Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: Seizing Opportunity Amid Recent Declines

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
433 Followers

Summary

  • CVS Health Corporation is set to report its Q1 earnings on May 1st with analysts expecting revenue of $89 billion and EPS of $1.70.
  • The CVS Health share price has underperformed the S&P 500 Index by almost 20% YTD, presenting a buying opportunity due to its discounted valuation and potential for upside.
  • The recent decline in CVS stock can be attributed to fears of lower-than-expected payment increases for Medicare Advantage Plans, but the decline may now be priced in.

CVS Pharmacy Retail Location VI

jetcityimage

Summary

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on May 1st, 2024. Analysts estimate revenue to come in around $89 billion and EPS of $1.70. Over the last 2 years, CVS has

This article was written by

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
433 Followers
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
CVS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News