Earnings Growth Not Just About Tech

Summary

  • As Q1 earnings season starts, we eye signs of earnings growth broadening beyond tech stocks to industrials and others. We stay overweight U.S. equities.
  • Crude oil prices rose, partly on heightened tensions in the Middle East. We are monitoring the risk of escalation – and potential impact on oil and inflation.
  • We’re watching U.S. retail sales for an update on the strength of consumer spending after some signs of fatigue in recent confidence indicators.

Connection together puzzle pieces.

amgun

Transcript

This week, I’ll be sharing our insights on the outlook for U.S. company earnings.

We think earnings resilience will be key for sentiment, especially after last week’s sticky inflation data spooked investors.

As first quarter results roll

