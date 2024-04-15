XH4D/E+ via Getty Images

For all intents and purposes, Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX) is a subsidiary of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer (ERJ). They are attempting to leverage their majority shareholder's technical ability and market reputation to develop a competitive advantage in the eVTOL market. An industry widely forecast to see enormous growth over the next decade. I am not yet convinced that Embraer will provide the competitive advantage they seek. I worry that Eve may be late to the market, giving its competition a head start, and I think investing elsewhere might be a better bet.

This is the second in three articles examining the competitive situation between Eve, Archer Aviation (ACHR), and Vertical Aerospace (EVTL). The first article focused on Archer and explained that the three companies target the same customer base: operators of future air taxi services. The other leading eVTOL companies intend to compete in different areas; Joby Aviation (JOBY) wants to be an air taxi operator and not sell aircraft, EHang (EH) targets the tourist industry, and Boeing (BA) is targeting the autonomous future of this nascent space through its Wisk Subsidiary.

In the first article, I showed a graphic highlighting the similarities in the specifications of the three aircraft under design. This graphic compares some critical financial information and shows a greater difference between the companies than their prospective products do.

Financial Metrics (Author Database)

It shows Eve has fewer employees than the other two, emphasizing its strong links with Embraer. It can call on technical expertise and rotate Embraer staff into its operations as required. It highlights the likelihood that all three will need more funding before they reach commercial operations. EVE is expensive in terms of the price-to-book measures relative to Archer, but the figure is deceptive (EH has a price to book over 30). Eve has a lower SA quant score than both Archer and Vertical; Wall Street analysts forecast a 1-year price increase of 67% for Eve versus 123% for Archer. I have been unable to create a fair value for Eve as I do not have enough information to build a mathematical model.

Eve is well ahead of the competition on several business metrics. (market cap in $ million)

Select Metrics (Author Database)

They have more orders than the competition, have signed up 14 customers for their Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) system, and have already signed over $600 million of maintenance contracts. The UATM and maintenance contracts are aircraft-agnostic and could deliver significant high-margin revenue even before their planes are flying.

When The Story Becomes A Business

The fundamental business metric for these companies is when they can start commercial operations. Without an aircraft to sell, they are a story; when they have an aircraft, they will become players and, hopefully, leaders in an entirely new industry with the potential for billions of dollars in sales.

Commercial operations can only begin after a manufacturer has type certification, a production certificate, and delivers an aircraft. EHang is currently the only eVTOL manufacturer in the world to have managed this.

Eve Certification Progress

EVE is working with the ANAC (Brazilian authorities) as its primary certification body and hopes to gain parallel FAA approval as Embraer did with its E2 airliner.

EVE hopes to achieve certification and entry into service in 2026, but this still seems unlikely. The CEO of Eve admitted it will be a challenge to certify in 2026, noting a typical Embraer plane takes six or seven years from conception to certification (EVE are trying to do it in four).

The ANAC opened a public consultation regarding Eve's certification process and extended the period by a month (Q4 earnings), so it should have ended in March. Eve will get the results of that consultation soon, and hopefully, we will get some updates about what has been decided. However, when the FAA ran a similar consultation in 2021/2 they made a U Turn on plans to certify eVTOL aircraft, forcing JOBY to delay their deadline by a year. US regulators will now certify eVTOLs as a special class, meaning each aircraft will be approved individually under a specific set of rules for that aircraft rather than a generic or standard set. The change was due to the unique flight path of an eVTOL, no existing rules covered the transition from vertical to horizontal flight.

This change in rules alluded to above means that there is no existing dual approval process in place for eVTOL aircraft, putting the dual certification Eve is hoping for in doubt, and the Brazilian consultation raises the potential of a new regulatory scheme putting Eve in the position Joby was in.

The regulatory landscape is changing quickly, so this could have changed by 2026 when Eve targets commercial operations, but it is currently a question mark over the time frame. One potentially hopeful piece of news is that the FAA and the European agency have agreed on a common certification policy for the JOBY aircraft, which suggests a similar thing may happen with the ANAC. Still, it is only for the JOBY plane, adding to the now-established rule that eVTOLs will be certified on a plane-by-plane basis.

Even when dual certification rules are in place, it is not always plain sailing; Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has been waiting four years for the FAA to certify its H160, first approved by the European agency EASA in 2020.

Sergio Cecutta of SMG Consulting (a leader in this field) said that the best-case scenario for certification takes 18-24 months from the day a company starts flight testing its conforming aircraft. Archer and Vertical are building their conforming aircraft and expect it to fly later this year, suggesting 2026 as the earliest date for certification. Eve is not at that stage; they are building their prototype non-conforming plane and will not begin building a conforming aircraft until next year, giving the earliest certification date of 2027 if everything goes well.

There are many examples of how certification times take longer than expected; the fly-by-wire Bell 525 helicopter has been flying since 2015 and is still not certified. In reality, all of these dates could drift significantly.

Eve Aircraft progress

The Eve aircraft differs from the Archer and Vertical planes as its engines do not have tilt mechanisms. It has a high fixed wing with 8 vertical lift propellors that will be turned off for horizontal flight when two rear-mounted push propellers take over. Eve believes this reduces complexity and weight by eliminating the need for a tilting mechanism.

Eve has appointed several suppliers, many of whom are the same as Vertical and Archer. Honeywell and Garmin will provide the navigation and much of the electronics for all three, FACC will provide the tail section for all three, and Rolls-Royce will provide the electrical engines for Eve and Vertical. Other named suppliers include Recaro, BAE Systems, and DUC Helices Propellors. The CEO stated in the q4 earnings that 90% of the suppliers have now been selected.

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) intends to sell their electrical division, but we have no details on who is buying or if the products Eve wants to use will be part of the sale. Rolls-Royce is under contract to provide the lift engines to Eve. Eve also has an agreement with Nidec Aerospace (an Embraer JV with Nidec) to provide electric motors, and that may be their backup plan if they lose the Rolls-Royce supply.

In the Q4 2023 earnings call (March 8th 2024), the CEO announced that they had started building the first non-conforming full-scale prototype and expect to build five conforming aircraft in 2025. They are also negotiating the exact specifications of the components for the fly-by-wire machine with chosen suppliers. In the earnings call, they shared photographs of the state of the build. It appeared advanced but did not have wings or skin, and they were still awaiting delivery of the electrical motors expected in the second semester. After that, they will begin ground tests and hope to start test flying later in the year. The Q and A section confirmed that the testing of the prototype will be used to validate and inform decisions for the commercial aircraft. They will not begin building a conforming aircraft until that process is complete.

It was clear from the discussion in the Q and A that this aircraft's final design is incomplete, and significant issues still need resolving. The CTO said they are considering having a cooling system for the batteries, allowing faster charging and battery conditioning; they are still working with the charging infrastructure to enable this. Eve said they intend to change the battery every year, and they are still deciding how that is going to be dealt with, what happens to it, and who pays for the change. Battery power is a significant issue; currently, the specification for the Eve aircraft has a range of 60 miles, similar to Archer but far less than the 100 miles quoted by Vertical and the 200 quoted by Joby.

The prototype will not be crewed, and the first crewed vehicle will be the conforming aircraft, built in 2025.

The manufacturing site has been selected; Embraer is currently using it, and the customization of the site will begin later this year. In the Q4 earnings (Q and A), $20 million was given for the spending on this site in 2024. The final capacity of this site will be 500 units a year; paying for the fit-out of a factory of this size and hiring the staff will be a significant undertaking. Archer will be getting help from Stellantis, who may well take on all of the Capex; however, we do not yet know how much help Eve will get from Embraer.

Aircraft Orders

Eve has the largest and probably the highest-quality order book in the industry. They have 2,850 aircraft on order from 29 different customers, including major airlines, helicopter operators, and leasing companies.

As the CEO said (Q4 earnings), these orders remain letters of intent; none have been converted to firm orders. Eve lags behind Archer in this metric, which has already received significant pre-delivery payments to book production spots.

Urban Air Traffic Management

Eve is developing an Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) system to support eVTOL operations from all manufacturers. This and its maintenance operation could generate significant revenue, possibly before it has certified its aircraft.

Earlier this year, Eve announced the 13th customer for its UATM, Skyscape of Japan. It comes on the back of several simulation exercises conducted around the world using helicopters to simulate eVTOL machines. One of these simulations (press release 2022) involved Heathrow and City airports in London and fellow eVTOL manufacturers Vertical Aerospace and Volocopter. The technical expertise comes from Embraer, who put out a press release this month discussing the system's progress, now called Vector, towards an operational version that will be made available to other operators. The press release also mentions a 2023 simulation in the UK involving 18 flights across eight aerodromes; as Vector matures, expect more trials worldwide.

Eve has orders from 14 customers for their UATM system (Q4 earnings), like the aircraft; these letters of intent have not been confirmed. Other companies are developing similar systems, and operators may prefer to go with a system recommended by the manufacturer of the first aircraft they receive, so assigning a probability of these LOIs turning into confirmed orders is challenging.

Maintenance

Eve has the benefit, relative to its competitors, of being seen as part of Embraer, which has a worldwide maintenance operation. Eve is attempting to build on that with customers for its planes and potentially other manufacturers. So far, they have secured LOIs for $660 million from 10 customers.

In the Q4 earnings, the CEO said

Importantly, these customers have placed LOIs and they represent 985 aircrafts, okay, and which is about 35% of our order book Because those are agnostic also, that means that we potentially, we can service the eVTOL of our competitors,

Interestingly, United Airlines (UAL), a significant backer of Archer, signed a letter of intent to buy 200 Eve aircraft and invested $15 million in the company in 2022. In the Q4 earnings, we learned that United asked Eve to engage with other eVTOL OEMs to determine precisely how the maintenance service would work. Still, there was no information regarding the progress. It has enormous potential for Eve and may represent a significant competitive advantage.

Financials

In the Q4 earnings, the CFO presented the FY accounts. A net loss of $127 million comprised $23 million spent on SG&A and $104 million on the development of the eVTOL program. Cash used was $95 million, leaving $241 million on hand plus a pre-approved credit line with $75 million remaining ($25 million already drawn). That gives a total available liquidity of $316 million.

2023 cash usage was below previous guidance; the CFO said this was due to synergies with Embraer and supplier payments being pushed out to future years. The Q and A section revealed that Eve is signing decade-long agreements with suppliers, allowing Eve to spread payments over several years.

The CFO guided to higher cash usage in 2024 as they intensify development; he mentioned wind tunnel testing, new test rigs, and payments to suppliers. He gave formal guidance of cash usage between $130 and $170 million in 2024.

The upshot is around two years of available liquidity, likely not long enough to reach commercial operations.

The CEO said they expect $500 million in revenue from aircraft in the first five years after certification. They may receive some income before their plane is certified from maintenance contracts on other manufacturers' planes and sales of the air traffic control systems.

Pre-delivery payments are not expected before 2026 (Q4 earnings) but they will help the cash position when they arrive.

Share Ownership

Eve is effectively a subsidiary of Embraer, which owns 89% of the issued share capital. This may not be a bad thing, but it does mean that the shareholders in Eve have little impact on the company's direction, as Embraer will decide the company's future.

There has so far been little dilution for Eve shareholders; how they choose to fund future cash needs remains to be seen. If they issue more shares, it would dilute Embraer's holding, and they may choose to finance with non-dilutive methods.

The share price is now around $5 and has fallen from its high of $13 in October 2022 in what could count as a clear three-wave correction (marked as purple in square brackets) or as a five-wave move (marked in black). Both of these counts suggest the stock is in an area where a turn higher could be expected. ( I do use EW theory to help me establish lows and highs, but I am aware it is not a foolproof method)

Price Chart (Author)

Conclusion

Eve is building its prototype aircraft, which will fly later this year, and expects to develop its first conforming aircraft next year. That likely pushes the start of commercial operations into 2027/8 a year or two later than the current target date given by Eve. The Brazilian authorities have not concluded their discussion phase of the certification process, and that phase caused a major change of direction for the FAA in the US. Eve is hoping for dual parallel approval between the ACNA and the FAA, but that will also need to be negotiated individually. It may put US approval back to 2028/9 sometime after Brazilian approval, but this is speculation based on our limited information for this process.

They have leveraged the expertise and staffing of their majority shareholder, Embraer, to keep costs lower than their competitors, develop an Urban Air Traffic management system, and design a worldwide maintenance operation, giving Eve a competitive advantage relative to its two main competitors.

On a Price-to-Book comparison, Eve is the most expensive of its three competitors, and Wall Street is forecasting a 67% price rise over the next 12 months, less than Archer but more than Vertical. The SA quant rating is much lower for Eve than the two competitors.

Eve appears to be at least 12 months behind the two competitors in building a conforming aircraft, as both Archer and Vertical are already building theirs. It seems short of the cash needed to get to commercial operations, and has only managed to sell its additional services to operators buying its aircraft. We have little idea how much revenue will be generated by the Urban Air Traffic Management system, or what percentage of LOIs will turn into confirmed orders.

I do not think Eve will be the first to market; indeed, it could easily be the sixth eVTOL to become certified, following EHang, Volocopter, Joby, Archer, and Vertical in that order.

The possibility of losing some of its enormous provisional order book is a real risk; customers may choose to go with the aircraft manufacturers who arrive first, especially those like United who have provisional orders with multiple companies, and that could affect the predicted revenue from maintenance and sales of the UATM system.

I would often rate a company a sell in this challenging competitive situation; it will not be first to market, has a high price to book a low quant score, and has a market cap higher than its two immediate competitors. However, the technical chart suggests we may be near a low, and I would never recommend selling a company close to a low. There is so much uncertainty in this industry and around Eve's progress that I prefer to sit on the fence.

I am rating Eve a Hold and will watch developments. The key will be the road to commercialization. Can they turn some of the letters of intent into firm orders, the way Archer has? Start to get some pre-delivery payments, helping the cash situation and giving us more confidence that despite not being first to market, the relationship with Embraer and the development of the UATM/maintenance provides a competitive advantage over the competition which means customers are prepared to wait for aircraft delivery.

I will continue to update the story as it progresses.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.