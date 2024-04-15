Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Cycle Momentum Reigniting (Q2 2024 Update)

Apr. 15, 2024 12:52 PM ETSHV, SPTI, IEF, ZROZ, DBP, XLB, FCX, GLD, PPLT, SPY, DBB
John Overstreet profile picture
John Overstreet
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • The market cycle appears to be reigniting, suggesting a shift towards more cyclical assets like commodities and equities, despite the ongoing risks of a cyclical downturn.
  • Although the overall momentum in corporate earnings, commodities, and interest rates continues to trend downwards, there has been a noticeable flattening in these trends over the past quarter.
  • Signs of reacceleration are evident in commodities and Treasury yields, although this may not herald the start of a new cycle.
  • Given the inversion of the yield curve and the high existing profit levels, a serious cyclical decline across major market indicators — stocks, Treasury yields, profits, and commodities — is likely forthcoming, though it may be temporarily postponed.
The Passion of One Ignites New Ideas, Emotions, Change

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

The following is an overview of the market cycle as it stands at the beginning of Q2 2024. In Q1’s update, I argued that “a disinflationary downcycle remains intact. This is favorable for Treasuries, unfavorable for commodities, and dangerous for equities. The expectation remains that

This article was written by

John Overstreet profile picture
John Overstreet
1.99K Followers
I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. My most original work is probably in the following areas: long-term sector rotations; Gibson's Paradox; Long Waves; market cycles; innovation supercycles; global violence supercycles; intraweek market anomalies; cost disease and inflation; and cost disease and demographic change.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have significant positions in precious metals ETFs, bond ETFs, and equities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHV--
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
SPTI--
SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News