iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Overview

The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) aim is to track results of an index of Malaysian equities. This index is targeted to access 85% of the Malaysian stock market, offering exposure to large and mid-sized companies in Malaysia.

It is worth noting, however, according to its latest factsheet, that concentration is heavy in financials (almost 40%).

There does not appear to be too many obvious alternative ways to get exposure to Malaysian equities. Specialist closed end funds are not available, and your typical broker offering access to global stock exchanges will unlikely offer access to Malaysia.

Despite this lack of convenient ways to get exposure, Malaysia is worth some thought as it is a beneficiary of global companies adopting a China Plus One Strategy.

The trend of outsourcing production away from China has put more spotlight on opportunities for investors in the likes of Mexico, India, and Vietnam to name a few.

Malaysia is smaller and more under the radar than these examples. This therefore may potentially lead to more undervalued opportunities. Likewise, the historical returns over the last decade have also frustrated investors more in Malaysia.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF facts

The fund has existed since 1996, has over $250 million in assets, and an expense ratio of 0.50%. The large weighting to banks does assist it in currently offering a distribution yield of above 3%. This is derived from the underlying income of the portfolio.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF past performance

No matter what time frame you examine EWM, it has been a very poor performing ETF.

Since inception way back in 1996, the ETF has barely averaged positive returns, and in real terms has gone backwards. It is perhaps a lesson to be wary when ETFs launch after periods of positive sentiment in an asset class. In this example, the ETF began the year prior to the Asian financial crisis, which subsequently saw Malaysian stocks fall 76% the following year.

Whilst most emerging market stock markets have experienced a difficult last decade, Malaysia has underperformed this disappointing group. This can be viewed by comparing EWM total returns over the last decade, with that of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM).

Seeking Alpha EEM vs EWM 10-year total returns to April 12th, 2024.

Lack of EPS growth has contributed to Malaysia’s stock market underperformance

The disappointing history with EWM as illustrated above, raises the question of what are the drivers of this? The backdrop of emerging markets equities as a whole underperforming is no doubt one factor, but this is only a minor excuse.

There have been structural issues, specifically of a lack of profit growth in Malaysia’s corporate sector. Should this continue, investors are likely to want to see discounted valuations on the Malaysia stock market before getting tempted to invest.

When comparing with other major stock markets including within South East Asia over the last decade, Malaysia corporate earnings have gone sideways.

This warrants caution before investing in Malaysian stocks, and recognition that poor performance is not just a case of depressed sentiment within the EM sector.

The article I previously linked to above summed it up well in the first paragraph when it described the stock market in Malaysia nowadays. To quote directly, “POST-1997 financial crisis, the Malaysian stock universe has morphed from a market offering high earnings growth in Asia into a defensive market that provides decent dividend yields and stable earnings potential.”

Contrasting with such flat EPS trends over the last decade, other Asian stock markets have experienced significant earnings growth during this time. India stands out with growth above 160%, and in Japan EPS has more than doubled. EPS trends are also clearly positive in the last decade for the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF large exposure to banks

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we can see that EWM from a sector point of view is tilted to more steady earners rather than growing industries.

I mentioned earlier the near 40% exposure to banks, and we can see that technology exposure is almost nonexistent with this ETF.

Within some emerging market stock markets, I do not necessarily mind the significant exposure to banks. As an example, the banking sectors of Indonesia and Vietnam are reasonably priced and may have better growth prospects. These countries are experiencing better growth, have larger populations, and larger “underbanked” populations. This could well represent a major growth opportunity for the sector.

The below chart from the above linked article is quite dated now (2018), but nonetheless the point that Malaysia’s banking sector is more mature than other countries in Southeast Asia remains.

As an aside, in past articles of mine I have therefore been more positive on Vietnam stocks compared to Malaysia, which is a view I still have. To a lesser extent, I would say the same regarding Indonesian stocks at the present time.

Another factor that reduces the attractiveness of Malaysian banks relative to other Southeast Asia alternatives is the net interest margins and their outlook this year.

Malaysia’s economic outlook for 2024

At a top-down level, the economic outlook for Malaysia should see some modest improvement this year compared to 2023. Exports should continue to recover, likewise tourism and foreign investment into the country should continue to grow.

It may not be an exciting story, but key parts of the outlook should paint a positive backdrop for Malaysian stocks. Whilst economic growth improves, inflation is well under control. With other global central banks perhaps poised to cut rates, the Ringgit may also be on a firmer footing and please international investors.

Whilst earlier I mentioned that Malaysian bank stocks may lack the appeal compared with other Southeast Asian countries, the dividend yields still appeal to many. This may become more relevant should global interest rates fall this year. Whilst we are unlikely to see Malaysia slash interest rates this year, their rates could still be described as accommodative. Whilst the country’s banks may lack exciting growth prospects, they should remain relatively low risk. To quote from the previously linked article, “Furthermore, Malaysia’s healthy banking system and its sound credit quality are sufficient to withstand an increase in the policy rate.”

Headwinds for Malaysia may still occur though, due to pressure on its fiscal situation, with budget deficits of circa 4 to 5% of GDP. This has led to Malaysia’s plan to tighten its finances and cut subsidies this year. From this Bloomberg article, “Despite all the risks, the government appears to have little choice but to continue with its plan. The sooner, the better. The fiscal math accounts for about an 18% drop in government spending on subsidies and social assistance, and this seems critical for it to reach its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP this year, according to OCBC’s Lavanya.”

Malaysia’s attraction within the US-China chip war

Malaysia arguably goes a bit more under the radar as a surprise winner of US-China chip war. A small example is how Penang attracted more FDI flows last year than it did from the entire period from 2013 to 2020 combined.

Malaysia has specialized more in the backend of the semiconductor supply chain and taken a back seat in this regard to other countries in the region such as South Korea and Taiwan. It does find itself, however, in a good strategic position to build on here.

Geographically, the country is in a strategic location, and in terms of geopolitics it is viewed as relatively neutral. Malaysia’s labor costs might be higher than some of its close neighbors, but the workforce has potential perhaps to move more up the supply chain from the back end. This could help its goal to move to more of a high-income status country of Southeast Asia.

Are Malaysian stocks cheap in 2024?

According to data from last month, Malaysian stocks were trading on a forward P/E of circa 14 times. This is slightly below its 15-year average, and a bit above the average forward P/E of EM equities of 12 times.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF portfolio characteristics and valuation metrics

iShares website, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF portfolio characteristics.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF top holdings

iShares MSCI Malaysia risks

Some other risks I would be mindful of is the relatively high household debt in Malaysia.

Also, whilst we are sometime away from elections, the political landscape within Malaysia has become more of a sensitive issue for markets in the last decade. Who has formed government in Malaysia in elections during this time has been difficult to predict.

The below chart illustrates some of the volatility of the stock market in Malaysia amidst political changes.

Conclusion

Malaysian stocks attracted my attention recently, in part from their significant underperformance in the last decade, to examine as a potential contrarian idea. They also sparked my interest because of the trend of capital moving away from China. Malaysia has been quite open to foreign investors and should benefit from this.

Upon examining current valuations though, I do not regard the market cheap enough to warrant investment through a broad ETF such as EWM at the present time. The lack of historical EPS growth may represent some structural weaknesses within the Malaysia stock market index and economy more broadly.