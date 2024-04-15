Earnings Growth Not Just About Tech

amgun

This week, I’ll be sharing our insights on the outlook for U.S. company earnings.

We think earnings resilience will be key for sentiment, especially after last week’s sticky inflation data spooked investors.

As first quarter results roll in, we look for brighter earnings across sectors, not just in tech.

1) U.S. corporate earnings

Strong earnings have been buoyed by cooling inflation and solid employment, helping companies to maintain their profit margins broadly.

2) Market sentiment and inflation

We still think market sentiment can stay upbeat. But core services inflation could pressure overall inflation, indicating potentially higher rates for longer.

A key question for stocks is whether economic and earnings growth remain strong enough to offset that macro outlook?

3) Sectoral earnings growth

Industrial earnings, while moderating, remain strong. Energy and commodity producers are picking up, with commodity prices at a near-decade high. This recovery in sectors beyond tech is part of the broadening out of stock index drivers that we expected.

Here’s our Market take

We expect earnings to broaden beyond tech, favoring AI beneficiaries. We're overweight U.S. stocks. We look for selective sector opportunities in industrials, commodities, healthcare and the energy sectors.

Earnings rotation U.S. corporate earnings

12-month trailing and forward, April 2024

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index returns do not account for fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Datastream, April 2024. Notes: The chart shows 12-month trailing and forward earnings growth for select sectors in the MSCI USA index.

Solid job gains have supported overall U.S. economic growth. That has helped companies maintain profit margins. Strong growth and resilient profit margins, especially in tech, have combined to help U.S. corporate earnings broadly. Yet the earnings outlook by sector is more nuanced. The consumer goods and tech sectors have driven earnings growth in the past 12 months. See the chart. For Q1 earnings results now underway, we expect further strength for tech and other artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiaries. Yet we see earnings growth broadening out as consumers start to show some signs of fatigue and demand improves in other sectors. Earnings for energy and commodity producers are picking up after a rough two years. We think higher commodity prices can persist and boost both, with the FTSE/CoreCommodity CRB index up 14% this year and near a decade high.

This recovery in sectors beyond tech is part of the broadening out of stock index performance that we expected. That’s one reason we went overweight overall U.S. stocks on a tactical horizon of six to 12 months earlier this year, while still preferring AI beneficiaries. We think market sentiment can stay upbeat if falling goods prices keep dragging down inflation – allowing the Federal Reserve to deliver one or two rate cuts. Yet the March acceleration in core services inflation, excluding housing, suggests overall core inflation could rise again sooner than we had expected. The tensions in the Middle East look contained for now but we see risks of further escalation. We could face elevated oil and commodity prices for longer, reinforcing the new regime of higher inflation – and our long-held view that we are in a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

The question for stocks: will economic and earnings growth stay strong enough to offset that inflation and policy rate outlook? Surprisingly robust consumer spending has propped up growth. We see a switch ahead: consumer spending could slow as households exhaust pandemic savings, while companies keep investing in factories from government incentives such as the Inflation Reduction Act. We see earnings forecasts holding up this year – but companies will need to deliver on high expectations. Analysts see 2024 earnings growth of 11% – above the 7% historical average, according to LSEG data.

We expect sector performance to diverge and like the industrial, materials and energy sectors over consumer goods. Commodity production has been cut alongside better-than-expected demand. Mega forces – structural changes driving returns now and in the future – also play a role. Prices of metals key to the low-carbon transition, like copper, have rebounded and could rise further. We see AI advances stoking the buildout of data centers, resulting in major commodity demand. Companies bringing production closer to home can boost industrials. We see energy stocks as a potential portfolio buffer against geopolitical risk and think long-term U.S. bonds are less effective in this higher inflation environment.

Bottom line

We expect earnings to broaden in sectors beyond tech and still like AI beneficiaries. We’re overweight U.S. stocks. We look for selective sector opportunities in industrials, commodities, healthcare and energy.

Market backdrop

U.S. crude oil prices hit six-month highs, partly on heightened tensions in the Middle East. We are watching developments closely after Iran’s strikes in Israel over the weekend and see heightened geopolitical risks adding to economic volatility. U.S. stocks fell nearly 2% last week and 10-year Treasury yields pulled back after hitting 2024 highs near 4.60% after the March CPI report. The reported showed services inflation may put upward pressure on overall inflation sooner than we thought.