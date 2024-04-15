The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David Solomon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Denis Coleman - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Glenn Schorr - Evercore
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Christian Bolu - Autonomous Research
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Saul Martinez - HSBC
Operator
Good morning. My name is Katie and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On behalf of Goldman Sachs, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer.
The earnings presentation can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Goldman Sachs website and contains information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. This audiocast is copyrighted material of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and may not be duplicated, reproduced, or rebroadcast without consent. This call is being recorded today, April 15th, 2024.
I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Coleman.
Thank you. Mr. Solomon, you may begin your conference.
David Solomon
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. We feel very good about our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our world-class and interconnected franchises and the earnings power of our firm. This performance was aided by the swift actions we took last year to narrow our strategic focus and play to our core strengths. As you can see, we are delivering on our strategy and we are pleased with the returns we generated this quarter.
