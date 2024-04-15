winhorse

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) investors suffered a well-deserved reversal as overoptimistic investors attempted to chase further significant upside, but to no avail. In February 2024, I cautioned JPM holders that it was timely to allow even leaders like JPM to take occasional breaks to refresh the bullish thesis, allowing the market to shake out late buyers. As a result, investors shouldn't be stunned by the nearly 6.5% decline on Friday as JPMorgan posted its first-quarter earnings release.

I cautioned in my previous article that investors should have anticipated a peak in net interest income. It makes sense, right? In contrast, it doesn't make sense for JPMorgan management to come out with guns blazing to telegraph another surprisingly bullish NII guidance when the Fed is slated to cut interest rates this year. Some hawkish commentators could point to the extreme possibility of no rate cuts this year. However, market participants are likely debating whether we could have two or three cuts. While it's down markedly from the six cuts at the start of the year, NII is still expected to peak.

JPMorgan's first-quarter earnings scorecard indicated that its NII fell 4% sequentially. Management attributed the weakness to ongoing "deposit margin compression and lower deposit balances." The bank is also expected to continue facing "ongoing migration and yield-seeking behavior." As a result, JPM investors should brace for more downside surprises in deposit performance.

As a result, investors who anticipated a more robust NII outlook from management were likely disappointed, as management maintained its $90B NII guidance. Moreover, more cautious commentary from management regarding the macroeconomic environment could pressure loan growth, further affecting its performance. Coupled with the recent hostilities between Iran and Israel, which could spiral into a new debilitating conflict, JPM's premium baked into its valuation could face downward pressure as earlier investors take profit.

JPM Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

There's little doubt that JPM is a high-quality banking play among bank investors. It has a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade and has consistently executed well ("B" earnings revisions grade).

JPMorgan management highlighted the strength of its banking franchise, with a RoTCE of 21% in Q1. Moreover, it has a robust balance sheet, with a CET1 ratio of 15%. JPMorgan maintains its prudent posture toward its balance sheet in response to regulatory uncertainties regarding the Basel III endgame framework. However, management highlighted that it retains the flexibility to "potentially free up significant capital, around $20 billion," if the conclusion is less onerous than the extreme scenario. Therefore, JPMorgan likely still has upside surprises arranged for investors to bolster its earnings growth opportunities as we navigate the developments in the regulatory construct.

Notwithstanding my optimism, investors must ask themselves whether such bullishness has already been reflected in its valuation. Accordingly, JPM is valued at a forward adjusted earnings multiple of 11.5x, in line with its 10Y average of 11.6x. However, it has declined markedly from the 12.3x in late March, as JPM has given up all its gains from March and more. With JPM no longer undervalued, should investors consider other more attractively valued plays or continue to allocate more aggressively into the pre-eminent U.S. banking play?

JPM price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

The steep selloff has helped to deflate JPM's near-term optimism, as seen above. Therefore, it has likely improved the entry levels, but not enough for me to turn bullish. JPM has shown tremendous resilience since it bottomed out in October, surging over the past six months without a meaningful pullback.

However, a bullish thesis requires me to have more confidence in JPMorgan Chase & Co. potentially generating alpha at the current levels. However, with JPM's NII increasingly likely to have peaked and its valuation is not attractive enough, that could be a tall order.

I urge investors to consider a steeper pullback toward the mid-$160s zone for a potentially more attractive entry level to add exposure.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

