The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ to obtain some exposure to the real estate sector and specifically real estate investment trusts (REITs). These have long been among the more popular companies for any investors who are seeking income, but their yields have been relatively low for most of the past fifteen years. In addition, the sector took another hit from the pandemic a few years ago as the trend towards remote work has resulted in growing commercial real estate vacancies and falling valuations for urban office space. Fortunately, this fund is able to do reasonably well on the income front as it boasts a 14.52% yield at the current price. This yield compares pretty well to the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Equity-Real Estate 14.52% Cohen & Steers Quality Income Real Estate Fund (RQI) Equity-Real Estate 8.54% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) Equity-Real Estate 11.77% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) Equity-Real Estate 9.25% Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Equity-Real Estate 12.66% abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Equity-Real Estate 13.22% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a higher yield than all of its peers, but it is not completely out of line with a few of them. One of the biggest reasons for this is that this fund did not cut its distribution over the past few years, as several of the other funds in the sector did. The market, however, expects that it will end up cutting the distribution, so it sold off the fund's shares anyway. This causes the fund's stable distribution to represent a higher percentage of the fund's share price than its peers possess. As such, we can assume that the fund's finances may be a bit strained right now, and this is a risk that we will want to investigate in this article.

As regular readers may recall, we previously discussed the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in early August of 2023. At the time, the market environment was vastly different from the one that we have today. Back in August, investors and other market participants were generally beginning to accept that the "free money" environment that we have all become accustomed to over the past several years was finally over. The much-anticipated late 2023 pivot by the Federal Reserve was highly unlikely to actually occur, and high interest rates would likely be a staple of the economy for quite some time. As such, most things in the market were being sold off and overall asset prices were declining for a few months following the publication of the previous report. While things did improve somewhat during the last two months of 2023 and early this year, real estate in general has been a market laggard. As such, we can probably expect that this fund's performance has been somewhat middling since the date that my previous article on the fund was published. That is indeed the case, as shares of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund are down 9.82% since the date of that article's publication:

As we can clearly see here, this fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500), the U.S. Real Estate Index (IYR), and the iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) by quite a lot over the period. These are the most comparable indices to the fund, as the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund claims to invest its money in real estate securities all over the world, but it tends to have an outsized exposure to the United States. This recent poor performance is unlikely to endear the fund to any investor, including those who may be willing to sacrifice a bit of performance in exchange for income.

However, as I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, a simple look at the share price performance of a closed-end fund does not actually tell us how well investors in that fund actually did over a given period. This is because closed-end funds such as the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund typically pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic objective is to keep the fund's assets relatively stable over time, while giving the investors all of the profits earned from its portfolio. These distributions include both income that the fund receives from the portfolio's assets as well as capital gains, which is one reason why many of these funds have very high yields. In addition, these distributions provide a return that is in excess of any share price movements. The additional returns provided by the fund's distributions result in its shareholders doing much better than the share price performance alone would suggest. As such, we should consider the fund's distributions in any analysis of its performance. When we do this, we see that shareholders of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund only suffered a 0.67% loss since my previous article was published. This was actually better than the U.S. Real Estate Index, although it was worse than both the international real estate index and the S&P 500 Index:

While the fund did underperform the iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF, the difference was not really that great. Overall, this fund's performance was far better than might be assumed by the poor share price performance and negative attitude that many analysts have towards this fund right now. The big question is whether or not it can actually sustain its distribution, as a distribution cut would certainly result in the fund's total returns looking less attractive going forward.

As it has been roughly eight months since we last discussed this fund, it would be logical to assume that many things have changed. This article will focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances. After all, the fund did recently release its annual report, so that will give us a much better idea of how well it did over the course of 2023 than the documents that we had available to us previously. Let us investigate further and see if purchasing this fund makes any sense right now.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. Specifically, the website states:

The Fund's primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally with an emphasis on income-producing common equity and preferred stocks of real estate companies. The Fund can invest up to 25% of its assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies.

The quote specifies that the fund's portfolio can consist of "up to 25%" preferred stocks. As the quote also says that this fund cannot buy bonds, this tells us that at least 75% of the fund's portfolio will always be invested in common equities. As of right now, the fund's website lists a 5.83% allocation to U.S. preferred stock:

CBRE

We can see that it does not explicitly list preferred stock issued by non-American companies. This gives the impression that all of its non-U.S. holdings are common equities. The fund's annual report states that 8% of the portfolio consisted of preferred stock as of December 31, 2023. The annual report also says that the remainder of the portfolio consisted of common equities. Thus, it does appear that the fund's current allocation to preferred stock is much smaller than it is theoretically allowed to hold. For the moment, it is almost entirely invested in common equities.

Due to the fund's high allocation to common equities, its objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income does not make much sense. This is because common equities in general are not particularly good income vehicles. As I have pointed out numerous times in the past, common equities have had incredibly low yields for many years now. This is especially true for domestic equities, but even many foreign ones also have very low yields. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 1.32% at its current level. The iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX) has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 2.91% today. As such, common equities are not a particularly good income vehicle since neither of these indices would provide more than $30,000 in income from a $1 million portfolio. A $30,000 per year income is less than $15 per hour (assuming a 40-hour workweek) and I doubt that too many millionaires would want to live on such a low income.

With that said, the real estate sector has generally been billed as a more attractive option for income-seeking investors. However, the low interest rate environment that has been dominant in the economies of most developed markets over most of the 21st century has even resulted in that being a fairly unattractive option for income investors. For example, consider the trailing twelve-month yields on index funds tracking American and international real estate indices:

Fund TTM Distribution Yield iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF 2.67% iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF 2.38% Click to enlarge

These indices still will not get an investor over $30,000 in annual income even with a $1 million investment. Thus, we can very rapidly see that investing in common equities, even from real estate investment trusts, is not conducive to the provision of current income. As such, the fund's primary objective does not make sense.

The largest holdings in the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund are a bit better at the provision of income. However, they are far from perfect. Here they are:

CBRE

Here are the current yields of each of these companies:

Company Current Yield Realty Income Corp. (O) 5.93% Equinix (EQIX) 2.23% Simon Property Group (SPG) 5.39% Public Storage (PSA) 4.41% Invitation Homes (INVH) 3.30% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 6.47% Sun Communities (SUI) 3.12% CubeSmart (CUBE) 4.66% Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) 3.58% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 3.70% Click to enlarge

As of today, a good money market fund yields around 5.20%. There are only three companies on this list that manage to beat that, one of them is just barely above it. That is something that is rather problematic right now given that common stocks are theoretically riskier than money market assets, so they should deliver a higher potential return. After all, that is the reason why investors are willing to purchase common stocks in the first place. However, right now the income provided by nearly all of the companies is less than we could obtain simply by putting our money into cash.

The difference could be overcome through asset appreciation. In short, if the value of the real estate held by these companies appreciates sufficiently then it might be able to provide a sufficient total return to justify taking on the risk of real estate investment as opposed to cash. However, it is difficult to see how that is likely to occur in the short term. First of all, real estate valuations tend to be inversely correlated to mortgage rates. This is because people frequently consider the monthly payment when purchasing a property and not the overall cost. There is a growing concern that interest rates will not be coming down anytime soon, as the recent data shows that the inflation rate has been getting worse so far this whole year:

Trading Economics

Furthermore, it does not appear that it is showing any real sign of sustainably going down to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. In fact, last week, Fed governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a rate hike may be needed:

"While it is not my baseline outlook, I continue to see the risk that at a future meeting we may need to increase the policy rate further should progress on inflation stall or even reverse," she said in prepared remarks for a speech to a group of Fed watchers in New York. "Reducing our policy rate too soon or too quickly could result in a rebound in inflation, requiring further policy rate increases to return inflation to 2 percent over the longer run."

I do wonder what data the central bank is actually using because most measures of inflation are indeed showing that the so-called progress against rising prices has been reversing since the last rate hike in July of 2023. If we assume that real estate prices correlate inversely to interest rates, as is the common wisdom, then it is difficult to see a near-term catalyst.

With that said, the Federal deficit and the mathematical impossibility of the Federal government fixing its budget problems suggest that inflation will almost certainly be a very real problem for a long time. This is one of the reasons for the strength that gold has shown over the past month or two. That should also benefit real estate over the long term, since real estate acts as a store of value. We have discussed this in various previous articles. This should, therefore, work out well for the stock prices of real estate investment trusts over the long term, but there is no short-term catalyst for upside here.

The reason why this is important for this fund is because the lack of a near-term upside catalyst makes it very hard for the fund to earn much in the way of realized capital gains. The fund therefore has to rely on the income that it receives from these companies, and as we have already seen, the yield on most of these stocks is far too low to support a 14.52% yield. This is a big reason why this fund's net asset value is down over the past two years:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value is down 42.69% since mid-April 2022. There could be some who blame this on the monetary tightening cycle that the Federal Reserve began earlier that year, but that cannot explain all of the decline. After all, the fund's net asset value is down 12.03% over the past twelve months:

Barchart

The net asset value of the fund is down 11.41% since December 31, 2023. This tells us that the fund is paying out far more than it earns from the assets in its portfolio. In other words, the yields provided by the real estate companies that it holds are too low to allow the fund to carry its distribution in the absence of capital gains. When we consider that there is no real short-term catalyst for real estate stocks, we can quickly see a problem. This is almost certainly why the market appears to be expecting that the fund will need to cut its distribution in the near future.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective returns and yields that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses this borrowed money to buy common and preferred equities issued by real estate investment trusts and similar companies. As long as the purchased securities have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that this strategy is somewhat less effective today with rates at 6% than it was when rates were 0% three years ago. This is because the difference between the yield of the purchased security and the interest rate on the borrowed money is likely to be much smaller than in the past. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 25.02% of its assets. This is substantially less than the 28.82% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. As the fund's net asset value is down 8.77% over the period, this tells us that the decline came entirely from the fund repaying some of the debt that it formerly had outstanding. This is undoubtedly a positive development, as the risks of leverage could pose a problem for this fund right now. After all, as already seen, the fund appears to be unable to generate sufficient income to fully cover its distribution and its portfolio is being depleted in the process. This would ordinarily cause the fund's leverage to increase over time, causing more volatility than most investors are comfortable with and potentially amplifying the fund's losses. The fact then that it reduced the leverage is something that we should be able to appreciate.

Here is how this fund's leverage compares with that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund 25.02% Cohen & Steers Quality Income Real Estate Fund 28.80% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund 22.54% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 27.62% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 30.83% abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund 19.63% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the current leverage employed by the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund does not appear to be out of line with the leverage that is being used by the fund's peers. This is a good sign as it tells us that the fund is not taking on excessive risk via its use of leverage. In addition, the fund's borrowings are below the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily prefer for a fund such as this so overall it does not appear that investors in this fund need to be too worried about the risks here. This fund is overall striking a reasonable balance between the risk and the potential rewards of leverage.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, it invests primarily in both American and foreign real estate investment trusts or in companies that act much like real estate investment trusts. These companies usually pay out a significant percentage of their profits to their shareholders in the form of dividends or distributions and thus end up having a higher yield than many other sectors. However, the loose monetary policies of the past twenty years have driven up the stock prices of these companies and suppressed their yields relative to other options (such as fixed-income assets or most energy partnerships). However, they still pay out enough dividends to provide the fund with some income. The fund pools together all of the dividends that it manages to collect with any capital gains that it realizes through the sale of appreciated securities. This fund even takes things a step further and borrows money to allow it to collect dividend payments from more companies than it could afford solely through reliance on its own equity capital. The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund then pays out all of this money to its investors, net of its expenses. We can probably assume that this would allow its shares to boast a reasonable yield today.

This is indeed the case, as the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share ($0.72 per share annually). This gives the fund's shares a 14.52% yield at the current price. As we saw in the introduction to this article, this is an incredibly high yield relative to the fund's peers and suggests that the market believes that this fund may soon be forced to reduce its distribution. For its part though, the fund has been very consistent since the subprime crisis in 2007 and 2008:

CEFConnect

While this fund did slash its distribution during the crisis when the bottom fell out of the real estate market, it has generally increased it since then. Indeed, the fund has gone from paying $0.0450 per share monthly in 2009 to $0.060 per share monthly today. There have been no cuts to the fund's distribution in roughly fifteen years. This seems likely to attract those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolios.

However, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As we saw earlier in this article, there could be some reasons to expect that this fund will not be able to sustain the distribution at its current level. We should have a closer look at the fund's finances to determine whether or not this is the case.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is its annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This financial report is much newer than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is quite nice to see. After all, this report should give us a pretty good idea of how well the fund handled the somewhat volatile markets that existed over the course of 2023. As everyone reading this is likely aware, we had something of a wild ride in the market that year, as both the beginning and end of the year saw bull runs that pushed down yields and caused asset prices to surge. This was tempered by a bear market over the summer that caused asset prices to fall and yields to rise. These markets provided both opportunities for capital gains and the near certainty of both realized and unrealized losses across the fund's portfolio. This financial report should give us a pretty good idea of how well the fund actually did.

For the full-year 2023 period, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund received $43,076,244 in dividends and $5,503 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $43,081,747 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $12,784,010 available for shareholders. That was obviously nowhere close to enough to fully cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. This fund paid a total of $96,569,330 to its investors over the course of the year. At first glance, this will almost certainly be concerning as the fund did not have anywhere near enough income to fully cover its distributions.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, it might be able to earn some money via the sale of appreciated assets. Realized capital gains such as these are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly represent money coming into the fund that can be paid out to the shareholders.

Fortunately, the fund did have a certain amount of success at earning money via these alternative sources. For the full-year 2023 period, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund reported net realized gains of $47,636,431 and had another $51,719,068 net unrealized gains. That was enough to fully cover the fund's distributions, and overall, its net assets increased by $131,263,088 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period. While a considerable portion of that amount comes from the issuance of new shares of the fund, the fund did actually still manage to cover its distributions without the new money. After all, it distributed $96,569,330 but the fund's net investment income plus investment gains was $112,139,509 over the period:

IGR 2023 Annual Report

Thus, the fund did manage to cover its distributions, but it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to accomplish that task. As unrealized capital gains can be quickly erased by any market correction, they may not be permanent and are not necessarily a reliable way to cover a distribution. Thus, we should still keep a very close eye on this fund, as its net asset value is down year-to-date and its ability to cover the payout is very much still under pressure.

Valuation

As of April 11, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a net asset value of $5.51 per share, but the shares currently trade at $4.96 each. This gives the fund's shares a discount of 9.98% at the current price. This is relatively in line with the 9.84% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month, so the current price seems acceptable as an entry point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in the real estate sector. Unfortunately, common equity securities of real estate investment trusts do not have sufficiently high yields to provide the income that the fund requires to afford a 14.52% distribution yield. The fund did manage to overcome that problem via capital gains over the course of 2023, but this has been a challenge for it, and it appears that the fund has been unable to cover its distribution so far this year. There is no likely near-term catalyst for real estate, so the fund is likely to languish for quite some time.

I am maintaining my "hold" rating on this fund. There is absolutely no reason to sell it right now, as anyone currently holding this fund today has already taken most of the losses that are likely to come from it. In addition, the fund did manage to cover its distribution in 2023. However, the lack of a near-term catalyst also means that investors who do not already hold it have no real reason to purchase it today.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.