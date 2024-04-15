Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AVUV: The One Actively Managed Fund That I Like

Apr. 15, 2024 12:31 PM ETAvantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)IJR, IWM, IWN, IWX, OZK, VB, VRTIX, VTWO
Summary

  • The Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF has significantly outperformed the Russell 2000 and its associated sub-indices. Surprisingly, it has also marginally outperformed the S&P 500.
  • The majority of AVUV's outperformance occurs in the months of May to August, and the same factors that are responsible for this are still in place.
  • AVUV's portfolio composition is significantly different than that of both the S&P 500 and its benchmark, the Russel 2000 Small Cap Value index. It therefore offers diversification benefits.
  • Investors who have a bullish view regarding small caps should express this view via a long position in AVUV. Investors who want to improve the risk / reward characteristics of their portfolio should also consider AVUV.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

Every trade has a buyer and a seller, and for every loser there's a winner.

In September 2022, I placed a Sell rating on the Russell 2000 index and ETFs such as VRTIX, VTWO, and IWM

Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

