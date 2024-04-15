peepo

Introduction

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) is a fund that "sells volatility" for income. This means that is goes short the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) by selling futures on the index. This strategy, though it has risks (which will be discussed later), has proven to provide significant income in the 15% range.

Generally, SVOL aims to be short the VIX by about 0.2-0.3x its NAV. The rest of the fund is held in income-producing assets like bonds and bond ETFs.

Although it experienced some NAV erosion in 2022, SVOL has kept to a relatively stable level since then, and has outperformed SPX's total return since its inception.

This has rightfully attracted much investor attention since its launch back in 2021, and since then, AUM has grown significantly.

I began covering SVOL back in October 2023, and have covered it several times since then. If you want to see the evolution of my ratings on SVOL, you can find those articles in my ratings history.

New Holdings

Since SVOL is an actively managed fund, meaning that its holdings may change day to day and at the discretion of the fund manager, it's important for investors to keep up to date on these changes. Significant changes in a fund's holdings alter its risk profile and potential for returns.

In this case, SVOL's recent holdings changes have inspired confidence from me, and I believe that the fund manager is going in the right direction for keeping a sustained 15% yield without significant NAV erosion.

SVOL, in the last year, has done this very well.

Maintaining this high distribution has caused the portfolio managers to change the underlying bonds and options significantly, but I believe these changes will be a boon for SVOL. The managers have made three key changes:

Broad bond index holdings have been reduced

Junk, derivative income, and new-issue mortgages have been increased

TIPS position has been entirely exited

Here are SVOL's holdings currently.

AGGH Reduced, Replaced by BUCK, CDX, MTBA

The first major change is a reduction in SVOL's broad bond index holding, the Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (AGGH). In my most previous article on SVOL, back in January, AGGH made up almost 19% of SVOL's underlying holdings.

Now, AGGH has been reduced down to a little over 12%. I am not very bullish on the aggregate bond index, believing in our current high-rate environment that there are better options in specific fixed-income instruments. I have maintained a hold rating on AGGH since I originally covered it back in October, and maintain that still. I am happy to see the portfolio managers of SVOL lower their exposure to the aggregate index.

Replacing this exposure are BUCK, CDX, and MTBA. These are other Simplify funds that focus on specific fixed income products. I am going to do my best to summarize the investment thesis behind these picks, but I must put out here that this is speculation on my part. I am informed through published interviews with Simplify managers and Harley Bassman's blog, Convexity Maven. I do recommend checking that out if you are interested in the "behind the scenes" investment philosophy of several of Simplify's funds.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK)

I covered BUCK last month, and issued it a buy rating, as I like its strategy and believe it will outperform the aggregate index as long as rates stay above 4%. BUCK itself holds T-Bills, government treasuries expiring in less than 3-months, and uses those as collateral to sell options for additional income.

The philosophy behind the BUCK investment is that it has proven to have a better risk/reward profile than its index since its inception. It is safer than its sister fund, the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH), which I believe the fund manager's exited due to its volatile nature. Having a fund that reliably distributes 6%+ and experiences very little NAV erosion gives SVOL a larger cushion in its yield while still holding onto T-Bills as a base for their fund.

The Simplify High Yield Plus Credit Hedge ETF (CDX)

Many of Simplify's products aim to bring institutional strategies to retail investors through ETF wrappers. On this list is CDX, which, true to its name, invests in high yield bonds and credit hedges like equity index puts and credit default swaps.

Note that CDX is a leveraged asset, with a fully negative cash position that was invested into an iShares index, mirroring the total return of its High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). Beneath this is a layer of equity put spreads, two custom equity index positions going long quality and short junk, and T-Bills.

Going "long quality" and "short junk" in this case means being long companies with cash piles that do not need to access capital markets and short companies that rely on debt and require heavy access to capital markets. In a high-rate environment, this weighting should yield the credit premium among these "junk" companies all-else being equal.

I believe the managers of SVOL took this position because they believe that CDX will outperform the aggregate index going into a rate-cut cycle. This is primarily due to the nature of CDX's holdings being floating rate.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA)

This fund invests in "new-issue" mortgages, meaning that it has only been buying mortgages issued since its own creation, which was relatively recent.

Note that the scarlet line's "D" symbols indicate that dividends were paid out.

Simplify explains the way the fund works very succinctly, so I will let them take this part.

MTBA will initially invest in Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) 6.0% coupon bonds. This exposure will be obtained via investments in To-Be-Announced (TBA) contracts, which are MBS forward contracts. TBA contracts provide greater liquidity than buying MBS directly, as well as having greater operational and tax simplicity. The contracts will be rolled monthly as they approach expiration.

This gives SVOL access to another source of 6%+ yielding assets that are still fairly stable and may appreciate at a higher rate than the aggregate index, which is full of older bonds from before the Fed's rate-hike spree in the last few years. These bonds, and especially mortgages, are offering incredibly low rates. MTBA solves this problem, and it is evident from the spread in its yield over the MBS index's.

Simplify's MBTA yields 5.90%.

iShares' MBB's yields 3.62%.

Both hold the same assets, only issued at different times and rates, so the risk profile is relatively the same.

I highly recommend checking out Harley Bassman's breakdown of the fund's strategy. He is the architect of this fund's particular strategy and does an excellent job covering it further.

Exiting TIPS

Up until now, SVOL has always held individual TIPS in its assets alongside T-Bills. These holdings have been exited and replaced with T-Bills. While I haven't found anyone discussing the exact reasons why, I speculate that it was due to the fund managers believing that inflation has peaked, and the Fed will be successful in its reduction of inflation down below 4%. This means that T-Bills, currently yielding 5.25%, will likely provide a higher yield than TIPS moving forward.

This is due to the nature of T-Bill yields being pegged to the Fed Funds Rate, which is not set to be lowered past 4% until 2026. However, TIPS are indexed to inflation, which is likely to come down before rates do (since the rates were raised to lower inflation in the first place).

It's unclear if inflation is actually under control or not, as evidenced by the recent move up in the March CPI, but if it has, T-Bills should give a higher payout moving forward until rate cuts begin.

Risks

Of course, there is no asset yielding 15%+ without significant risks attached. Investors should note that being short the VIX index can become a losing strategy very quickly, since when the VIX rises, it often does it in very steep spikes.

To combat this, SVOL employs hedges in the form of VIX call options, but these have never been tested in SVOL's lifespan, since it hasn't existed in a world with the VIX above 35.

As you can see above, SVOL did have a hard time in 2022, when the VIX rose due to a falling equities market, but bonds fell due to rising interest rates. This created a lose-lose environment for SVOL that eroded its NAV by about 10%. Since then, it has done a tremendous job remaining stable even as the VIX fell below 20.

In the event of a VIX spike, investors could see months of gains wiped out if the tail hedges are not sufficient enough.

Conclusion

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has changed its underlying holdings, reducing its exposure to the aggregate bond index to focus on high yield credit, T-Bills, and new-issue mortgages.

These changes are positive for SVOL as they offer higher yields compared to the aggregate index while not increasing the risk proportionately. This gives the managers more flexibility in their attempts to short the VIX, as they are able to be more conservative with their VIX risk while still keeping the 15%+ yield intact.

I am upgrading SVOL to a strong buy at its current price of $22. I believe that it has the potential to continue its lifetime outperformance of the S&P 500 index, and will be increasing my personal position in the fund from its current 10% allocation to an allocation of 15%.

I recommend no more than 15% exposure for aggressive investors, with a 10% cap for moderately aggressive investors. Conservative investors should consider SVOL too risky due to its tail risk.

Thanks for reading.