AVUV: The One Actively Managed Fund That I Like

In September 2022, I placed a Sell rating on the Russell 2000 index and ETFs such as VRTIX, VTWO, and IWM that track it - to date, they have underperformed SPY by 21%. In late March of 2024, I changed this rating to a Strong Sell due to the seasonal underperformance that they have historically exhibited at this time of year. Since then, the Russel 2000 has had a negative return of 5% versus the S&P 500, which has fallen by 2%. I certainly don't have a crystal ball, and it is likely that unforeseeable factors like changing expectations regarding Fed rate cuts, and a flight to safety brought about by an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, have contributed to this recent underperformance. However, even without these events, I believe that my thesis is correct, and the reasons that have led me to conclude the Russell 2000 is a loser, also lead me to believe that it is a good time to buy Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV).

I. A Brief Overview Of Why The Russell 2000 Has Negative Alpha

In my article of March 2024, It's Selling Season For The Russell 2000 And The Indices That Track It, I referred to an excellent 2015 article from Morningstar. It cited two academic studies that each concluded that the majority of the Russell's annual underperformance, in the period 2000 to 2015, happened in the months of May and June. As a result, it suffered from Negative Alpha, or higher risk and lower return. My article presented updated figures from 2015 to the present, which provide evidence that this has spread to the four months of May to August. The article explained that this underperformance was due to the unique manner in which the Russell is re-constituted each June, and that this, as well as other secondary factors, will not change any time soon. I therefore recommended that investors get in front of this seasonality and rotate out of it.

A follow-up article compared the Russell 2000 to both the S&P Small Cap 600 and to the CRSP US Small Cap Index, as well as several passively managed ETFs (i.e. IJR and VB) that track them. Since they do not suffer from the same flaws as the Russell 2000, it was no surprise to me that both indices have outperformed it. What I wasn't expecting, however, was the outperformance of AVUV, not only compared to the relevant small cap indices, but also, as per Graph 1, to the large cap S&P 500.

After further research, I am happy to recommend it as a Buy, if for no other reason because it offers a source of diversification without the likelihood of being a drag on overall returns.

Graph 1: Total Performance of AVUV Since Its Inception

Data by YCharts

II. A Brief Overview Of AVUV

AVUV is a $10.5 Billion AUM fund that trades on the NYSE. It has an expense ratio of 0.25%, and it benchmarks itself to the Russell 2000 Value Index, a subset of the wider Russell 2000 that consists of 1,419 stocks. AVUV is actively managed, meaning that it does not have to replicate the holdings and weightings of the index, and as at March 31, 2024, it had positions in 775 companies. Over the four and a half years that it has been in existence, AVUV has produced superior returns compared to this index, and to all other Small Cap Indices. Based on this, and on its risk characteristics, Morningstar has therefore assigned a 5 Star rating to AVUV.

III. Reasons Why AVUV Can Continue To Outperform Other Small Cap Investments

I have seen plenty of fund managers who justify their high fees on the basis that they're the smartest person in the room, so they'll be right when everyone else is wrong. In general, I prefer low cost ETFs that track an index as opposed to high cost actively managed funds, and in order to deviate from this preference, there has to be a compelling source of Alpha that will endure, as well as secondary factors that also offer the opportunity to outperform the market.

With regard to fees, AVUV's total expense ratio of 0.25% is in line with many ETFs that seek to replicate the various small cap indices such as IWM, IWN, and IWX (0.19% - 0.24%) and not onerous when compared to others such as IJR, VRTIX, VB and VTWO, which have expense ratios that range between 0.06% and 0.10%.

The following are potential non-transitory sources of Alpha that I believe will endure and offer opportunities for skilled fund managers to create value.

1. Seasonality:

The Russell 2000 and its two sub-indices re-constitute one time per year at the end of June, after first releasing a preliminary list to the market in May. Given that the underlying stocks in the index are small caps with wide Bid / Offer Spreads, the elevated transaction costs from this forced activity acts as a drag on the overall returns of index trackers. The S&P 500, by contrast, consists of liquid stocks and it re-constitutes quarterly via a process that is opaque to the market. The issue is exacerbated because while both indices replace companies with the smallest market caps, the Russell 2000 must also replace companies at the top end of the range that are promoted into the Russell 1000. These companies comprise a greater proportion of the index's overall market cap, so the transaction costs are more significant. Therefore, as per Table 1, on average, SPY has returned 0.50% more per month than IWN.

Table 1: Average Monthly Returns April 2014 - March 2024

Index / ETF Average Monthly Return S&P 500 / SPY 0.82% Russell 2000 Small Cap Value Index / IWN 0.32% Difference 0.50% Click to enlarge

Table 2 divides the 108 months from April 2014 to March 2023 into two sub-categories, which are the 36 months that occurred in May to August in each respective year, and the other 72 months during these years, which is labelled "All Other Months". As can be seen, consistent with Morningstar's results for the wider Russell 2000 / IWM during the period of 2000 - 2015, IWN's underperformance was substantially more in the May to August period during these nine years.

Table 2: Average Monthly Returns April 2014 - March 2023: Average Monthly Returns April 2014 - March 2024

Index / ETF Average Monthly Returns May - August Average Monthly Returns All Other Months S&P 500 / SPY 1.20% 0.42% Russell 2000 Small Cap Value Index / IWN 0.48% .06% Difference 0.72% 0.36% Click to enlarge

Small caps as an asset class have been a brutal investment over the past three years, significantly underperforming large caps. Nevertheless AVUV has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2019, albeit with a higher standard deviation. The same is true of the four Spring / Summer periods during this time period.

Table 3: Average Monthly Returns: May - August, 2020 to 2023

SPY Average Monthly Returns May - August AVUV Average Monthly Returns May - August 2.00% 2.04% IWN Average Monthly Returns May - August 1.23% 1.23% Difference 0.77% 0.81% Click to enlarge

Clearly AVUV has been able to avoid the seasonal issues that afflict IWN, IWM and IWX, and perhaps, to even take advantage of them, by acting as a willing buyer, if the price is right, of the forced selling on Index trackers.

2. A Fund Manager can act as a quality screen

The S&P 600 Small Cap has been the best performing small cap index over the past 3, 5, and 10 year periods. Importantly, it has not had a statistically significant higher standard deviation than either the Russell 2000 Index or the CRSP US Small Cap Index. In order to be eligible for inclusion into the S&P 600, a firm's most recent quarter's earnings and the sum of its earnings for the trailing four consecutive quarters must be positive. Several academic studies have concluded that this quality screen has been a statistically significant factor in explaining the S&P 600's outperformance. Given that AVUV only has positions in 775 of the 1,419 that are included in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Value Index, it is clear that its portfolio managers perform a similar function.

3. The Costs and Barriers to Obtaining Information About Small Caps

Diversification is the main reason for investing in small caps via an index. Another reason though, is the fixed cost of analyzing 2,000 individual stocks (IWM) or even 1,000 to 1,500 stocks (IWX, VB and IWN) when the market caps of the companies in question can be as small as $5 million. Accordingly, information about the entire portfolio is usually provided by the index provider. Unfortunately, this information can be worthless, perhaps even misleading. Here are several examples;

a) Imagine that you were making an index that consisted of two stocks, "A" and "B". Each had the same price ($10), and each had the same market cap. Since both stocks were small caps, there were no analysts who covered them, so there were no earnings forecasts. In order to calculate a P/E Ratio for the index, you decided to use the most recent historic information. "A'" had just reported profits of $2 per share whereas "B" had lost $1 per share. The logical way to compute the P/E Ratio for the index would be to take the $10 average price and divide it by the total earnings of the two companies, $1, to arrive at a P/E Ratio of 10. This is how indices such as the S&P 500 calculate P/E ratios, but it isn't the methodology that the Russell Indices use. Instead, these indices omit companies which have reported a loss. In the example given, the resulting P/E Ratio would be 5. How material is this? As it turns out, its very material because 30% of the companies in the Russell 2000 had negative earnings in Q4 2023.

b) The Free Float methodology of calculating market cap likely impacts small cap indices more than large cap indices. The free float methodology calculates market capitalization by taking an equity's price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market, rather than using all of the shares (both active and inactive shares), as is the case with the full-market capitalization method. A good example is Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT). The closing price of DJT on April 12, 2024 was $32.59, which implies a market cap of $4.55 Billion. However, since Donald Trump owns 57.6% of the company, its adjusted market cap, which is what is used for inclusion into most small cap indices and the weighting within those indices, is only $1.8 Billion.

Anecdotally, many Small Cap companies still have large stakes that are owned by the company founder or their family. If it is in fact true that there is a greater (or for that matter lower) percentage of restricted shares in small cap companies compared to large caps, it renders portfolio wide comparisons between different indices, such as Price to Book Value ratios, somewhat meaningless. Clearly a fund manager adds value by first analyzing equities like DJT on an individual basis before deciding whether or not to buy it, as opposed to an index tracker who may be forced to buy it.

4. A skilled manager can take advantage of illiquidity and "sticky prices"

In a previous article, I analyzed how the Russell 2000 behaved in volatile markets compared to the S&P 500. I divided the daily returns of each index into "Sell Offs", which were days when an index had fallen by 2 or more percent, "Up Days" which were days when an index had risen by 2 or more percent, and "Non Volatile Days". Two periods were examined, the 25 years from 1987 to 2022, and the 10 years from 2012 to 2022. There were some interesting results:

The Russell 2000 was more volatile. During the 2012 to 2022 period, it moved by 2% or more on 256 days versus 141 days for the S&P 500.

In both time frames, approximately 60 percent of all volatile days experienced by the S&P 500 were "Sell Offs" and 40% were "Up Days".

For the Russell 2000, "Sell Offs" and "Up Days" each made up approximately 50 percent of volatile days.

Liquidity is the obvious explanation for the greater frequency of volatile days experienced by the S&P 500, as is the fact that a higher proportion of volatile days are Sell Offs for the Russell 2000 than is the case for the S&P 500. Obviously the founder of a company, who still has a controlling stake that he or she wants to leave to his or her heirs, is less likely to be a seller on days when the overall market is down due to external factors such as Iran attacking Israel, then public shareholders of large caps. In subsequent days, after a large sell off or a large movement to the upside by the S&P 500, the Russell 2000 has tended to catch up with S&P 500. This price action presents opportunities for nimble managers to exit or enter positions, thereby producing alpha.

IV. Are AVUV's Investment Manager Closet Indexers, And Does It Offer Diversification Benefits?

Table 4 indicates that AVUV's portfolio composition is substantially different than that of IWN, as does the fact that AVUV only holds 775 of the equities that are included in IWN.

Table 4 also indicates that adding AVUV to a portfolio consisting Solely of SPY will offer diversification benefits, over and above the fact that it invests in small caps and not large caps. For example, 30% of SPY is invested in Information Technology stocks, whereas AVUV's weighting is only 5%. By contrast, AVUV's weighting for Financials and Consumer Discretionary Equities is approximately twice the corresponding weightings of SPY.

Table 4: Portfolio Composition and Sector Weightings

Sector AVUV1 IWN2 SPY3 Financials 27% 25.1% 13.3% Consumer Discretionary 21% 10.72% 10.4% Industrials 19% 14.9% 8.9% Energy 16% 10.59% 4.0% Materials 6% 5.15% 2.5% Information Technology 5% 5.94% 29.7% Consumer Staples 3% 2.21% 6.1% Communication Services 2% 2.33% 9.1% Health Care 1% 9.26% 12.5% Real Estate 1% 9.69% 2.4% Utilities - 3.72% 2.3% Click to enlarge

1 As at March 31, 2024; Source Aventis Investors

2 As at April 11, 2024; Source iShares by Blackrock

3 As at March 28, 2024; Source Standard & Poor's

I currently have concerns about Regional Banks due to their high exposure to Commercial Real Estate and office buildings. Therefore, as well as examining the relative portfolio compositions, I decided to take a closer look at AVUV's holdings of financial stocks. AVUV's four largest positions in this sector are;

Air Lease Corp, a company that leases aircrafts and whose equity is up 18% Year to Date,

Jackson Financial Inc., an asset manager that is up 25% Year to Date,

Radian Group Inc. and MGIC Investment Corp. are two residential mortgage insurers whose shares are up 5% and 2% Year to Date respectively. Given that MGIC is the largest mortgage insurer in the United States, it is clear that this is an industry that isn't represented in the S&P 500.

Fifteen percent of AVUV's portfolio is invested in regional banks, and the entire sector has been under pressure for the better part of a year. On January 31, 2024, New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) equity plunged 40% after it reported a $260 million loss in Q4 2023. The cause of the loss was a 60% increase in provisions in order to cover its exposure to office buildings. While AVUV's position in NYCB is tiny (circa $10,000) the shares of other regional banks were also affected.

Soon after the sell off that was sparked by NYCB's results, I received this post on LinkedIn about Bank OZK (OZK). It states that OZK's exposure to office buildings was nearly six times its equity value. It was therefore very concerning to see that AVUV has a $50 million position in this bank, which is just under 0.50% of its total AUM. A quick glance at OZK's equity price revealed that the two situations are different. Even after selling off at the end of January, OZK is still up 27% over the past 12 months, whereas NYCB is down 68%. A deeper dive further allayed my concerns. In short, OZK appears to be an extremely well run bank, with an efficiency ratio (Total Costs / Revenue) of circa 35% - a ratio of 50% is thought to indicate a bank that is very lean. The most recent MD&A indicated that OZK had only three non-performing loans in this sector, and that they were fully provisioned for. Further, the LTV Ratios of the remaining loans were clustered around 50% of Loan to Cost, and 40% Loan to Current Value. Finally, a review of the main markets where OZK operates in, using the Atlanta Fed's Commercial Real Estate Market Index, did not raise any red flags. So, while I still have concerns, it appears that some regional banks been unfairly penalized by the market, and that there may be value in the sector.

V. Conclusion

Since its inception in 2019, AVUV has outperformed various small cap indices such as the Russell 2000, the CRSP US Small Cap Index, and the S&P 600. More impressively, given how poorly small caps have performed during this period, it has also outperformed the S&P 500, though it should be noted that it also had a higher deviation.

The sources of AVUV's outperformance appear to be ones which will endure, and therefore AVUV should have opportunities in the future to continue to produce positive alpha.

AVUV clearly isn't a closet indexer, and its portfolio weightings differ significantly from both those of the index it is benchmarked to (IWN), and to the weightings of the S&P 500. Adding this fund to your portfolio, therefore, should increase its overall diversification and risk/reward characteristics.

Accordingly, it is one of the few actively managed funds that I am happy to refer as a buy.