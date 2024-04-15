FrankRamspott

Oil prices have been on the rise as of late. As I detailed in an article that I wrote not long ago, there is some uncertainty regarding the balance between supply and demand as OPEC+, bolstered by additional production cuts from Russia, have created a real risk that prices can surge and remain elevated as demand outpaces supply. But there has been another big contributor, and that one is probably responsible for the most recent uptick in prices. This relates to geopolitical activities occurring throughout the Middle East.

A primer on trouble in the region

Ever since early October of last year, tensions have been rising in the region. It all began with an attack by the US and EU designated terrorist group Hamas on Israel. The end result has been an undeniably controversial and costly assault on Gaza by the Israeli state. Backed by Iran, Houthi rebels have been causing problems in the area. Most notably, they have caused havoc in the Red Sea by tacking various ships in order to disrupt trade. This on its own can prove damaging for the global economy because about 15% of all global trade, including 20% of global container shipping, passes through that area.

There are other parties involved as well. Hezbollah, which is a Lebanese-based militia backed by Iran, has been ratcheting up its own efforts against Israel. Recently, the two sides exchanged fire, with Lebanon targeting the Golan Heights area with rockets. These different terrorist groups have long caused conflict with the Israeli state. But less common in recent years has been direct fire between Israel and Iran itself. That picture does seem to be changing, and it could cause significant issues if something doesn't change for the better.

The recent fighting between Israel and Iran came about after an attack was made on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1st of this year. Multiple members of the Iranian military were killed in the attack, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who served as a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. This marked a significant escalation in a conflict between the two nations since, historically speaking, the two sides had followed unwritten rules that made such an attack off limits. In response to this assault, Iran conducted an attack on its own. On April 13th, the country fired over 300 different projectiles toward Israel, clearly intent on paying the country back for its actions. Fortunately for innocents involved, at least according to the Israeli government, 99% of the projectiles were intercepted by Israel, as well as by other parties like the US military.

Major ramifications for oil

When it comes to the global oil markets, this is all creating significant risks. And these risks are already being reflected, at least to some extent, in the price of oil. Although prices have pulled back slightly in the last couple of days, they were already elevated to rather lofty levels by April 8th. WTI crude, for instance, closed that day at $87.24 per barrel. This was 10.5% higher than the $78.96 per barrel that it was trading at one month earlier. Over the same window of time, Brent crude jumped by 8.8% from $84.29 to $91.73.

Author - EIA Data

There are multiple ways in which these developments can justify prices hovering where they are or even moving higher. First and foremost, there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty regarding what this will mean for Iranian crude. For years, under the Obama Administration, Iran was permitted to produce and sell crude internationally. But when the Trump Administration came into power, sanctions were placed back on Iran even though the nation was abiding by its international agreement not to engage in further nuclear development. The argument leading up to that point was that their work on other projects, such as building intercontinental ballistic missile technology, as well as rhetoric they were using against countries like the US and Israel, was against the ‘spirit’ of the international agreement.

Author - OPEC Data

In a relatively short window of time, Iranian crude production plummeted. It fell from an annual high of 3.81 million barrels per day in 2017 to 1.99 million barrels per day in 2020. After the Biden Administration was sworn into office, sanctions on Iran remained in place. However, the new Administration became more lax about Iran's actions. Amongst other waivers, the current Administration has been more relaxed about China purchasing from Israel’s rival. As you can see in the image below, China has long been a major purchaser of Iranian crude oil exports. But after 2018, it has become essentially the only significant buyer of crude, with total exports, according to the aforementioned source, rising to as much as 1.29 million barrels per day.

Nikkei Asia - Kpler

There are other estimates outside of that regarding crude oil exports associated with Iran. The EIA (Energy Information Administration), for instance, has its own that it takes from the IMF (International Monetary Fund). What we know is that, after a spike from about 992 thousand barrels per day in 2014 to 1.85 million barrels per day in 2017, exports from the nation plummeted to only 445 thousand barrels per day in 2020. But as China has ramped up its own purchases of Iranian crude, exports have risen again, hitting 1.07 million barrels per day so far this year. This does not mean that China will continue to buy Iranian crude no matter what. Price does matter. In January of this year, for instance, China dropped purchases from the country to an 11-month low of 986 thousand barrels per day, opting instead to purchase it for cheaper from Russia.

Federal Reserve and IMF Data

In the event that an all-out war breaks out between the two sides, especially one that might draw the US into the picture, it's highly likely that Iranian crude production will plummet. When the US invaded Iraq, for instance, crude production from that country was cut by significantly more than half. Iraq went from producing 2.53 million barrels of crude per day in 2000 to 1.16 million barrels per day in 2003. Eventually, crude output did recover. As of today, the country produces around 4.22 million barrels per day of crude. But it took several years to get there. It wasn't until 2011 that production hit or surpassed what it had been back in 2000. And to be honest, it probably wouldn't take an all-out war for oil markets to be significantly pressured. Even ratcheting up sanctions on Iran that would result in a decline in production to what it was during the low point while President Trump was in office could prove problematic in the near term.

To see what I mean, I looked back at two recent examples. The first of these was in 2016. Back in 2014, oil prices were in excess of $100 per barrel. But by 2016, they had fallen as low as $26.68. This plunge was driven by two primary factors. First and foremost was continued growth in shale production in the US. And the second was the decision by OPEC nations not to defend higher prices and to continue pumping out significant amounts of crude in the hopes of crippling the onshore oil industry in the US. In 2016, global supply for crude oil was 97.24 million barrels per day. Global demand, meanwhile, was 96.95 million barrels per day. This amounted to a difference of only 290 thousand barrels per day and it pushed the number of days' worth of inventories for OECD nations up to 63.47. Historically speaking, 55 to 60 days is considered a balanced oil market, with anything in excess of that being a glut. The total glut at that time was only estimated to be about 162.2 million barrels of crude.

Author - EIA Data

The other example involves 2020. Back in April of 2019, WTI crude prices were around the low to mid $60 range. But one year later, in April of 2020, price is actually turned negative in the amount of $36.98 per barrel. Yes, you read that right. The market was considered so oversupplied that, for a brief period, companies were paying to get rid of crude. That year, global supply was 93.84 million barrels per day. And global demand was 91.81 million barrels per day. That was a spread of 2.03 million barrels per day, with 72.06 days' worth of supply for OECD nations. The total glut at that time was about 506.3 million barrels. All of that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially creating a demand shock as opposed to the longer lasting and, in the long run, more damaging, supply shock that hit prices so hard in 2016.

Although the price action in both of these cases is on the opposite end of the spectrum, it does go to illustrate just how much a small imbalance between supply and demand can influence oil prices. If the two examples given are any indications, a supply shock could be more damaging in the near term, potentially propelling prices significantly higher. But it could also, in theory, last a lot shorter. But this is where a caveat comes into play. And this is because there are some differences when talking about a supply shock from Iran. For starters, ramping up sanctions against the country or subjecting it to war could take supply from the nation off of the table for months, or even several years. But in addition to this, it's unclear how long it would take for other parties to step in to make up for this.

The most obvious country to increase production would be Saudi Arabia. At present, it's producing around 9.04 million barrels of crude per day. Supposedly, the country can produce up to 12 million barrels of crude per day. But as recently as 2022, it has averaged 10.53 million barrels per day. Iraq could almost certainly increase output if it so desired. But its capacity to do so is far lower than what Saudi Arabia’s is. Russia is clearly not an option given international sanctions it's contending with. However, slipping oil through China like it has been doing could be a way around this. Venezuela is no longer the oil behemoth it once was. Production has risen in recent years, but at around 800 thousand barrels per day, it's well below the 3.2 million barrels per day it was able to produce back in 2000. Significant investments would need to be made for any hope of it increasing output materially in short order.

OPEC

It's also worth mentioning that all of these countries benefit from higher prices. So there is a high probability that, even if they can increase output, they may prefer to optimize short-term gains over long-term ones. This is especially true because it could take years for the US to really increase its own production further. Although US production is at an all-time high, having risen rapidly from 11.17 million barrels per day at the end of 2020 to 13.30 million barrels per day by the end of 2023, much of this has occurred by the industry using wells that were already drilled but uncompleted. As you can see in the chart below, the number of DUCs (drilled but uncompleted) wells has plummeted from the 8,878 that marked the peak back in June of 2020 to only 4,483 today. This means that the production costs of crude oil will probably rise here at home. But in addition, it could make future production increases both more costly and more time-consuming.

Author - EIA Data

Outside of the Iranian picture itself, there are other risks. Broader trouble in the region could always break out into a conflict spanning multiple nations. And even if it doesn't, it doesn't stop Iran from causing additional issues. For starters, around 20% of all global oil, including 82% of oil that is shipped to Asian markets, travels through the Strait of Hormuz. That's about 20.5 million barrels per day. This is in addition to 10.8 bcf per day of NGLs. Iran has, in the past, caused disruptions in that area. You also have issues regarding the Red Sea. While only 8% of all oil is shipped through that area, about 15% of all global seaborne trade passes through there. And as I mentioned earlier in this article, the Houthis do have a history of causing issues there, especially as of late. This trade could be rerouted past Cape Agulhas and Cape Town, but that would only cause supply chain issues and increased costs.

EIA Data

Takeaway

As things stand, the picture today is looking very bullish for those who are bullish about crude prices. There is a lot of tension in the region that risks turning into a much larger conflict. For all parties involved, this would be a massive negative. But when it comes to global trade, there are always winners. Those who believe that these issues will continue would be wise to consider taking long positions in ETFs or stocks that would benefit from them. But of course, the opposite could occur. If tensions happen to be settled rather quickly, something that I think is unlikely but not impossible given the right approach, then a pullback in prices would be inevitable. But given what else is going on with OPEC+ policy, I don't think that pullback would be much more than $10 per barrel, if that.