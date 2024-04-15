Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.69K Followers

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lorne Weil - Executive Chairman
Brooks Pierce - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bain - B. Riley
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Inspired Entertainment Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's event is being recorded. Please refer to the company's Safe Harbor Statement that appears in the fourth quarter 2023 earnings press release, which is also available in the Investor section of the company's website at www.inseinc.com. This Safe Harbor Statement also applies to today's conference call, as the company's management will be making certain statements that will be considered forward-looking under securities laws and rules of the SEC.

These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. In addition, please note that the company will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is included in the earnings press release.

With that completed, I would now like to turn the conference call over to Lorne Weil, the company's Executive Chairman. Mr. Weil, please go ahead.

Lorne Weil

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining the fourth quarter conference call. With us this morning are our CEO, Brooks Pierce, Interim CFO, Marilyn Jentzen, and VP of Corporate Development, Eric Carrera. Brooks as usual will make prepared remarks and Marilyn and Eric are available to answer your questions when we get to the Q&A section. Since it's only been a few weeks since our last call, there's not a lot new to report and accordingly I'll make my remarks fairly

Recommended For You

About INSE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INSE

Trending Analysis

Trending News