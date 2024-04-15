trigga/E+ via Getty Images

Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings and Strategic Outlook

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reports Q1 earnings this Thursday. Last earnings saw a healthy beat on EPS ($1.60, beat by $0.11) and revenue ($1.93 billion, beat by $30.14 million). In December, I applauded the firm's 700% stock return in the past decade and expressed optimism over their cutting-edge growth in robotic surgery. Despite a high valuation at that time (P/E ratio of 60), I recommended a Buy on ISRG stock. Since then, ISRG has returned 14.21%, nearly twice the 7.66% gained by the S&P 500 (SP500).

For background, sales of Intuitive Surgical's robots and related services, such as robot maintenance, generate revenue for the company. Their products - most notably da Vinci - are sticky in that because switching is expensive, a hospital that acquires it is likely to keep it for a long time. This, in turn, leads to increased service revenues, which make up about 16% of total revenues. Intuitive's service revenues sport a gross margin of nearly 70%, which is a few points higher than the gross margins for their products.

The broader market for robotic surgery continues to expand. It's expected to exceed $14 billion in 2026 and is growing [CAGR] at 11%. Intuitive Surgical is a clear leader here with their popular da Vinci offering. Recently, the company unveiled their intentions to roll out its new Da Vinci 5 robot next year. In March, the FDA cleared the system. Intuitive Surgical cites the "computing power" of the new system, supposedly "10,000x" that of an earlier model, da Vinci Xi. This is a testament to Intuitive's R&D efforts, which saw a 14% expense increase last year to $999 million. This accounted for 14% of total revenues, which is not a pittance.

What's most interesting about last quarter was the growth the company witnessed in net income. Net income more than doubled to $606 million, despite revenues increasing just 17% year-over-year. Looking ahead to Thursday's earnings report, according to Seeking Alpha, analysts are projecting an EPS of $1.42 and revenue of $1.87 billion. The ongoing shift towards minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgeries is a major tailwind for Intuitive Surgical. Moreover, the demand for elective surgeries continues to rise past pre-pandemic levels. Investors should expect this momentum to continue in the near future. There are also some headwinds to monitor. For example, the broader economic environment, characterized by higher interest rates, may have an impact on healthcare spending. These factors can influence hospital capital expenditure decisions and negatively impact the company's earnings potential. With inflation easing in recent months, I don't think this will be a major issue.

All in all, the company's earnings prospects continue to outweigh the risks (e.g., competitive, supply chain disruption, etc.). Intuitive Surgical remains the clear leader in robotic surgery and their ongoing commitment to technological advances, as evidenced by the advent of da Vinci 5, bodes well for the near future.

Financial Health

According to Intuitive Surgical's balance sheet, the company has $2.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $2.47 billion in short-term investments as of December 31. Total current assets equal $7.89 billion. Total current liabilities equal $2.04 billion. Intuitive Surgical's current ratio is, therefore, comfortably above 2.0, indicating an easy ability to cover short-term obligations. Intuitive Surgical does not have any significant long-term debts.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.813 billion. Investing activities are notable for a $1.064 billion increase in property, plant, and equipment (PP&E).

Peer Comparison

Relative to its peers, ISRG continues to be richly valued. Its P/E ratio stands at 61, which is at least three times that of Medtronic plc (MDT). However, ISRG is also growing (revenue growth YoY) nearly three times that of Medtronic (14.49% versus 5.03%). ISRG's growth outpaces Stryker Corporation (SYK), 11.11%, and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), 12.29%, as well. ISRG performs well on profitability metrics, too. Its gross profit margin is 66%, which outpaces SYK's 63.89% and MDT's 65.72% but falls a bit short of BSX's 69.16%. ISRG has already stated its intention to get this number to 70%. As is often the case with growth stocks, ISRG bears a bit more risk with a 24M beta of 1.43. All their peers have 24M betas near or below 1.

Market Sentiment

Intuitive Surgical's market capitalization is $136 billion. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts are expecting steady growth in the coming years: $8 billion in sales this year, $9.24 billion in 2025, and $10.69 billion in 2026. Intuitive Surgical's stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past twelve months, returning 47%.

The short float is merely 0.97%, indicating a small amount of speculation to the downside. The past twelve months have seen 500,000+ shares sold by insiders with zero buys. This could simply be profit-taking or indicate some internal doubt. Institutional ownership is high, at 81%. Top holders include the usuals: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. There is a slight favor for increased positions.

Overall, I'd classify Intuitive Surgical's market sentiment as "robust," despite insider selling.

My Analysis and Recommendation

Investors should continue to expect good results from Intuitive Surgical heading into Q1 earnings as they ride the tailwinds in the robotic surgery market. The firm remains the undisputed leader in robotic surgery, and they are not sitting on their hands. Da Vinci 5 appears to be an exciting development, and investors should look out for important updates this week on the platform's rollout. Intuitive Surgical's stock is expensive relative to its peers, but this is justified by its revenue growth within a burgeoning market. Moreover, the company's finances are sparkling, and they could reasonably withstand short-term headwinds (e.g., inflationary pressures, recessions, supply chain constraints). I continue to believe ISRG is a good bet to beat the risk-free rate near 4.5%. Subsequently, ISRG's stock remains a Buy. There are risks to my buy recommendation, particularly ahead of volatile earnings. For one, the company could underwhelm on Thursday's report and sell-off. Two, the rollout of da Vinci 5 may be cost-intensive and impact financial metrics like gross margins in the near future. Three, macroeconomic issues could impact the company's earnings potential. Lastly, ISRG's high P/E and beta could reasonably exaggerate stock losses in the event the broader market struggles. As always, investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate idiosyncratic risk.