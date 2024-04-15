Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Klock - Investor Relations
Daryl Bible - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
John Taylor - Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
John Pancari - Evercore ISI
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Brian Foran - Autonomous
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler
Thomas Leddy - RBC
Christopher Spahr - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the M&T Bank First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the hand -- the conference over to Brian Klock, Head of Market and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Klock

Thank you, Todd, and good morning. I'd like to thank everyone for participating in M&T's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call, both by telephone and through the webcast. If you have not read the earnings release we issued this morning, you may access it along with the financial tables and schedules by going to our website, www.mtb.com. Once there, you can click on the Investor Relations link and then on the events and presentations link.

Also, before we start, I'd like to mention that today's presentation may contain forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information are included in today's earnings release materials and in the investor presentation as well, and as well as our SEC filings and other investor materials. The presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures as identified in the earnings release and in investor presentation. The appropriate reconciliations to

