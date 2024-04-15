piranka

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) is an IP Proxy Network vendor currently in the process of capitalizing on the opportunity created by AI, by introducing a range of data collection and labelling solutions. While Alarum's share price has increased dramatically lately, the company's valuation is still reasonable, particularly in light of its rapid growth and recent transition to profitability.

With Alarum's NetNut business currently generating strong growth, and potentially benefitting from companies acquiring data to train generative AI models, and Alarum in the process of introducing new services, the stock should continue to perform well in the near-term.

Alarum will likely ultimately trade on a low earnings multiple due to regulatory uncertainty surrounding its business model and competition, though. Alarum is also an Israeli company and hence faces elevated geopolitical risk at the moment. Given these factors, near-term volatility is likely to be elevated and Alarum may need to demonstrate further progress in its underlying business before the share price moves higher.

Market

Internet Protocol Proxy Networks place a proxy server between customers and the websites they visit, which serves a number of purposes:

Provides anonymity

Helps customers to circumvent filters

Improves information retrieval performance.

IPPNs offers a range of IP types (ISP, residential, data center, mobile) and a large pool of IP addresses. This rotating pool of addresses can be derived from software installed on users’ devices, or from dedicated proxy servers in datacenters.

Alarum's service has been built by engaging directly with ISPs to gain access to their networks. This is a potential risk of the business model, as ISPs may not want to participate in this type of arrangement in the future. ISPs are incentivized by the fact that they can monetize their unused bandwidth without any investment or maintenance. Alarum's technology should minimize the impact of its services on ISPs though, reducing the likelihood of losing ISP partners.

Alarum is in an interesting position currently as proxies are expected to be an important enabler of data collection and, in turn, machine learning. To capitalize on this, the company plans on expanding its services beyond just IPPN, into data collection and labelling. Use cases extend beyond just scraping data to train machine learning models, though, including:

Ad verification

Brand protection

SEO monitoring

Pricing comparisons.

Figure 1: Data Collection Landscape (source: Alarum)

Recent improvements in machine learning model capabilities are driving a surge in interest in AI, potentially benefitting IPPNs and data collection companies. Machine learning is allowing organizations to extract more value from data and making data collection more accessible. Data collection and labelling are critical to model development, and should see increased demand, as cutting-edge models require enormous quantities of training data.

Figure 2: Data Volume Created Globally (source: Created by author using data from Bright Data)

IPPNs are important to data collection as websites now often change the information displayed based on a visitor's IP address, location and demographic attributes. This means that companies must access websites as a simulated user to capture accurate information for things like competitor analysis.

While this seems like a market with low barriers to entry, IPPNs need to be able to deal with a range of issues, including:

Dynamic website structures

JavaScript rendering

Asynchronous data loading

Data scraping blockers – CAPTCHA, ID.

As IPPNs vertically integrate into data collection, there is also potential for companies to differentiate their services through features like automation and ease-of-use.

Competitors include providers of access solutions:

Bright Data

Oxylabs Networks

BiScience.

Competitors in the consumer segment include:

Kape Technologies

McAfee

Nord VPN

Norton LifeLock

Aura.

Bright Data dominates the market, and Geosurf and Oxylabs are also important players. NetNut only had an estimated 1.3% market share in 2018. Bright Data is also ahead of Alarum in developing data related services. Despite this, Alarum believes that it has a number of competitive advantages:

Alarum’s network has been designed to handle massive amounts of traffic (capacity to process hundreds of terabytes per second)

Wide set of IP options

Direct connections to top ISPs worldwide

High reliability, speed and security.

Alarum also has two patents protecting its business and believes that its network is a barrier to entry as it takes time, capital and expertise to build this type of network.

Alarum expects its addressable market to expand significantly in the coming years, driven by demand for AI training data. Alarum’s TAM is somewhat broadly defined, though, with its core IPPN market only worth an estimated 260 million USD in 2025. Ad verification, data collection and price comparison are currently the most important use cases.

Table 1: IPPN Estimated Market Size (source: Created by author using data from Bright Data)

Alarum believes its IPPN service positions it to expand into the Automated Data Collection & Labeling Market, which is expected to reach $17 billion USD by 2030.

Table 2: Alarum Estimated TAM (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Regulatory Risk

While courts have consistently upheld the legality of companies collecting public data from websites, it remains a somewhat contentious practice and could be subject to increased regulations in the future. Websites generally want to protect their data and use both technological (data scraping blockers) and legal (terms of service, lawsuits) means to try and achieve this.

The legality of scraping publicly available data was upheld in 2019 after Meta tried to stop Bright Data from scraping Facebook and Instagram. This was reaffirmed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals (hiQ vs LinkedIn) in April 2022. X has also actively been trying to stop the scraping of data from its site.

With the value of data increasing and regulatory activity surrounding the internet intensifying, data scraping could be subject to new regulations. The EU has been particularly focused on online privacy, introducing GDPR to try and protect user data. GDPR aims to give users control of their data and addresses the export of personal data outside the EU. The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2020 also increases the privacy and security obligations that companies have towards the consumer when handling personal data.

Even if there are no adverse regulatory changes, websites will still want to protect their data and may require users to log in supporting this. Requiring users to login is feasible for popular websites like Amazon, YouTube and Facebook, but for the long tail of websites, this would likely kill traffic.

Alarum

Alarum is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions. It offers enterprises tools to gather, analyze and extract data from the Internet anonymously without getting manipulated or blocked. While the company has historically offered IPPN services, Alarum’s technology also positions it to vertically integrate and offer data collection and labelling solutions.

Alarum has two primary business lines:

NetNut - Internet access for enterprises

CyberKick - Internet access solution for consumers.

Before 2019, Alarum was focused on offering enterprises cybersecurity solutions. In 2019, the company began pursuing M&A, expanding its business into the IPPN market. Alarum acquired NetNut from DiViNetworks in 2019 for 14.7 million USD. NetNut is known for its fast and secure network, which features proprietary reflection technology. Alarum’s network consists of over 1,000 servers and 700 proxy servers globally, connected to 52 million IPs of various types, including ISP IPs and data center IPs.

NetNut’s reflector technology does not reroute proxy service client requests through an intermediate proxy device. NetNut uses the IP address of an intermediate device to initiate a connection, after which client requests are sent directly to the target server. This achieves the same result without slowing down the connection or exposing a device’s local network to security risks. Alarum's routing technology also allows ISPs to share existing IP addresses with Alarum’s customers without impacting their users. It can manage the traffic of hundreds of thousands of connections without degrading network performance. This is potentially important as it could make it easier for Alarum to attract ISPs to its network.

Alarum acquired Chi Cooked in 2020, a provider of cloud-based global IP proxy services (residential and datacenter proxies). Chi Cooked was profitable and had a $1.3 million USD revenue run rate at the time of the acquisition. The acquisition was expected to complement NetNut and support Alarum’s effort to meet all proxy-related business requirements. Alarum paid $1.1 million USD cash, with an additional consideration based on Chi Cooked’s revenues and margins in 2021. Interestingly, the target operating margin was at least 37.5%.

Alarum also acquired CyberKick, a provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions, in 2021 for $9.3 million USD and an additional consideration of $3 million USD dependent on performance. CyberKick generated approximately $4.2 million USD revenue in 2020 and was profitable. Alarum decided to reduce its focus on the consumer business in the middle of 2023, based on an assessment of the business’ prospects. This decision appears to have primarily been driven by the cost of acquiring customers. While the company is still supporting existing customers, it is no longer trying to attract new customers. As a result, Alarum has been able to significantly reduce costs and headcount.

In July 2023, Alarum also sold its legacy cybersecurity solutions to TerraZone in return for 7% of the company's fully diluted share capital. TerraZone was already the exclusive reseller of Alarum's legacy cybersecurity solutions.

Alarum began expanding its product offerings in 2023 to try and capitalize on the opportunity create by machine learning model training data demand. The Google SERP Scraper API is Alarum’s first data collector. It delivers real-time structured data from global search engines. The scraper should launch around the third quarter and is expected to be Alarum’s main product going forward.

Alarum is also introducing a data collection product line which will enable users to easily setup data collection using a no-code interface. The product automatically adapts to website changes, ensuring continuous data collection without any downtime.

Alarum’s website Unblocker is designed to allow automated data collection tools access to public facing web data without being tagged by anti-bot and bot management solutions. A beta version of the Web Unblocker has been released.

Financial Analysis

Alarum generated $7.1 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter, an increase of 39% YoY, with growth being driven by NetNut. While this headline growth is robust, it significantly understates the current performance of Alarum's business. NetNut revenue is currently growing at a trip digit rate, and accelerating. This growth is currently being hidden by the sale of the cybersecurity business and reduced support for the consumer business.

Table 3: Alarum 2023 Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Provided NetNut revenue growth does not deteriorate substantially in coming quarters, this should mean that headline growth accelerates in 2024. Alarum has stated that 2024 started strongly, with record revenue being generated in January and February. The company also hopes to see revenue contribution from additional services towards the end of 2024 and there is potential for data collection tools to encourage customers to adopt Alarum's IPPN product.

Figure 3: Alarum Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

At the end of 2023, Alarum had approximately 700 enterprise Internet access customers. Alarum also continues to serve around 5,000 customers in its consumer internet access segment. Alarum’s customer count is reportedly increasing roughly 20% YoY, and the company is driving significant growth within its existing customer base. NetNut’s net retention rate was 153% in the fourth quarter, up from 144% in the third quarter.

Figure 4: Alarum Customer Breakdown (source: Alarum)

Alarum’s gross profit margin was approximately 75% in the fourth quarter. The company’s gross profit margin has improved significantly as Alarum has de-emphasized its consumer business.

Table 4: Alarum Cost of Revenue Drivers (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Alarum’s adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million USD in the fourth quarter and net profit was 1.7 million USD, representing a net profit margin of approximately 24%. Margins may not have much more upside, though, as Alarum expects operating expenses to remain fairly constant as a percentage of revenue going forward.

Figure 5: Alarum Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Alarum) Figure 6: Alarum Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Alarum’s CapEx only amounted to $55,000 USD in 2023, which was primarily related to the purchase of fixed assets (leasehold improvements, computers, and equipment).

Conclusion

While Alarum's share price is up significantly lately, the company previously had an extremely low valuation, and the move has largely been supported by improved fundamentals. EMK Capital acquired Bright Data in 2017 for $200 million USD (~5x revenue), similar to Alarum's current revenue multiple.

Alarum's revenue multiple could continue to expand given the company's growth and profitability; I am not expecting this, though. Alarum must demonstrate that its current performance is sustainable and successfully bring new products to market. Investors also need to consider competitors who are ahead in data collection and regulatory risk.

Despite this, the stock should do well, as Alarum's valuation is modest given current growth and profitability. Depending on how resilient growth is in 2024, Alarum's forward P/E multiple may only be around 15-20x and could be in the single digits in 2025.