Chloe Harris/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Series A preferreds offer a relatively low-risk source of a well-covered double-digit dividend yield. The internally managed mortgage REIT focuses on several distinct tranches of housing credit, operating in three segments; Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. RWT's mortgage banking segments generate income from the origination and adjacent securitization or sale of these loans. The mREIT's investment portfolio is constituted of investments sourced from their mortgage banking and third parties. Critically, the commons have realized a sustained dip since the Fed embarked on a still ongoing battle to get inflation back to its 2% target. They're down 44% over the last 3 years.

Redwood Trust Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Book value is the core metric to watch, and this has been under sustained pressure. This metric was $1.14 billion on a nominal basis at the end of the fourth quarter, around $8.64 per share, dipping by 13 cents sequentially from a book value of $8.77 per share in the third quarter. For some context, this was $12.06 per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, a 28% dip over the last 3 years. The mREIT is now trading at a discount of 34% to fourth quarter book value, with the market pricing in a continued decline.

Data by YCharts

The mREIT last paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, kept unchanged sequentially, and $0.64 per share annualized for an 11.2% dividend yield. RWT's dividend history is not great, the dividend was cut substantially when the pandemic hit and the recovery since then has been derailed by the Fed. The mREIT recorded GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $19 million, roughly $0.15 per share. This was a marked improvement from a third-quarter loss of $0.29 per share.

Data by YCharts

Earnings, Book Value, The Preferred, And Bond

Non-GAAP earnings available for distribution ("EAD") of $7 million, around $0.05 per share fell sequentially from $12.6 million, or $0.10 per share in the third quarter. This meant radically insufficient coverage of the dividend, with RWT essentially now paying out its dividend from book value. Non-GAAP fourth-quarter EAD is covering the dividend by just 31%, with coverage dropping from 63% in the third quarter.

Redwood Trust Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Hence, while RWT's 34% discount to fourth quarter book value is attractive from a value investing perspective, the mREIT's portfolio has been in a state of discombobulation for a while now and the outlook for the dividend against this zeitgeist is not great. Could there be another dividend cut? Perhaps. But RWT stated during its earnings call for the fourth quarter that they're optimistic on a line of sight for future earnings to cover the dividend. Overall, the lack of common dividend coverage, the dip in book value, and the negative near-term performance history have made it hard to justify buying the commons.

RWT has two fixed-income securities trading. The 10% Series A preferreds offer a 10.3% yield on cost and are currently trading at a small 2.8% discount to their $25 per share liquidation value. These started trading in January of 2023, and come with a ton of attractive features. Firstly, they're floating-rate preferreds and will see their current coupon at the call date of 4/15/2028 reset to the aggregate of the Five-Year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 6.278%. This reset rate currently has an indicative coupon of 10.95% with the U.S. 5-Year Treasury Note currently at 4.67%. They're also cumulative, so the probability of a dividend suspension is low as any unpaid dividend accrues as a liability.

Seeking Alpha

I'd expect the reset rate to be lower in 2028 with the Fed set to kickstart rate cuts in the second half of this year. The senior notes are higher in the capital stack than the preferreds and for their enhanced safety profile offer a 9% yield on cost while trading for just 1.6% above their liquidation value of $25 per note. RWT is awash with liquidity though, with $293 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter, $290 million of unencumbered assets, and $2.1 billion of excess capacity available from its warehouse facilities. The mREIT fully covers the $5.2 million per year of payments to the Series A preferred holders from its fourth quarter non-GAAP EAD as a heavy liquidity backdrop provides depth to its ability to continue to make preferred payments. I'm wary of a continued dip in book value, so will stay away from the commons, but the preferreds offer a safe double-digit dividend yield.