da-kuk

Benefiting from a roaring stock market this year, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been one of the biggest rebound stocks of 2024. The tech-oriented stock brokerage has enjoyed a steady stream of new deposits as well as stock price appreciation in sending its assets under custody to record highs, making this relative newcomer a true force in the competitive brokerage industry.

Year to date, shares of Robinhood have jumped more than 40%, supported by a string of strong earnings releases that have featured tremendous growth, particularly in net interest income, that has helped to pad the bottom line. But in spite of recent gains, I think there's still plenty of upside left to go for Robinhood investors:

Data by YCharts

Expanding roadmap for 2024 underlines a strong bull case

I last wrote a bullish note on Robinhood at the start of the year, when the stock was still trading closer to $12 per share. Since then, I've enjoyed hefty gains in my position: still, I remain bullish on Robinhood's prospects throughout the remainder of the year.

Robinhood is a great example of a company that is not content to sit on its laurels; the company continues to roll out a bevy of new products and offerings each year. Among one of the most anticipated new releases this year is a Robinhood-branded credit card.

Even in a competitive suite of consumer cards, Robinhood's offering is sure to catch the eye of card enthusiasts. For no annual fee, the company is offering 3% cash back on all categories (a rare offering in an array of U.S. cards that typically offer either 5% on focus categories, or 1.5-2.0% on general purchases), 5% on travel booked on the Robinhood platform, and no international fees. Due later this year, Robinhood's continued foray into regular consumer products extends its TAM beyond just a brokerage and more into an all-reaching consumer finance company.

We note as well that the company recently launched its brokerage in the UK, setting the stage for international expansion, and it's also planning on rolling out more professional trading features to give it an edge over rival Interactive Brokers. The company's full roadmap for 2024 is shown below:

Robinhood 2024 roadmap (Robinhood Q4 earnings deck)

And in spite of this aggressive launch schedule, Robinhood is also planning to only grow expenses at a modest pace, up 5% y/y including stock-based comp:

Robinhood expense plan (Robinhood Q4 earnings deck)

As a reminder for investors who are newer to Robinhood, here is my full updated long-term bull case for the company:

Robinhood is gaining share with younger investors, who will eventually carry the bulk of global wealth: More younger users are ditching traditional brokerages in favor of Robinhood's platform. Though we may not see the impacts yet, over time Robinhood's footing with the younger generation will give it the leading position among asset managers.

More younger users are ditching traditional brokerages in favor of Robinhood's platform. Though we may not see the impacts yet, over time Robinhood's footing with the younger generation will give it the leading position among asset managers. Deposit growth: More and more users continue to sign up for Robinhood accounts (helping to offset less trading volume per account) while the company rakes in billions in deposits each quarter, fueling interest income.

More and more users continue to sign up for Robinhood accounts (helping to offset less trading volume per account) while the company rakes in billions in deposits each quarter, fueling interest income. Aggressive product development roadmap keeps Robinhood fresh: Part of what makes Robinhood so appealing is that it's often first-to-market (or at least, first to popularize) many new key features. Crypto trading, cash advances, 24-hour trading for select stocks, and easy access to low-cost margins were some of Robinhood's key defining advantages. Retirement accounts will help to attract an even wider pool of assets to Robinhood. Credit card offerings will push Robinhood to become more of a bank than just a simple brokerage.

Part of what makes Robinhood so appealing is that it's often first-to-market (or at least, first to popularize) many new key features. Crypto trading, cash advances, 24-hour trading for select stocks, and easy access to low-cost margins were some of Robinhood's key defining advantages. Retirement accounts will help to attract an even wider pool of assets to Robinhood. Credit card offerings will push Robinhood to become more of a bank than just a simple brokerage. Multiple paths to monetization: When interest rates were low and cash was cheap, Robinhood benefited from buoyant market activity. But now, as interest rates have shot up and put a chill over trading volumes, Robinhood is benefiting from higher interest spreads. Put in other words, Robinhood has now navigated through a recessionary cycle and has proven itself capable of sustaining growth through its wide product portfolio.

When interest rates were low and cash was cheap, Robinhood benefited from buoyant market activity. But now, as interest rates have shot up and put a chill over trading volumes, Robinhood is benefiting from higher interest spreads. Put in other words, Robinhood has now navigated through a recessionary cycle and has proven itself capable of sustaining growth through its wide product portfolio. Profitable bones: Management has taken a very disciplined approach to opex, laying off just under 10% of its workforce in 2023 and planning only modest opex growth in 2024. With net interest income fueling very high margin revenue, Robinhood has soared to tremendous adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Stay long here: Robinhood has many catalysts to continue rallying.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Robinhood's latest quarterly highlights in greater detail to demonstrate the tailwinds the company has seen.

Revenue in the most recent quarter, as shown in the chart below, jumped 24% y/y to $471 million.

Robinhood revenue trends (Robinhood Q4 earnings deck)

The biggest driver underneath this has been a 41% y/y growth rate in net interest income to $236 million, now representing more than half of Robinhood's overall revenue. I'd argue here that Robinhood is more insulated from the threat of higher interest rates than other companies: though stock prices will dip if the Fed's pace of rate increases is slower than expectations, Robinhood's net interest spreads stand to gain.

And irrespective of the interest rate climate, the company continues to draw a swath of new deposits every quarter. Q4 deposits of $4.6 billion were the strongest throughout all of 2023: the company's easy cash sweep features and 5.0% APY interest rates for Gold subscribers make parking cash in Robinhood quite an appealing proposition.

Robinhood deposits growth (Robinhood Q4 earnings deck)

Note as well that the company signed up 90k net-new Robinhood Gold subscribers in Q4 to end the quarter with 1.42 million paid subscribers, up 25% y/y. The company also said that it signed up 60k net-new users in January alone.

Speaking to expectations for the current year, CFO Jason Warnock noted as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

Now let's move to our 2024 outlook. We aim to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin expansion. Looking at revenues, with the current macro backdrop, we're planning for strong growth in 2024, driven by continued 20-plus percent net deposit growth, increasing Gold adoption, double-digit gains in trading market share, exciting new product introductions, and our diversified revenue model. And the year is off to a great start. January net deposits were nearly $4 billion, of which about one-third were net positive transfers in from other brokers. That January result was the highest monthly total since the first half of 2021, and we're seeing continued strength in early February. Looking at expenses, we plan to continue investing across new products, features, marketing, and international, while getting more efficient in our existing businesses and managing headcount growth all into low-single digits. Our 2024 outlook for combined adjusted OpEx and share-based compensation is $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion, which is up 5% at the midpoint from last year's $1.81 billion, excluding the founder award cancellation. This range includes about $85 million of quarterly share-based compensation, similar to our run rate for the back half of 2023."

As a result of tight expense controls plus the continued inflow of net interest income, Robinhood managed to grow adjusted EBITDA 62% y/y to $133 million, while adjusted EBITDA margins also expanded 6 points y/y to 28%:

Robinhood adjusted EBITDA (Robinhood Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

With strong deposit growth, a flurry of new products including an attractive credit card due out in 2024, and burgeoning profitability, there is plenty to support Robinhood's recent rally. Keep holding on here for further upside.