The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Solomon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Denis Coleman - Chief Financial Officer

David Solomon

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. We feel very good about our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our world-class and interconnected franchises and the earnings power of our firm. This performance was aided by the swift actions we took last year to narrow our strategic focus and play to our core strengths. As you can see, we are delivering on our strategy and we are pleased with the returns we generated this quarter.