xijian

Introduction

If you're an income-focused investor looking for a steady stream of income, and for potential high growth for the foreseeable future, then you may want to consider SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), a REIT focused on owning and operating cell towers. REITs are typically known for their income stability and reliability while offering some low-to-mid single digit growth.

Additionally, in the case of SBAC, this REIT not only offers income reliability, but strong dividend growth to go along with it. And this will likely continue for the foreseeable future with their solid AFFO growth and the company's strong financials. In this article, I discuss how the REIT has fared during the challenging economic backdrop, their dividend safety, and why their strong dividend growth will likely continue going forward.

Previous Thesis

I last covered SBA Communications roughly 6 months ago in an article: Why This REIT Is A Steal Right Now. The REIT was trading below $200 a share, where I thought they offered investors a great entry price. Even with uncertainty surrounding rates that have caused the REIT sector to enter into a bear market for the last two years, SBAC is up roughly 3.5% since my last thesis.

I also touched on their dividend safety and balance sheet, which at the time the REIT had a net-debt-to-EBITDA that was a little high at 6.6x. And while REITs use debt to fund their growth, causing them to have higher than normal leverage levels, investors still worry, especially with the high-interest rates at the moment. But the company has been focusing on improving this, which I'll discuss later in the article.

Brief Overview

For those unfamiliar with SBA Communications, they are similar to their more well-known peer, American Tower (AMT). They also invest in the wireless infrastructure industry, were founded in 1989 and IPO'd 10 years later in 1999. Additionally, they lease towers to the big 3 telecom companies Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and AT&T (T) as well as other players in the telecom space. They also own buildings & rooftops both domestically & internationally, with Brazil being their largest international market.

Strong Year

To be honest, I'm a bit surprised the stock doesn't get more coverage here on Seeking Alpha. They are a strong REIT with stellar growth in a growing market, but also their dividend growth over the past 5 years has been phenomenal. But I'll save that for later. For now, I want to discuss the REIT's financial performance during fiscal year '23.

During Q4 earnings, which the company reported at the end of February, they managed to post a beat on FFO, beating analysts' estimates by $0.15. This is during a very challenging time for REITs, causing some to experience financial pressures because of higher for longer interest rates.

Moreover, the REIT did miss revenue estimates by $7.24 million, coming in at $675.02 million for the quarter. And while FFO grew slightly quarter-over-quarter from $3.34, revenue declined from $682.6 million. This also fell year-over-year from roughly $686 million in Q4 '22.

Author creation

However, SBAC still managed to post growth in revenue for the full-year, with this increasing from $2.633 billion in 2022 to $2.711 billion in 2023. FFO managed to grow double-digits from $11.03 to $12.65, while net income also grew nicely from $459,799 million to $497,415 million over the same period.

Tower cash-flow margins, although up and down over the course of the year, ended 2023 slightly higher at 87.8% vs 87.7% in Q4'22. Consolidated same-tower leasing revenues grew 3.6% year-over-year and 7.5% on a gross basis. Internationally, this was moderately higher at 4.2% and 10.1% on a gross basis. And in their largest market, Brazil, same-tower organic growth came in at 8% for the year. Again, solid numbers despite a challenging economic backdrop.

Author creation

Expansion & Buybacks

Besides posting some solid growth in their financials, SBAC also continued on its path to growth, building 138 new sites, and expanding their tower portfolio, acquiring 23 additional communication sites. This brought their total to 281 at the end of the quarter, and is expected to close by the third quarter of this year.

Aside from revenue & margin growth, SBA Communications also took advantage of the market, buying back 234,000 shares in Q4 alone, bringing the total for the full-year to $100 million worth. And although this is significantly lower than the nearly $432 million worth they repurchased the year before, this further shows the REIT's financial strength. It also gives investors a warm and fuzzy about their dividend safety, which I'll discuss shortly.

Balance Sheet

While managing to continue expansion and repurchase shares, SBAC also managed to deleverage, bringing their net-debt-to adjusted EBITDA to 6.3x, down from 6.6x during the first half of the year and 6.9x at the end of 2022. This is well-below management's targeted range of 7x - 7.5x. This gives them ample liquidity and flexibility to continue growing their portfolio, or continue paying their dividend should the REIT see unexpected financial distress.

They also entered into a $1 billion forward interest rate swap and added another $500 million to their revolver, bringing the total to $2 billion. They ended the quarter with a net debt amount of $12.1 billion, down from nearly $13 billion at the end of 2022. For comparison purposes, peer American Tower ended 2023 with a net-debt-to EBITDA ratio of 5.2x and total debt around $38 billion.

Dividend Safety

Since paying a dividend in September 2019 of $0.37, SBA Communications has grown the dividend by over 100%. Furthermore, they recently rewarded investors with an additional double-digit increase of 15.3%, bringing the quarterly dividend payout to $0.98 a share.

With a forward dividend yield of less than 2%, this may be a reason for under coverage on the stock here on Seeking Alpha. But their growth more than makes up for the lower yield. This is also in comparison to peer Crown Castle (CCI), who grew their dividend by roughly 39% over the same 5-year period.

Furthermore, this stellar growth is supported by strong AFFO (growth) of 8% year-over-year, increasing from $12.25 to $13.08. And for 2024, management expects this to grow to at least $13.15.

Using their shares outstanding of 108.1 million, SBAC would need an AFFO amount of nearly $106 million to cover the dividend. During the latest quarter, the REIT brought in nearly $366 million, or $3.37, giving them a very low AFFO payout ratio.

And with $405 million remaining on the current repurchase program and the sector likely to experience further volatility because of interest rates, I expect management to take advantage of the suppressed share price by removing shares off the market.

This in turn will further strengthen the REIT's dividend safety. And with only roughly $424 million needed to cover the annual dividend and 2024 AFFO expected to be in a range of $1.433 billion to $1.473 billion, SBAC will likely continue growing its dividend by double-digits for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

At a current price of roughly $202 at the time of writing, this gives SBAC a P/AFFO ratio of 15.51x. This is above the sector median, but below peer American Tower's 18.1x. Moreover, this is significantly lower than their 5-year P/AFFO average of 27x. So, currently the REIT is trading at a huge discount, and quite a bargain in my opinion.

It also offers massive upside to the Wall Street's price target of $259 a share. Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target near the same at $261. This gives investors more than 29% upside from the current price. Seeing as how SBAC has an average growth rate of nearly 47%, which is highly impressive, I think it's safe to say this will likely slow-going forward as this growth rate is likely unsustainable.

However, I do expect them to grow faster than REIT peers, which is why I use a WACC of 9%, near the higher end of the 7% - 10% historical range for the S&P, and an expected growth rate of 7.5%. For reference, this is higher than the averages of 3% and 8% I typically use for REITs.

Author DDM

Risks

I think the biggest risk for SBAC and their peers is which way interest rates will go. With sentiment dwindling on when these will be cut, and the $12.1 billion worth of debt the REIT has on its balance sheet, this will likely continue to place downward pressures on the share price. At least until there's more clarity on when rates will be cut.

Additionally, with the latest CPI report, I think a cut is more likely to be pushed further into the future, probably in the second half of the year. Furthermore, the company has a low weighted-average interest rate of 3%, and a decent amount of exposure to floating rate debt at 3%. And although they've been working to pay this down, if interest rates move higher because of sticky inflation, this could impact their REIT's financials moving forward as they would have to refinance at much higher rates.

Bottom Line

SBA Communications is a great REIT trading at a significant discount because of interest rates. Income-focused investors looking for strong capital appreciation along with stellar dividend growth should consider this REIT in their portfolio. Despite a challenging year, SBAC showed its financial strength with strong AFFO growth and slight margin growth year-over-year.

Furthermore, they managed to deleverage and decrease their exposure to floating-rate debt, further enhancing their financial strength. This gives the REIT dry powder to continue to make accretive acquisitions while growing its portfolio and rewarding shareholders with double-digit dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

I also expect SBAC's management to take advantage of the suppressed share price, repurchasing shares, and enhancing their dividend safety. Due to their massive upside potential, and strong dividend & AFFO growth, I rate SBA Communications a strong buy.