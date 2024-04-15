gsheldon

Chocolatier The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hasn’t seen its stock go anywhere in 2024, which compares to the 7.4% increase in the S&P 500 (SP500) year-to-date [YTD]. To be fair, consumer staple stocks tend to be relatively slow-moving, and this also shows up in the fact that even over the past decade it has risen by 85% compared to the SP500's 175% increase.

This raises the question - why consider buying a stock like Hershey, then? This is because the prospects for both its dividends and price are positive, even given an uncertain macroeconomic environment and its own weak outlook.

The macroeconomic context and Hershey’s outlook

While the U.S. economy showed surprisingly healthy growth in 2023, there are good reasons to be cautious about this year. Retail sales growth in January and February 2024 has slowed down. That they are, coupled with a higher-than-expected consumer price inflation print for March 2024, indicates that rates can stay higher for longer.

This in turn can further accelerate an economic slowdown, implying a weakening outlook for equities. In my recent article on the SP500 tracker, the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), I noted that in any case there was little upside to the index. And if growth weakens more than expected, it can even see a dip.

It’s not as if stocks like Hershey's are exempt from the impact of a softening. In fact, that's already baked into the company’s 2024 forecast. After robust revenue and net earnings growth in 2023 of 7.2% and 13.2%, higher than the decadal averages (scroll down to the table on CAGR in the link), the company expects revenue growth to slow down to just 2-3% and the adjusted earnings per share [EPS] to show only token growth of 0.2% this year.

Source: The Hershey Company

It's not necessarily a conservative projection either, going by the company's weak performance in Q4 2023, with revenue growth of just 0.2% year-on-year (YoY). While some of the slack is explained by planned inventory reductions for its North America Salty Snacks segment (see table below), that's not all. The decline in volumes in its big North America Confectionary segment, which contributed to 82% of the company’s revenues in 2023, is perhaps even more concerning. It shaved off almost 4 percentage points from Q4 2023 revenue growth. Earnings are expected to be impacted by cocoa prices, which have risen 3.5x in the past year and can continue to increase due to a supply deficit.

Sales, Q4 2023 and 2023 (Source: The Hershey Company)

Still attractive market multiples

However, even if the earnings were to stay flat, The Hershey Company’s forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio still looks alright at 19.4x compared with its own five-year average ratio of 24.7x. This indicates an upside of over 25%. An upside is reflected considering all other P/E metrics as well (see table below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, compared to other big chocolate manufacturers like Cadbury owner Mondelez International (MDLZ) and KitKat producer Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) at 19x and 17.7x, respectively, HSY looks fairly priced, if not slightly overpriced.

That said, though, unlike HSY, neither of these companies is anywhere close to being a pure-play chocolatier. Mondelez, for example, gets 30% of its revenues from chocolates while the number is far smaller for Nestlé at 8%. So the indicative price as per this comparison needs to be considered with a pinch of salt. In essence, the discussion on market multiples essentially says that there’s likely upside to HSY, but at the very worst, it can stay flat.

Dividend growth can continue

Even a flat share price this year isn’t can be acceptable, going by the prospects for the company’s dividends. It increased the quarterly dividend by 15% to USD $1.37 per share in February and if it sustains them at this level, the stock’s forward yield rises to almost 3%. This is slightly higher than the sector median of 2.7% and also its own trailing twelve months [TTM] yield of 2.6%.

Even as the EPS is expected to remain flat in 2024, I don’t believe there’s any risk to the increased dividend levels. In fact, the latest increase is a continuation of the company’s long-standing commitment to growing dividends for the past 14 years. The extent of growth isn't small, either. Hershey has increased dividends at a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 11% in the past five years. For the past three years, the average growth has been even higher, at 14.6%.

Further, the company’s dividend payout ratio isn’t particularly concerning either. If the full-year dividend rose by 15%, as seen in Q1 2024, the ratio would be at 60.5%, where the denominator is the reported diluted EPS figure. The figure is indeed significantly higher than the 49.2% levels seen in 2023, but not much higher than the past 10 years’ average ratio of 59.4%. In fact, in the three years from 2015 to 2017, the ratio was consistently higher than the projected figure for 2024 (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's Estimates

What next?

With risks to equities for the remainder of 2024 because of an uncertain economic scenario, I believe the allure of consumer staples like Hershey can rise. This is the case despite its own weak outlook due to softer demand and rising input prices, as both its market multiples and dividends look attractive.

Its market multiples are trading at levels below its five-year averages, indicating price upside. Hershey also increased dividends in Q1 2024, which can be sustained, going by its dividend history. Not only has the company been committed to dividend growth over the past 14 years, it also has an acceptable dividend payout ratio.

Even if equity markets' softening limits price rises, The Hershey Company dividends alone can result in predictable investor returns. In fact, over the past decade, dividends have contributed to total returns at 131% being 47 percentage points compared to price returns. I consider it a safe dividend stock for the present times and the future. Over the years, the returns on it can be fairly healthy, too. I’m going with a Buy on HSY.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.