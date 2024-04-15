Sundry Photography

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is going to release its Q1 2024 earnings Wednesday, which are expected to show a resilient operating performance and strong financial position, supporting its income appeal over the medium to long term.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I see U.S. Bancorp has a good income play within the financial sector, due to its quality profile and sustainable dividend over the long term. As the bank will report its Q1 earnings soon, in this article I do an earnings preview and update its investment case, to see whether it remains an interesting income play or not in the U.S. financial sector.

U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings Preview

As I’ve covered in previous articles on the banking sector, revenue and earnings have been supported by rising interest rates over the past couple of years, but this tailwind appears to be near its end. As shown by recent earnings from large U.S. banks last Friday, including JPMorgan (JPM) or Wells Fargo (WFC), the benefit of high-interest rates is now fading as clients demand higher rates from their deposits, or they will move their money elsewhere chasing other higher-income alternatives.

Because of this, net interest income is no longer increasing with JPM reporting the first quarterly decline in NII over the past three years. While it’s quite uncertain if the Federal Reserve will eventually start to cut rates in the coming months or not, the market is expecting rates to come down going forward, which means NII is likely to have peaked in 2023 and downside lies ahead.

This hits particularly banks with high reliance on NII, usually banks with a business model more geared to retail and commercial banking. Indeed, this is USB’s business profile, as the bank is heavily exposed to retail and commercial banking, even though it also has some exposure to other activities, such as payment services, corporate banking, or wealth management operations.

Given this backdrop, it’s no surprise that USB’s operating momentum has been supported by rising rates in the recent past, plus its acquisition of Union Bank in 2022 also provided a significant boost to its revenue and earnings.

Indeed, the bank reported revenues of more than $28 billion last year, being a new record high, representing an increase of 15.8% YoY. This strong performance was mainly justified by higher NII, which increased by 18.1% YoY to $17.5 billion, while non-interest income was up by 12% YoY to $10.6 billion.

However, USB’s NII has shown a declining trend in recent quarters due to higher costs of deposits, been negatively impacted by the regional banking turmoil during 2023. Given that more than 62% of its revenues are generated by NII, this does not bode well for future revenue growth

Indeed, in Q2 2024, according to street estimates, USB’s NII is expected to be about $4.03 billion, a quarterly decline of around 2% and down by some 13% YoY, and its net interest margin is estimated to be 2.75% in Q1 (vs. 2.78% In Q4 2023 and 3.19% in Q1 2023). Its total revenue in the first quarter is expected to be $6.7 billion, a small decline from the previous quarter, as non-interest income is expected to offset to a large extent lower NII in Q1.

Regarding costs, its operating expenses are expected to be about $4.3 billion, relatively unchanged from the same quarter of the previous year, as the bank has been able to extract cost synergies from its Union Bank acquisition, which has offset to some extent cost pressure from inflation. Its efficiency, measured by the cost-to-income ratio, is expected to be about 63%, which is an acceptable level, but above the most efficient banks in the U.S. which have cost-to-income ratios in the mid-50s.

Regarding credit quality, USB has maintained 'good' levels in recent years, even though its provisions have ‘normalized’ to pre-pandemic levels in recent quarters. Indeed, as shown in the next graph, USB’s provisions for loan losses have increased gradually over the past few quarters, but they are not expected to be much different from its recent history in Q1 2024, given that USB’s provisions are expected to be about $498 million.

Provisions (US Bancorp)

A good part of this increase in provisions is related to Commercial Real Estate (CRE) exposure, but Wells Fargo has recently reported resilient figures related to its CRE exposure and USB is likely to also show good credit quality levels, putting to rest some more bearish expectations regarding the bank’s exposure to CRE that have arisen in recent months. While there is certainly some risk related to offices, banks have been able to gradually increase provisions to reflect this risk and I don’t expect CRE exposure to be a major headwind for the banking sector in 2024.

Nevertheless, investors should be aware that USB’s exposure to CRE is significant at close to $54 billion at the end of 2023, or some 14% of its total loan book. Within its CRE exposure, only 13% is related to offices, or $7 billion in absolute terms; thus this is a segment that eventually may lead to higher loan losses in the near future.

USB's net income in Q1 2024 is expected to be above $1.3 billion and its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, is estimated at close to 11%, being relatively unchanged from the previous quarter.

Regarding its capital ratio, the bank is expected to maintain its trend of generating capital on an organic basis, leading to a CET1 ratio of around 10.05% at the end of last March. While this ratio is not among the highest in the U.S. banking sector, it’s comfortably above the capital requirement of 7%, leaving plenty of room to distribute excess capital to shareholders.

Its current quarterly dividend payment is $0.49 per share, which was increased by 2.1% last January, leading to a dividend yield at its current share price of around 4.7%. This yield is above most of its peers, showing that USB remains a good income pick in the U.S. banking sector, given that its dividend payout ratio is less than 50% and the bank has a good capital position, thus its dividend is clearly safe and has good growth prospects ahead.

Additionally, following its acquisition of Union Bank, USB has been more focused on rebuilding its capital ratio, but considering that it has now an excess 300 basis point position to regulatory levels, it’s likely that USB may eventually resume share buybacks in the coming quarters, which would enhance its shareholder remuneration policy and be a positive catalyst for a higher share price.

Conclusion

U.S. Bancorp is expected to report relatively stable revenues and earnings related to Q1 2024, as the tailwind from higher interest rates is no longer enough to maintain the bank in a growing path. This means its investment case is increasingly geared to income, as USB offers an above-average dividend yield in the banking sector that is sustainable over the long term.