nkbimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Founded in 1984, Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) operates and franchises restaurants under the Papa John’s name in the United States and internationally. The company mainly sells pizza. Papa John’s has announced the Back to Better 2.0 plan to incentivize franchisee locations to grow more rapidly and to increase Papa John’s margins.

Papa John’s stock has performed in a mediocre fashion in the past decade with quite stagnant earnings – the stock has compounded at a CAGR of 2.6% in the period. The company does pay out a dividend with a current yield of 2.98% on top, still not making the historical return very good – and the Back to Better 2.0 plan seems to be an attempt to revitalize the company.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Profile

Excluding difficulties in 2018 and 2019, Papa John’s has overall managed to grow consistently, with a 20-year revenue CAGR of 4.4% from 2003 to 2023. The growth has been achieved with a fairly good current return on capital of 18.42% and a return on assets of 9.38%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Historically, margins have also been mostly stable at an average operating margin of 6.9% from 2002 to 2023, including deteriorated margins in 2018 and 2019 as a result of the lower revenue level. In 2023, the company achieved an operating margin of 7.3%, in line with the long-term historical level and a flat margin year-over-year.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Overall, Papa John’s has had a stable and quite good financial performance, although total earnings growth has been quite low in past years. While the current long-term debt of $758 million leverages earnings changes to shareholders, the level of debt is quite moderate – in 2023, around 28.5% of operating income was spent in interest expenses, still representing a fairly safe level.

North America Commissary Changes & Back to Better 2.0

A good amount of Papa John’s revenues come from the North America Commissary segment, which sells the dough, ingredients, and cleaning supplies among other products into Papa John’s restaurants through 11 regional centers. The company has decided to try to push higher margins from the segment, as the current fixed targeted operating margin of 4.0% is thinner than Papa John’s other revenue sources’ margins. The major change aims to double the margin to 8.0%.

The new target incentivizes current franchisees to target case volume growth, as the margin depends on a franchisee's annual growth in the KPI – the operating margin doubles into 8.0% for franchisees with less than 2% in annual case volume growth, but with growth above 8%, the margin is slightly lowered from 4.0% into 3.75%. With these changes, Papa John’s targets market share growth in the United States, a more competitive supply chain & assets, and operational efficiencies that improve profitability. As can be seen from the matrix, the changes will be implemented gradually with full effect beginning only in 2027. Bajco Group, a large Papa John’s franchisee with over 200 locations, has announced a plan to open up 50 new stores by 2028; seemingly, the new plan does incentivize unit growth.

Overview of North America Commissary Segment Press Release

The North America Commissary changes are part of a larger Back to Better 2.0 plan by Papa John’s that targets changes to the franchise terms to optimize operations, expand margins and incentivize growth. For example, Papa John’s is gearing up marketing by centralizing franchisees’ marketing payments, requiring larger payments into a national fund but making regional marketing optional to optimize the total spend. Franchisees will pay less in total marketing, but Papa John’s gets an opportunity to better allocate the spend in terms of audience and other solutions for a better return. New franchisees will not be required to pay for marketing in the first five years, incentivizing ad easing opening up new locations – I believe that this change could be very positive for Papa John’s growth.

Internationally, Papa John’s plans to open regional hubs to better drive a consistent restaurant experience and more streamlined operations. The company is also closing down several restaurants in the United Kingdom to improve profitability, with some restaurants already being closed in Q4/2023.

The initiatives seem promising, but investors will need to wait a long time before seeing the results of the planned changes; franchising terms’ changes will only affect growth slowly, and the margin changes are added gradually. While many of the changes seem good on the surface, the consequences of the changes are yet to be seen; for example, the NA Commissary margin change could discourage some potential franchisees. For the time being, I don’t see the changes as having too large of an effect on the investment case.

Back to Better Needs to Work with the Current Valuation

While significant initiatives have been put forward to improve the company’s earnings in upcoming years, Papa John’s valuation still seems quite high in my opinion. The stock trades at a forward P/E multiple of 23.6, well above Brinker’s (EAT) P/E of 12.3, The Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) P/E of 10.9, Carrols’ (TAST) acquisition P/E of around 16.8 and Dine Brands’ (DIN) P/E of only 6.6. The gap in historical growth, and new growth initiatives don’t seem large enough to explain the comparative gap in my opinion.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

I constructed a discounted cash flow model to determine an estimated fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate a growth of 2% for 2024, followed by 5% growth in 2025 that slows down gradually into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5% in following years. In total, the estimated revenue CAGR from 2023 to 2033 stands at 3.7%. This estimate follows Papa John’s historical rate, as aggressively faster growth through the Back to Better 2.0 plan needs demonstration before I take faster growth for granted.

With the margin raise in the NA Commissary, I estimate the EBIT margin to be leveraged by 1.5 percentage points from a level of 7.3% in 2023 into 8.8% in 2027. Papa John’s has a fairly good cash flow conversion, and the estimated level in growth shouldn’t require too much additional capital.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Papa John’s fair value at $52.26, around 15% below the stock price at the time of writing. The comparatively high P/E multiple also corresponds to a high absolute valuation, unless better growth is achieved than I anticipate. While the downside is still quite modest, I believe that the valuation reflects a poor current risk-to-reward on the stock.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.82% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q4, Papa John’s had $11.8 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Papa John’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.23%. Papa John’s leverages a good amount of debt, and I estimate the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio near the current level at 30%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.52%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Papa John’s beta at a figure of 1.15. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity of 10.06% and a WACC of 8.82%.

Takeaway

After a decade of quite mediocre earnings growth, Papa John’s is trying to revitalize earnings growth through several changes. The company is raising its NA Commissary margins but adding a growth incentive to the margin, and adding several other term changes to franchisees. In addition, international operations are planned to be streamlined. While the changes seem good, they will take time to have a good effect, and the complete effects of the changes are yet to be seen. The current valuation seems quite stretched unless very major earnings growth is achieved; although I see the risk-to-reward as quite poor, I have a hold rating as the Back to Better 2.0 plan does have potential and the downside isn’t very wide in my DCF model.