Market Cycle Momentum Reigniting (Q2 2024 Update)

The following is an overview of the market cycle as it stands at the beginning of Q2 2024. In Q1’s update, I argued that “a disinflationary downcycle remains intact. This is favorable for Treasuries, unfavorable for commodities, and dangerous for equities. The expectation remains that yields are going to turn down decisively and bring stock returns with them; thus, the best place to be is likely long-term Treasuries.”

Here, I will argue that the market cycle now appears to be reigniting, but it is doing so from a rather high-altitude, oxygen-deprived position. In practical terms, this suggests that it is better to be positioned towards more cyclical assets — commodities and equities — and away from long-term Treasuries, despite the risk of a cyclical downturn.

As with the last cycle update, we will begin with the core of the cycle — corporate earnings — and work our way out, through commodities, interest rates, consumer inflation, equities, and GDP. A relatively detailed description of the market cycle was provided in the Q1 update, but at its most basic level, this is defined as 16-month rates of change in core variables, especially earnings, industrial metals, and interest rates. Other rates of change are sometimes more appropriate, depending on whether one wishes to describe/comprehend conditions or anticipate them.

Chart A. Idealized market cycle (Author)

Here, we will primarily use log rates of change relative to 36-month moving averages, which have less predictive power than more complicated statistical techniques but are easier to comprehend and compare across variables.

First, earnings and commodities.

The Market Cycle Core

Corporate earnings are the core of the core of the core of the cycle, but the data always lag, so it is generally better to begin with commodities, especially industrial metals.

The following chart shows the industrial metals and S&P 500 EPS cycles of the last 60 years.

Chart B. Industrial metals prices and corporate earnings form the core of the market cycle. (World Bank; Robert Shiller; S&P Global; Author calculations)

From this vantage point, both are still in a state of decline. And, if we overlay the commodity cycle (below), we come up with the same result.

Chart C. Commodity cycles generally tend to be correlated with the profit cycle. (World Bank; Shiller; S&P Global; Author calculations)

We can then break down the commodity cycle by major commodity class and focus on the last five years.

Chart D. Momentum in key cycles remains negative. (World Bank; Shiller; S&P Global; Author calculations)

Generally, these are all downward trending, but the momentum has flattened out somewhat over the last quarter.

We will come back to this in a moment, but let’s look at the interest rate cycle first. As we described in the Q1 update, interest rates peaked quite late relative to other key cycle constituents, something we have not seen since the early 1980s.

Chart E. The yield cycle tends to slightly lag the core of the market cycle. (World Bank; Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

But, the momentum did peak. It has clearly been down but is still elevated. It would be unusual for the interest rate cycle to trough at this point. From this vantage point, the momentum still seems to be negative, although like commodities, it has flattened somewhat in the last quarter.

The following chart shows a zoomed-in view of these cycles.

Chart F. If the cycle is troughing, it is doing so at a relatively high level. (World Bank; Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

In sum, the market cycle remains in a disinflationary downtrend, but the progress has slowed over the last three months.

As discussed in the Q1 update, one of the difficulties with the current cycle, however, is the deviation of trend and momentum. In other words, although momentum has been down over the last two years, the absolute values, particularly in interest rates, have remained high. The rates of change keep falling but interest rate and price levels remain elevated.

We will come back to this at the end of the report, but let’s review the more peripheral constituents of the market cycle first.

The Market Cycle Periphery

First, consumer inflation.

Chart G. Momentum in consumer price cycles remains negative. (St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

This chart shows the CPI and PCE price index cycles, with the latter being broken down into the services, durable, and nondurable components. As with commodities and interest rates, momentum is negative but seems to be stalling out.

If inflation is at a trough, it is the highest trough (by any of these measures) in thirty years, as can be observed in the following chart.

Chart H. If inflation is troughing, it is doing so at the highest point in 30 years. (St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

If we look at production and consumption cycles, these are also largely trending downwards, although the services quantity index has actually been picking up somewhat.

Chart I. As with earnings momentum, most consumption figures are slowing, except in services. (Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

Thus, most of these cyclical indicators, from earnings to commodities to interest rates to consumer inflation to GDP are in a downcycle but have slowed their descent in the last quarter.

This is likely to continue, but there are some indications that the cycle is starting to reignite.

But, it would not be prudent to delve into the reignition thesis without looking at equities.

The Market Cycle in Stocks

As discussed in the Q1 update, cyclical moves in the earnings yield (the inverse of the price/earnings ratio) tend to be driven by changes in earnings rather than changes in stock prices, whereas supercyclical changes in the earnings yield tend to be driven by changes in stock prices. Therefore, over cyclical durations, the earnings yield tends to move with the market cycle in a manner similar to commodities.

The chart below shows absolute levels of the S&P 500 earnings yield alongside cyclical changes in the commodity/Treasury ratio, and cyclical changes in consumer services prices, the primary component in consumer prices. It is extremely unusual for consumer prices to lead the market cycle, and typically they lag.

But, levels of the earnings yield and the cyclical momentum in the commodity/Treasury tend to move together.

Chart J. The earnings yield tends to be cyclical. (Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; World Bank; Author calculations)

Stock prices have a very unusual relationship with the market cycle. At times, they are extremely sensitive to the market cycle, such as in 2008-2009, when everything crashed; at other times, stocks are inversely correlated with the cycle, rising as inflation and earnings momentum fall (as in 1984-1986).

Stock returns have to be treated differently from core cyclical constituents. Rates of change are almost useless. Instead, it is better to look at stocks relative to their underlying trendlines, and trends have to be adjusted to fit the behavior of the asset class. For example, in my opinion, the trend lines most appropriate for growth stocks are not the right ones for value stocks.

In the following charts, I have calculated and equal-weighted cyclicals index of XLB, XLI, and XLE and looked at its performance relative to the Treasury ETFs SHV, SPTI, IEF, and ZROZ.

Chart K. Stocks keep powering ahead. (Tiingo.com; Author calculations)

This index is not only continuing to stay ahead of its trendlines but has been accelerating over the last quarter.

Again, stock prices are not especially indicative of the market cycle, as they have the most peripheral relationship with it, but typically, in a downcycle, if cyclical momentum were negative, stocks, especially cyclical and commodity stocks, would be trailing long-term Treasuries. Instead, they seem to be pulling away.

And, this brings us back to the divergence between momentum and trend that we are seeing particularly in bond yields.

Indications of Reigniting Momentum

In the charts below, I am illustrating the momentum indicators I use to trade cyclical variables like bonds and commodities and what they are ‘saying’ about the 10-year Treasury yield. These are based on price-percentage oscillators that seem to have had predictive power for commodities and yields going back 150 years.

Chart L. More refined measures of interest rate momentum suggest reignition of the cycle. (Stockcharts.com; Author calculations.)

When the indicators are above 0.5, they signal a ‘buy’ (if one could buy yields) and when they are below, they signal a ‘sell’. The blue one is slower and results in fewer signals and, thus, fewer trades; the orange one is higher-frequency relative to the blue one. The actual yield level is overlayed, as well.

Yield momentum turned negative in early 2023, but yields broke to new highs over the next 10 months. Two weeks ago, the higher-frequency (orange) indicator turned up, again. Generally, in a scenario in which the cycle as a whole is deemed negative, I would tend to ignore the high-frequency indicator and stick with the less erratic one.

But, the trend in bond prices is decidedly negative. The following is a table I use to track weekly bond prices and their relative performances. The long end of the US Treasury curve is in a full-blown rout.

Table 1. Long-term Treasuries are exhibiting clear weakness. (Tiingo.com; Author calculations.)

I am suggesting that the downcycle might not have concluded, but there may be enough juice left to reignite the cycle to make it not matter, at least for now.

The least problematic part of the cycle of the last two years (at least for me) has been commodities. For example, I think I correctly spotted the turn in commodity prices in 2022, and I was not faked out by the occasional rallies in commodities.

But, I am much less confident about this outlook now. The following is momentum in the Goldman Sachs industrial metals index.

Chart M. Industrial metals momentum is turning up. (Stockcharts.com; Author calculations)

The momentum seems more sustained than it did in its previous major inflection a year ago, but that is not the primary concern.

The primary concern is precious metals prices, especially gold. Gold momentum has been relentless.

Chart N. Gold momentum has been extremely strong (Stockcharts.com; Author calculations)

The reason this is a problem is that precious metals, and especially gold, lead the commodity cycle. I went into greater depth on this topic in my article on the Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF (DBP) a year ago and in other articles about gold.

Gold’s outperformance of these other commodities over the cyclical duration (that is, setting aside the secular outperformance of gold) suggests that there is the potential for an inflationary burst. This imbalance is most extreme relative to grains, natural gas, and fertilizers, but also exists in other more ‘mainstream’ classes such as industrial metals and energy. I have tried to capture this dynamic in the following chart.

Chart O. Strength in gold and an upturn in commodities suggest a renewed bout of cyclical strength. (Stockcharts.com; Author's calculations)

Gold has shot up in the last quarter, pushing down the spring on the commodity cycle. Typically, that spring pops via a surge in commodity prices. That may be occurring now, although interestingly, it is occurring in the least depressed commodity classes (industrial metals and crude oil), not in the grains and fertilizers.

Finally, there is corporate earnings. Forecasts suggest that earnings momentum is likely to trough in the first half of this year, at a relatively high level. Materials sector profit cycles are the most highly correlated with the S&P 500’s, or have been over the last decade or so. Forecasts for the Materials sector also suggest a trough in the current quarter.

Chart P. Materials sector momentum has often been indicative. (S&P Global; Author calculations)

Materials sector cycles are also much more volatile. I decided to look at the current constituents of the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB), particularly at their historical profit cycles and found that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), the miner, was both highly correlated with and predictive of the cycle in the aggregated index of current XLB names. This is easier to observe using gross profits than with net income or the profit variables in-between.

Chart Q. Freeport-McMoRan's profit cycle has often led the market. (Quickfs.net; Author calculations)

According to Seeking Alpha, FCX’s EPS is forecast to increase significantly starting from Q1 2024 (due to be reported on April 23).

Chart R. Earnings outlook for Freeport-McMoRan suggests a renewed market cycle. (Seeking Alpha)

In sum, looking at the most recent development of trends and momentum across a whole host of indicators and variables, the tendency seems to be towards cyclical expansion, including rising yields, rising cyclical commodity prices, an acceleration in corporate earnings, stocks outperforming yields, and buoyancy in inflation and growth.

However, there is some reason to regard this as a limited reignition of the cycle — limited probably either in duration or strength — not the beginning of a new cycle. For one, profits are already very high.

Chart S. Corporate profits are very high. (S&P Global; Author calculations)

Second, the yield curve is inverted, and it has been inverted long enough to suggest a coming cyclical decline.

Third, the current cycle does not seem to have been sufficiently purgative. Tech stocks tanked in 2022, but stocks have bounced back, precious metals have remained buoyant and then some, cyclical commodities (especially crude) have not had a real scare, and inflation and growth (although lagging, peripheral indicators) have not broken.

Conclusion

Generally, momentum largely remains negative in corporate earnings and yields, and an inverted yield curve over an extended period of time should point to a substantial and sustained decline in yields and other cyclical factors, but precious metals, particularly gold, have suggested a renewed bout of cyclical inflation. Renewed momentum in cyclical commodities (metals and oil) and long-term yields, consistent strength in equities, as well as the outlook for corporate profits this year (for bellwether cyclicals like FCX, the broader Materials sector, and the market as a whole, as well) suggest that an inflationary impulse is working its way through the markets.

To some degree, this is likely to be self-limiting, as the markets probably cannot sustain a powerful or extended bout of cyclical strength.

In short, a serious cyclical decline in stock prices, Treasury yields, profits, and commodities is likely coming, but that reckoning looks to be postponed for now. It will be important to keep track of these cyclical indicators and their intermarket relationships to avoid being wrong-footed too much. For now, I favor high-momentum small-caps and commodities like silver and platinum, which have some cyclical properties and are not as overextended as gold seems to be.