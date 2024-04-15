Ole_CNX

Why SOUN Should Be On Your Watch List

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a small-cap stock that is building clout in the burgeoning voice AI market. SOUN here largely competes against big-tech entities that choose not to deploy dedicated resources towards this endeavor and rather just see it as just another standardized cog in their overall value proposition. SOUN, on the other hand, runs a dedicated voice AI platform which is founded on its own proprietary technology. Its solutions can work either on the cloud or via hardware.

Crucially, its voice solutions are rendered across 25 languages, opening up opportunities beyond just English-speaking markets. Businesses of differing sizes who are looking to leverage voice AI likely gravitate towards SOUN because it enables them to customize and fine tune the way their products mesh with Voice AI, which is not something that big-tech is overly focused on.

To get a sense of SOUN’s growing popularity, consider the revenue dynamics. Note that between FY21 and FY23, SoundHound AI, Inc.’s top line grew at an impressive enough pace of 47%; ordinarily enough, given this strong base effect, you would think it would be difficult to sustain this pace for the foreseeable future, but that certainly isn’t the case with SOUN. In fact, the pace of top-line growth is only expected to get better from here, through FY25 at the very least. As per consensus estimates, we are now staring at 50% CAGR over the next two years. On the face of it, a forward EV/sales multiple of over 13x is certainly not cheap, but perhaps one could make some peace with that, when you consider the degree of top-line growth you’re getting two years on the trot.

YCharts

To better understand the sustainability of SOUN’s top-line growth, one also needs to consider the changing texture of its top line. Currently, much of the revenue is coming from royalties linked to SOUN voice-enabling a product such as a car, electronic gadget, etc. for its clients. In the next leg of growth, this will gradually shift towards usage-based monthly subscription revenue (last year, this accounted for just a single digit share of group revenue, but by the end of this year it could cross 20%) as demand for conversational AI in businesses such as restaurants, delivery apps, personal care, etc. deepen.

Note that a greater chunk of subscription opportunities has resulted in a manifold surge in the company’s cumulative overall bookings backlog; at the end of last year, this stood at over $660m, almost doubling the level seen over a year ago. Don’t be surprised to see this backlog continue to surge over the years, as Juniper Research believes that the broader market for Voice AI transactions could well exceed $160bn in a couple of years!

Then, SOUN may not yet be EBITDA positive, but it certainly isn’t a million miles from getting there (management believes they will hit positive adjusted EBITDA next year), particularly when you consider the ferocious revenue leverage, and the lower cadence of sales and marketing at this stage of the lifecycle.

In fact, management is on record stating that demand for their tech, particularly in the restaurant space, is so high that they have to put some business on hold. Basically, rather than deploying precious marketing dollars and field agents to gain business, SOUN can put those resources to better use by deepening their thrust towards R&D, and beefing up the SOUN proposition. Also, note that the sales cycle in the restaurant space too is not particularly long, so SOUN will find that ROIs and payback periods here can be very alluring. The chart below highlights how the pace of sales and marketing as a % of the top line has come off quite meaningfully in H2, and now accounts for just 26% of the top line.

YCharts

Is SoundHound Stock A Good Buy Now?

Whilst SoundHound looks set to grow as one of the chief flag bearers of Voice AI technology, we feel that investors would be better served by waiting for some stability on the charts, before a long position is considered. It’s also worth noting that the stock has already gained well over 100% in less than 4 months of 2024!

Reviewing SOUN’s weekly chart, we can first see that from June 2022 until the next 18 months, the stock failed to break past the resistance of $4-$5, falling short on four separate instances. However, this came to an end in late Feb, with the stock surging past this zone. Ideally, this should’ve emboldened the bulls to kick-on, but over the last 4 weeks we’ve seen some increasingly strong bearish candles, with the trend line too giving away, suggesting that the onus is now with the bulls. Note also that during the strong bout of selling, some key insiders have engaged in significant selling.

Intriguingly enough, as things stand, the stock has now dropped to its old pivot point of $4-$5, which previously served as a resistance. Investors should wait to see if the price can flatten out at these levels, coupled with a drop in the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which is a measure of volatility and had recently gone up by 3x in just a few months. Until that happens we suspect it could be a risk to bet against bearish momentum.

Investing

The long case is also somewhat dampened by the relative strength chart measuring SoundHound AI, Inc.’s positioning versus other peers from the AI and robotics universe. Quite unlike the situation at the start of the year, the relative strength ratio is no longer discounted to its long-term average, but at a 13% premium to its long-term average, thus dampening the prospects of rotational interest into SOUN.

YCharts

Thus, to close, we don’t think SoundHound AI, Inc. stock would make a good BUY here, and would rather go with a HOLD rating.