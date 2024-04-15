BalkansCat

Introduction

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is going to announce Q1 earnings on the 18th of April before the market opens, so I wanted to see how the company performed throughout 2023 and to see if it would be a good time to start a position. Revenues, efficiency, and profitability have been on a decline, and the loss of a huge contract is still weighing on the company, which keeps the share price depressed. However, the company has been making smaller deals in the last few months, which if it can continue for the rest of the year, we could see some improvements and the negative sentiment shifting sometime in 2025 and beyond, but right now, I'm sticking with my Hold rating as I don’t see many meaningful catalysts.

Briefly on Financials

As of FY23, which ended 31st Dec ’23, and published 29th of Feb ’24, the company had around $8.6B in cash and equivalents, against around $4B in long-term debt. That’s not a bad position to be in. The cash can easily cover the company’s debt, but it doesn’t need to pay off if that cash can be used somewhere else, like furthering the growth of the company. Additionally, the company’s interest coverage ratio is around 6x, which is well above what analysts consider to be healthy, which is 2x. It’s safe to say, NOK is at no risk of insolvency any time soon. Now, let’s look at how the company’s other important metrics progressed throughout 2023. Starting with revenues.

We can see that it hasn’t been the best year for NOK. There's a clear downtrend in sales, starting in Q2, and it seems to be getting worse, which I will cover in the next section. The company attributes the declines to unfavorable currency rate fluctuations and a weak North American market due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which forced clients to evaluate their spending and deplete their inventory levels.

Revenue (SA)

In terms of margins, gross and EBIT margins remained relatively stable through the year, but net margins saw a sharp decline in Q4. However, net margins are easy to manipulate, especially when the company has to record some sort of non-cash expenses or income Therefore, I'm going to focus on operating margins to align with what the company looks for from its operations. Therefore, the company seems to have done a decent job throughout 2023, even with a decrease in revenues.

Margins (SA)

Unsurprisingly, the company’s efficiency and profitability metrics have taken quite a hit since Q3 because of the bottom-line plummet, signaling that management isn’t being very efficient with the company’s assets and shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE (SA)

In terms of the competitive landscape, Nokia’s return on total capital, or ROTC, is currently fourth out of the six on the list below, indicating that the company may not necessarily have a competitive advantage or moat, and has lost some of its power in recent times.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

Overall, the company has not been heading in the right direction throughout 2023. The loss of revenues, coupled with the loss of efficiency and profitability, is keeping the company’s share price depressed, as there's no clear turnaround to be seen. Now, let’s look at what we should expect in the upcoming quarter.

What to Expect in Q1

It's expected that NOK will get $.05 of EPS on a GAAP basis, and a penny more on a non-GAAP basis, on around $5.25B in revenue. This is around a 15% sequential decline and a 17% decline y/y. Unfortunately, we can see that the top line is getting worse with every quarter. The company seems to be losing market share to its competitors, and that's not going to bode well unless the company manages a turnaround.

SA

The company expects to see a “largely normal seasonal decline” in its network business, with an average sequential decline in Q1 of around 23%. So, how likely is the company going to beat these estimates? Well, in the last four quarters, NOK missed revenue estimates three times, while missing four EPS estimates in a row, which isn’t ideal. There’s a decent chance the company may miss these rather low estimates once again, especially if macroeconomic uncertainty prevails.

SA

In my opinion, the above numbers shouldn’t be a problem to beat, however, the company’s operations have been quite shaky over the last while, which makes me a little more cautious. It's quite a large sequential decline, which doesn’t give me hope that we will see a turnaround soon.

Comments on the Outlook

Since the company already missed its FY23 financial outlook due to licensing discussions continuing into 2024, I don’t think the company’s overall performance will improve going forward. The company should see some lift in performance for FY24, but that is only if this issue gets resolved in time.

The loss of AT&T (T) is going to weigh on the company’s performance for a little while longer until it can replace the billions lost to Ericsson (ERIC). However, I'm happy to see that the company hasn’t been standing still over the last few months. It recently invested around $382m in software, hardware, and chip design at its two sites in Germany to advance its 6G efforts. Furthermore, the company ended all its licensing disputes with Chinese phone maker Oppo and has signed another agreement with Vivo, which should contribute to billions of dollars in revenue through royalty payments.

The company has entered the AI hype recently with a new AI tool for industrial workers, however, it's not expected to show any impact on operations for at least a year. Furthermore, the company’s partnerships with prominent AI players like Dell (DELL), and of course, the juggernaut Nvidia (NVDA), should have seen some price action after these announcements, however, the hype is not as apparent as it is with other companies when they enter the AI space. So, the question is, will these partnerships help NOK come out of the rut going forward? Only time will tell, but seeing that the company isn’t standing still, I'm sure there is a way for the company to get out of this negative sentiment in the future.

Since the loss of the AT&T contract, the company had to trim its 2026 guidance, so if the company cannot find a good replacement, I could see the rut continuing for a while longer, however, all these small partnerships with many different companies may offset some of that loss in the long term. Furthermore, the company’s share buyback program is a positive for investors, since it does seem to be trading at a very low price, but if the shares continue to decline, investors may not see a big difference in their holdings.

Closing Comments

So far, I'm not seeing any meaningful catalysts to start a position before the company reports its earnings this week. I will be interested in what management has to say going forward and whether we will see any meaningful partnerships coming up that could potentially soften the blow of losing the T contract in 2024, even if it’s only a couple of billion. It's still better than no deals on the horizon.

The company has been signing contracts left and right, however, I don’t expect to see any meaningful improvements for at least a year and given the fact that the company reduced its financial outlook for 2026, there's a high chance that the share price will continue to trade at such depressed levels for much longer than anyone anticipated. However, I do think the company can succeed in the space, but the negative sentiment is clearly weighing on its performance. Once the company can prove it can outperform the consensus the price should reflect those improvements. If you currently have a position in the company, I wouldn’t be selling at these levels, and I don’t think I would be buying before we see any meaningful catalysts either, therefore, I'm sticking with my Hold rating and I'm curious to hear what the management has to say in the upcoming call.