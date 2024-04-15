sharrocks

Introduction

Consumer goods blue chip The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is one of those stocks that I sometimes forget about, mainly because of its reliable performance. That's also why I've only covered it once here on Seeking Alpha, in a comparative analysis with Unilever PLC (UL). PG is one of those stocks that requires relatively little recurring due diligence, largely due to its leading portfolio of consumer brands, good cash flow conversion, and its robust balance sheet.

Recently, P&G's Board of Directors approved a 7.0% dividend increase – which is fabulous news, as dividend increases are the primary way investors can be assured that the purchasing power of their income will at least be maintained (explained in detail here). Next up is Procter & Gamble's Q3 FY2024 earnings report, which will be released on Friday, April 19, before the market opens.

In this update, I share what to expect from Procter & Gamble's Q3 results report on Friday. I also provide an update on the company's operating fundamentals, with an emphasis on profitability, balance sheet quality, dividend safety, and dividend growth prospects. Finally, I also give a brief valuation update and share whether I think PG stock is a good buy ahead of Q3 FY2024 earnings.

How Were Procter & Gamble's Previous Earnings And What To Expect From Q3 Earnings?

Looking at P&G's previous annual earnings, a strong tendency to exceed estimates can be observed (Figure 1). However, the earnings surprises were mostly insignificant, with an average earnings beat of only +0.7% (standard deviation of 1.3%). The tendency to beat estimates also applies to quarterly earnings, and especially in the last few quarters, the earnings beats were quite significant. Earnings revisions have been insignificant lately, so overall I think another earnings beat on Friday is a realistic expectation.

Figure 1: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Earnings per share surprises on an annual basis (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

Analysts currently expect P&G to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 and net sales of $20.5 billion for Q3 FY2024, or +3.4% and +1.9% year-over-year, respectively. For the full year (P&G typically reports at the end of July), earnings per share are currently expected to grow a solid 8.7% year-over-year on the back of 3.4% sales growth. In my opinion, these are very solid results for an established blue-chip consumer staples company with a history of almost 190 years.

An Updated Look At P&G's Operations – And What Can Be Expected From The Dividend King Going Forward?

In my view, it is safe to say that the "new P&G" - i.e., after the period when activist investor Nelson Peltz was a director - is performing quite satisfactorily. As shown in Figure 2, the annual change in reported (non-GAAP) earnings per share has been positive in every year since fiscal 2017, or +7.1% on average. However, it is also worth noting that share buybacks have contributed to EPS growth to a greater or lesser extent (except for the 2020 financial year). Last year was a comparatively weak year with internal EPS growth of -0.7%, which means that growth from share buybacks (+2.2%) was actually higher than reported EPS growth (+1.5%).

Figure 2: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Reported EPS growth and contribution from share repurchases (own work, based on company filings)

For fiscal 2024, analysts currently expect non-GAAP EPS of $6.41, which corresponds to growth of 8.6%. In its Q2 fiscal 2024 earnings press release, the company guided for share buybacks of $5 to $6 billion, which at the current price of PG stock equates to 35 million shares or a 1.5% contribution to EPS growth. With implied internal growth of more than 7%, I think it's fair to say that the FY2023 observation (negative internal growth, reported growth only attributable to share repurchases) was a one-off and that P&G is clearly not trying to paper over potentially lackluster internal growth.

However, it is worth noting that organic volumes have not yet turned the corner (blue bars in Figure 3), but at the same time the continued strong organic sales growth (red bars in Figure 3) confirms the strong pricing power of Procter & Gamble's brands.

Figure 3: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Quarterly organic volume and sales growth/decline (own work, based on company filings)

Procter & Gamble also has a stable cash flow conversion, as indicated by the flat excess cash flow margin (blue line in Figure 4) and the generally solid free cash flow margin (red line in Figure 4). It should be noted that free cash flow in the underlying calculations has been adjusted for working capital movements using a three-year rolling average and that stock-based compensation has been treated as a cash expense.

As an aside and for those of you who are not familiar with the term excess cash margin: A declining percentage indicates that earnings are either growing faster or declining slower than operating cash flow, indicating potential cash flow conversion issues.

Figure 4: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Excess cash margin and free cash flow margin (own work, based on company filings)

P&G's return on invested capital (ROIC) and cash return on invested capital (CROIC) are also increasingly solid. However, the gap between ROIC and CROIC (blue and red bars in Figure 5) indicates that cash flow conversion can still be improved overall. Nevertheless, the average CROIC of 18% for the FY2020 to FY2023 period is definitely a solid figure. And even if we include net cash flow from acquisitions and divestitures (gray bars in Figure 5), the profitability ratio remains solid. Obviously, the streamlining program initiated by Peltz has done P&G a lot of good, and the company's management remains disciplined when it comes to new acquisitions.

Figure 5: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): ROIC and CROIC, excluding and including net cash flows from acquisitions and divestitures (own work, based on company filings)

It is no exaggeration to say that P&G's working capital management is excellent - days sales outstanding has improved by a few days from an already solid 28 days in FY2014 (blue bars in Figure 6), days payables outstanding has been extended from 74 days in FY2014 to more than 120 days in FY2020 and could be maintained at this level (red bars in Figure 6). Finally, inventory days are in the mid-to-high 50s (gray bars in Figure 6), and the stability of this metric once again confirms that P&G is managing its brand portfolio very well (unlike Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), which I covered recently, and I am avoiding despite the significant decline in its share price).

Figure 6: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Working capital management ratios (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, investors should not be alarmed by the negative working capital (total current assets minus total current liabilities) or interpret the low current ratio (0.63 at the end of fiscal 2023) as a sign of financial distress. Large companies with reliable recurring free cash flow, high returns on their invested capital, and very efficient working capital management tend to outperform over the long term (detailed discussion here). Rather than focusing on the "weak" current ratio - textbooks often emphasize a ratio of 1.2x or higher as a sign of financial prudence - I think it's better to look at debt when evaluating P&G's financial stability.

At the end of fiscal 2023, Procter & Gamble's net debt reached a new high when compared to figures from the last decade. Similarly, a net debt of $25.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 sounds like a lot, but keep in mind that the company currently has a market capitalization of $385 billion. So, P&G's enterprise value is only about 7% higher than its market capitalization, which already indicates extremely conservative leverage. Considering that the consumer goods giant currently generates between $13 billion and $14 billion in free cash flow per year, P&G could pay off all of its debt in just two years, but of course, this thought experiment assumes that the dividend is suspended. I would argue that with the maturity profile of its debt as it stands at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Procter & Gamble has no reason to prioritize debt paydown (Figure 7). Likewise, the weighted-average interest rate on its long-term debt is extremely solid at only about 2.4%.

I think it is therefore hardly surprising that Procter & Gamble's long-term issuer rating from Moody's is a solid Aa3 (S&P equivalent AA-) with a stable outlook, and the rating was last affirmed in October 2022.

Figure 7: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Maturity profile of long-term debt (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, let's look at cash returns to shareholders. I've already pointed out that P&G more or less regularly buys back shares and pays a steadily growing dividend - but does the company actually return internally generated cash to shareholders, or is it using debt to fund these returns? Over the last ten years, Procter & Gamble generated $119 billion in free cash flow (same adjustments as above apply), and the number doesn't change much when including cash flow from acquisitions and divestitures. During the same period, P&G paid out $77.5 billion in dividends, representing a long-term average payout ratio of 65%. Share buybacks totaled $67.6 billion, so a portion of the cash returned to shareholders (22% to be precise) was funded with cash from other sources.

However, as net debt was almost identical ten years ago ($24.7 billion), it would be unfair to conclude that P&G took on debt to buy back shares and/or pay dividends. Instead, other - not further specified - cash flows from investing and financing activities as well as lower income taxes paid due to the exercise of stock options were mainly responsible for the difference.

All in all, I think it is fair to say that Procter & Gamble's dividend is very safe. The company's high profitability, the pricing power that enables sales growth even in the current rather difficult environment, the largely recession-resistant brand portfolio, the very solid balance sheet, and the manageable debt maturities are all factors that are responsible for this conclusion.

However, I think that the size of the recent dividend increase should be seen as the exception rather than the rule – at least over the long term. With a current enterprise value of $411 billion, P&G is already a massive company. Internal growth will likely become increasingly difficult and is dependent on emerging markets. Acquisitions could also be a possible source of growth, but one has to bear in mind that already considerable brands need to be acquired to have a significant impact – such transactions typically come at a rather high cost. Personally, I think it is therefore more reasonable to expect long-term dividend growth in the mid or even low single-digit percentage range. That being said, I am confident that the purchasing power of the PG dividend will be maintained in the long term.

Conclusion - And Is PG Stock A Buy, Sell Or Hold Now?

Consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble will announce its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Friday, April 19, before the market opens. Analysts currently expect P&G to report non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 and net sales of $20.5 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

Procter & Gamble is undoubtedly a very well-managed company with a largely recession-resistant portfolio of everyday products. It is also important to note that many of the company's products are low-$ items, meaning that price increases are less of an issue and oftentimes go unnoticed. This, along with the company's high-quality brands, is the main reason for its strong pricing power, which has enabled P&G to maintain growth even in times of stagnating or even negative volumes. However, share repurchases also contributed more or less significantly to EPS growth and in fiscal 2023, internal growth was even slightly negative. In my view, this was a one-off, and for fiscal 2024, things are looking much better again with expected internal growth of 7%.

The recently announced 7.0% dividend increase - the 68th consecutive annual increase at Procter & Gamble - is another sign that things have significantly improved since the streamlining program led by activist investor Nelson Peltz. Working capital management is top-notch and the return on invested capital is well above P&G's cost of capital, which is likely well below 7% - largely due to PG stock's low beta and extremely favorable weighted-average cost of debt of currently around 2.7% (including short-term debt).

Procter & Gamble can easily afford to pay its dividend, as the current payout ratio is in the mid-60% range of free cash flow. Therefore, and for the reasons mentioned above, I am confident that the company can continue to pay and increase its dividend even in the event of a fairly severe recession.

Nevertheless, the size of the latest dividend increase should be seen as the exception rather than the rule. With a current enterprise value of $411 billion, P&G is already a massive company. Internal growth will likely become increasingly difficult and is dependent on emerging markets. Acquisitions could also be a possible source of growth, but one has to bear in mind that already considerable brands need to be acquired to have a meaningful impact – such transactions typically come at a rather high cost. Personally, I think it is therefore more reasonable to expect long-term dividend growth in the mid or even low single-digit percentage range. That being said, I am confident that the purchasing power of the PG dividend will be maintained in the long term.

This naturally makes the current starting dividend yield of 2.6% relatively unattractive, although it is slightly higher than the five-year average of 2.4%. With the 30-year U.S. Treasury currently yielding over 4.6%, an investor buying PG stock today would have to wait until 2035 before breaking even in percentage terms, assuming P&G increases its dividend by 5% each year. If dividend growth declines to 3% per year in the future, the yield-on-cost of PG shares bought today would not exceed the current yield on long-term US government bonds for another 19 years.

But that doesn't mean I'm a proponent of bond investing in the current environment - quite the opposite, as I explained in this article. It's just that I don't think the low starting yield and expected comparatively slow long-term dividend increases are a worthwhile combination. A price-to-earnings ratio of 25 for a mature staples company with mid-single digit growth is anything but favorable, as is a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 3.1 (Table 1). PG shares are also quite expensive from a free cash flow perspective.

Table 1: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

According to the discounted cash flow sensitivity shown in Figure 8, Procter & Gamble would have to grow its free cash flow in perpetuity by 3.6% annually to be fairly valued today, assuming the investor is satisfied with a cost of equity of 7.0%. It should be borne in mind that this currently corresponds to an equity risk premium of only 240 basis points. 3.6% perpetual growth doesn't sound excessive, but I think it's important to recognize the already large size of P&G and in particular the notorious sensitivity of discounted cash flow analyses to the implied growth rate (i.e., cash flows far out in the future carry a comparatively significant weight).

Figure 8: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work)

All in all, things continue to go well for The Procter & Gamble Company, and it is difficult to imagine that this well-managed, conservatively financed and highly profitable company should suffer significantly. At the same time, its largely recession-resistant portfolio and rock-solid balance sheet are probably the main reasons why investors are willing to pay such a substantial premium for a stake in the company. I am a happy and confident long-term shareholder of PG stock, but I am not currently considering adding to my position due to the fairly obvious overvaluation and uninspiring starting dividend yield.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your due diligence.