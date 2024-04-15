Tom Werner

Introduction

On June 30, 2023, we published a comparative article between Spirit Realty and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) and supported a “buy” recommendation for both equities. In this article, we are going to review the underpinnings of Agree’s business model in light of Q4 2023 earnings and justify a change in the recommendation to a “hold”.

We start by quantifying Agree’s ability to generate economic profit under the current macroeconomic conditions. In particular, we look at the differential between the current capitalization rate, or cap rate, and the cost of capital. We offer commentary and context on how to interpret the difference. In the second part of the analysis, we use the cost of capital as a discount rate to estimate the current net asset value per share of Agree’s stock. We compare our findings with that of the previous article and reconcile any apparent inconsistencies. In our conclusion, we reiterate that because of our review of current economic profit and net asset value per share, we are recommending that neither a purchase nor a sale is recommended at this time.

Spread Investor

Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 by Richard Agree, its current executive chairman. As of the year-end, Agree’s portfolio consisted of 2,135 properties located in 49 states. 69.1% of Agree’s tenants have investment grade credit rating, and substantially all of Agree’s tenants are subject to net lease agreements. In a net lease, the tenant is responsible for the monthly rent, property operating expenses, property related taxes, insurance and maintenance.

In essence, Agree obtains capital from creditors and investors and puts that capital to use by acquiring real estate and leasing them out to tenants on a net lease basis. Agree earns an economic profit that is the difference between the rent earned and the cost to acquire the real estate for which the rent is generated. For us to evaluate the health of their business, we need some measure of this economic profit or spread. The wider, the better. For a REIT, this spread can be estimated as the difference between the cap rate and the cost of capital. The cap rate is typically the net operating income divided by the asset value and the cost of capital is the cost of debt financing and the cost of equity financing in proportion to how much of each is used by the business.

Let us evaluate each of these.

Source: Agree Realty 10-K for 2023

Cap Rate

For their recent earnings call, CEO Joey Agree disclosed that acquisitions in Q4'2023 were closed at 7.2% cap rate. 14.8% of the acquisition volume for the quarter were ground leases, which brings the total ground leases acquired for 2023 at just under 9% of acquisitions. The cap rates on ground leases are not materially different from the cap rates on property acquisitions. Using the spread investing perspective, for Agree to generate economic profit, their cost of capital must be less than 7.2%

Cost of Capital: Debt

Agree enjoys an investment grade BBB long-term issuer rating from Standard & Poor’s and a Baa1 rating from Moody’s. On March 1st of this year, S&P changed their outlook from stable to positive. Moody’s has maintained their stable outlook, which was last revisited in March 2022. A firm’s credit rating is focused on its credit risk. And credit risk has to do with assessing the obligor’s capacity to make promised principal and interest payments in accordance with the bond indenture. Agree has a 2.6% note that is trading at a discount to par and matures in June 2033. The note exchanged hands on April 10th, 2024 at a yield of 5.87%. We shall use this as our estimate of Agree’s cost of debt. Should Agree require to tap debt markets today, this is likely the cost they will incur for debt financing. Please take a look at Table 1.

Table 1: Issuer Rating and Cost of Debt Description Rating/Yield Outlook/Maturity Standard & Poor's BBB Positive Moody's Baa1 Stable 2.6% Note 5.87% June 2033 Click to enlarge

Cost of Capital: Equity

There are different methods and philosophies around calculating the cost of equity. We use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we essentially add a spread to the risk-free rate and scale the spread by the beta statistic of the particular stock. Please take a look at Table 2.

Table 2: Cost of Equity β 0.53 Risk-free rate 4.52% Equity risk premium 4.13% Cost of equity 6.71% Click to enlarge

Source: www.cnbc.com for the 10-year Treasury and beta

For the risk-free rate, I use the US 10-year Treasury which is a commonly used proxy for the risk-free rate.

The equity risk premium of 4.13% is from Aswath Damodaran at NYU. The long-term geometric mean of the equity risk premium for the United States is 4.4%. Readers may consider using 4.4% for a more conservative estimate.

The beta statistic is a measure of systematic risk. It is measured by regressing the returns of the stock against the market. The market as a whole has a beta statistic of 1.0. The stock's beta is a measure of risk that is of a different dimension than of the credit risk measured as part of the estimate of the cost of debt. The emphasis with beta is how the levels of debt and the variability of the revenue stream impacts the stock price in relation to the market as a whole. Net lease REITs such as Agree are frequently considered bond-like investments because their cash flows resemble that of a bond investor that receives stable periodic coupon payments. Consistent with its bond-like feature, Agree’s stock has a beta statistic of 0.53.

Now that we have Agree’s cost of debt and cost of equity, we turn to how much debt and equity is used in their business. Please look at Table 3 for Agree’s capital structure.

Table 3: Capital Structure Form of Capital Value($ billions) Weight Equity market capitalization $ 5.65 68.36% Total debt $ 2.44 29.52% Series A Preferred Shares $ 0.18 2.12% Total $ 8.27 100% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 2023 10-K for Agree Realty.

We now have the inputs we need to estimate Agree’s weighted average cost of capital. We also include the preferred stock used by the business. The cost of preferred stock is the current dividend yield. Please see Table 4 details.

Table 4: Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") Weight of debt 29.52% Weight of equity 68.36% Weight of preferred 2.12% Cost of debt 5.87% Cost of equity 6.71% Cost of preferred 6.11% WACC 6.45% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The tax shield normally included in the calculation of the WACC is ignored because REITs do not pay taxes at the corporate level.

In Table 5, we calculate the difference between Agree’s cap rate and the weighted average cost of capital. This spread is a measure of how much economic profit Agree can generate given their operating environment and their cost of capital. Agree can generate an economic profit of 75 basis points.

Table 5: Cap Rate Minus WACC Cap Rate 7.20% WACC 6.45% Difference 0.75% Click to enlarge

By way of comparison, in the June 2023 article, we found that Agree was generating 92 basis points of value. Please look at Exhibit 1 which is from Agree Realty’s March 2024 Investment Presentation and provides some context of how to think of the investment spreads.

Exhibit 1 (Agree Realty March 2024 Investor Presentation)

Here is CEO Joey Agree in the recent earnings call, providing some more color on the topic:

“And so again, people have heard me say, inside of 75 basis points is the red light. We've seen the anecdotal evidence as well as the empirical evidence of some large volume numbers not producing annualized growth in the subsequent year. 75 to 100 basis points is a yellow light in this business. You could invest selectively. Over 100 basis points when you look at your true cost of capital, not including unburdened free cash flow or short-term debt the white begun start to be turned green. If you get to 150 basis points, you can slam on the gas like we did for several years. We're not at that 150 basis point space in this market today, unless you want to go significantly up the risk curve which is adverse to everything we believe in at this company. And so that 100 basis point bogey, -- not sure how much we're going to be able to aggregate for the year. I don't have that crystal ball, but we're certainly not going to deploy capital inside of it, just to grow our denominator in our asset base.”

A point to highlight is that, Agree does not calculate the cost of equity as we do here. Agree calculates the cost of equity using the net forward price of the outstanding forward equity as of December 31st, 2023 and the consensus 12-month AFFO per share. Even though the method is different, the result is similar. Their calculation would yield a result of 6.70% as compared to our cost of equity of 6.71%.

75 basis points is just at the border of what is to be considered accretive. In an analysis such as this in which a small change in an input variable may impact the result measurably, you would want to have a result that clears the 75-basis point hurdle with some cushion.

Net Asset Value Per Share

In the last section, we estimated the spread by measuring the difference between the cap rate and the weighted average cost of capital for Agree. In this section, we use the weighted average cost of capital as a discount rate to estimate the net asset value per share for Agree. We also compare the results with the previous article. Please take a look at Table 6 for the worksheet. The discount rate is the only subjective input.

Table 6: Estimate of the Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS). $ in thousands. Jun-23 Mar-24 Annulaized Recurring EBITDA $ 455,836 $ 509,512 Discount Rate/WACC 5.85% 6.45% Asset Value $ 7,792,068 $ 7,899,411 Total Debt $ 2,043,233 $ 2,417,344 Value of Preferred $ 175,000 $ 175,000 Net Asset Value $ 5,573,835 $ 5,307,067 Shares Outstanding* 79,512,005 95,785,031 NAVPS $ 70.10 $ 55.41 Share Price $ 65.79 $ 56.22** Click to enlarge

Source: Agree Realty June 2023 Investor Presentation and March 2024 Investor Presentation. *Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding - diluted. **Share price on April 12, 2024

In June 2023, the weighted average cost of capital was estimated to be 5.85% and the share price was a discount to the NAVPS. Today, we estimate the weighted average cost of capital to be 6.45% and the share price is at a slight premium to the NAVPS.

The discount rate between the June 2023 and today is different, but the method of estimating the WACC is very similar. There are two modifications of de minimis importance. The June 2023 article was a comparative and so the cap rate used was the average cap rate for the sector and the cost of debt used was the then current median yield on the 10-year Corporate Baa/BBB.

Conclusion

In a sense, it is not surprising that Agree’s stock, which has bond-like cash flows, would move in the opposite direction of interest rates. If the cash flows are discounted at a higher rate, then the value of the cash flows would be less. This would be from an investor's point of view.

From the business point of view, if the current macro environment calls into question on whether deals are sufficiently accretive, then it probably is prudent to wait until there is demonstrable evidence that sufficient accretion is present. This is reinforced by our estimate of the net asset value per share that shows that Agree’s stock price is within the range of fair value. Prudent investors may want to sit on the sidelines for now.