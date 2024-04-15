Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.69K Followers

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:GNTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ty Abston - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shalene Jacobson - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Woody Lay - KBW
Matt Olney - Stephens
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Guaranty Bancshares First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Nona Branch, and I will be your operator for today's call. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. After the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Our host for today's call will be Ty Abston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Shalene Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To begin our call, I will now turn it over to our CEO, Ty Abston.

Ty Abston

Thank you, Nona. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Guaranty Bancshares' first quarter 2024 earnings call.

As you've read in our press release we just issued, we did have a good quarter. I'm very proud not only of the quarter, but our entire team. Our team remains focused on developing strong banking relationships in all of our markets across state of Texas, our asset quality remains strong, our net interest margin continues to build and our local economies appear to be -- continue to remain stable across the board.

We did release quite a bit of detail in our press release. However, we do have a presentation on some highlights that I'm going to turn over to Shalene to go through. And then after that, we'll answer any questions you have. Shalene?

Shalene Jacobson

All right. Thanks, Ty.

I'm going to start off with the balance sheet. Total assets decreased by about $57.4 million and total liabilities decreased $59.4

Recommended For You

About GNTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNTY

Trending Analysis

Trending News