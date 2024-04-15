Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity Market Outlook Q2 2024: Extreme Distortions Everywhere - A Moment For Active Management

Apr. 15, 2024 9:50 AM ETSPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, XLP, VDC, KXI, RSPS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, IYK, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, SMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, IYZ, VOX, IXP, XTL, XLC, FCOM, FIVG, IWFH, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, DTEC
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Powerful investment themes, such as AI, can capture the market’s collective imagination. Taken to an extreme, however, they can also trigger distortions across and within the markets.
  • In our 2Q 2024 Equity Outlook, we examine key historic distortions—wrought primarily by the Magnificent Seven’s recent bull run—that have formed across investment sectors and styles.
  • While we remain generally constructive on equities, we recommend that investors and asset allocators make various adjustments to navigate these distortions and potentially take advantage of changing trends over the next 12 months.
  • While we acknowledge that strong investment themes can capture investors’ imaginations for longer than history might suggest, we fear that extreme market consensus presents a far greater threat to the future performance of equity portfolios. In short, we believe this is a moment tailor-made for active management.

Stock Market Data

blackred

By Raheel Siddiqui

Moving Beyond the Magnificent Seven

Even in the face of higher interest rates and slowing loan growth, U.S. economic growth has remained resilient and leads the world. We believe rising bond yields and tightening credit spreads are indicative

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPMO--
Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF
SPMV--
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
SPSM--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
SPUS--
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
SPUU--
Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News