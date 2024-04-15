Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IGR: No Near-Term Upside Catalyst, But The Fund Did Cover Its Distribution Last Year

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund offers exposure to the real estate sector and real estate investment trusts (REITs) with a 14.52% yield.
  • The fund has a higher yield than its peers, but there are concerns about its ability to sustain its distribution.
  • The fund's net asset value has declined recently, and it relies on capital gains to cover its distributions, which may not be sustainable in the long term.
  • The fund did manage to cover its 2023 distributions, but its poor performance YTD and lack of a near-term catalyst still presents doubts.
  • The fund is trading at a reasonably attractive discount on net asset value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Businessman arriving at modern business district at dawn

EschCollection

The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ to obtain some exposure to the real estate sector and specifically real estate investment trusts (REITs). These have long been among the

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.86K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IGR, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IGR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News