Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q2 2024: A Winding, Downward Path

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Investors continue to wait for clear signals as to the timing and extent of interest rate cuts.
  • After last year’s significant progress on prices, inflation remains elevated and slow in its path toward target levels.
  • Although the timing remains uncertain, we believe that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will likely begin their downward journey sometime this year.
  • Rather than focus on the “when,” we believe investors should position themselves for this gradual transition, putting cash to work in short to intermediate maturities and capitalizing on price opportunities existing in loans, securitized products and emerging markets debt, among other areas.

FIXED INCOME text on blue folder with pen, glasses on white background

Sviatlana Zyhmantovich/iStock via Getty Images

While inflation remains a stubborn issue, the softening economy suggests that developed-market monetary easing could start sometime this year.

If you like ambiguity and mixed signals, the current economic and market climate has something for

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IG--
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IBD--
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
VTC--
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares
MIG--
VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News