Investment Thesis

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has the makings of a poor investment. Indeed, the only reason why I don't issue a sell rating on its stock is that its balance sheet doesn't carry any debt, and hence issuing a sell rating on a stock with a clean balance sheet is a risky recommendation.

That being said, notwithstanding its debt-free balance sheet, I argue that its stock is overvalued for what it offers investors and that this stock is best avoided.

Simply put, I argue that its losses are increasing at too fast a rate for the increase in its revenues and that this business is less compelling than its narrative would lead one to believe.

Rapid Recap

Back in January, I said,

C3.ai has seen its share price take a breather in the past few months. However, I recommend that investors do not take this opportunity to buy more stock in this company at this time. There are plenty of very strong opportunities in the market right now and C3.ai isn't one of them. Notably, I argue that its share price is too stretched for what its underlying prospects are expected to be. Consequently, I remain neutral on this stock as I have for some time. Even as I recognize that this business has no debt, and carries about 20% of its market cap as cash on its balance sheet

Since I wrote those words in January, not only has this stock declined by 20% from the point where I advised investors against buying the dip in its share price, but also, it's worth noting that the market has performed strongly during this period, with the S&P 500 rising by 8%. Further, today, I reaffirm my recommendation that this stock isn't worth buying into. Here's why.

C3.ai's Near-Term Prospects

C3.ai is a provider of enterprise AI applications, offering software solutions designed to optimize operations and enhance processes.

Leveraging its AI software platform architecture, C3 AI develops and brings to market numerous production applications tailored to the needs of sectors such as manufacturing and government services.

In the near term, C3.ai's near-term prospects are being buoyed by its transformation to consumption-based pricing. However, in my experience, I've found that in nearly all cases, consumption-based pricing is a short-term tactic to bolster companies' revenues. After all, this dissuades customers from actively engaging with a company's offering. As an example, you can think of Netflix (NFLX) versus Blockbuster. One strives to increase engagement, and one charge per use. What business was more successful?

You want to maximize the company's market share and applicability, rather than leaving your customers with a large bill for using your products.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Aren't The Whole Story

AI revenue growth rates

In my previous C3.ai analysis, I said,

For one, its growth rates are rather pedestrian. Secondly, there are plenty of competitors that can offer very similar solutions to C3.ai, meaning that this business has a very narrow moat (if it has one at all!). Indeed, personally, I fail to see it having any sort of competitive moat in its operations.

I went on to compare C3.ai to both Salesforce (CRM) and Palantir (PLTR), and how both of those companies have found applications to their AI technology, but that C3.ai isn't seeing a strong and commensurate revenue growth uptick proportional to the size of its rhetoric.

What's more, even though fiscal Q4 2024 points towards high teen growth rates, we have to consider this growth rate in the context that the prior year saw hardly any growth. Thus, it is inevitable that this time around its growth rates would be strong.

But what about after fiscal Q4 2024? What's likely to happen as C3.ai enters fiscal 2025 and its comparables become meaningfully more challenging?

Given this context, let's now discuss its valuation.

AI Stock Valuation -- 7x Forward Sales

Before we delve into its financials, keep in mind the following graphic.

What you see above is a 50% increase in its share count in the past 5 years.

On top of that, keep in mind that C3.ai is expected to report growing losses in fiscal Q4 2024 compared with the same period a year ago. More specifically, in the best-case scenario, C3.ai will report a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $40 million, compared with $24 million of non-GAAP operating loss in the same period a year ago. This means that its losses will increase by more than 60%, whereas its revenues will be up less than 20% y/y.

In sum, you have a growing share count, together with growing non-GAAP operating losses. That's not a good combination and doesn't put the odds in the favor of the investor.

The Bottom Line

Despite its debt-free balance sheet, C3.ai's stock is overvalued and presents a challenging investment case.

Its increasing losses outpace revenue growth, raising concerns about long-term sustainability. Despite a narrative of being well-positioned for AI-demand, the company's performance fails to justify its current valuation. With modest revenue growth rates, fierce competition, and uncertainties about future growth, investors should exercise caution.

This meaningfully unprofitable stock is not a bargain at 7x forward sales. Avoid.