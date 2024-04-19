Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Morgan Stanley Preferred A: Too Much Rate Cut Risk (Rating Downgrade)

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley's preferred stock, the PFD A 1/1000, has a floating coupon with a floor rate to prevent it from floating to zero.
  • The issuer, Morgan Stanley, is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services.
  • The coverage ratio of Morgan Stanley's preferred stocks to total common equity is over 10X, indicating a strong level of protection for investors.
  • While FOMC cut rates seem to be getting delayed, I dropped my rating on the preferred from Buy to Hold, with a preference for locking in today's yields using fixed-rate preferred stocks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Morgan Stanley European Headquarters, London, UK

Nikada

Introduction

Last December, I touched on the Morgan Stanley PFD A 1/1000 (MS.PR.A), though the article focused on a different Morgan Stanley preferred stock (article link). What is uncommon for the series A is

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
8K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MS.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MS
--
MS.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News