Introduction

Earnings season is upon us; as usual, it opened up with the major big banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) beat estimates, yet its shares fell 6.5%. The issue was the softer than expected guidance.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY, IITSF) continues to impress, and it is becoming more and more followed on Seeking Alpha since it secured a spot as one of the best 2024 picks in the market and the number one pick among financial stocks. JPMorgan includes Intesa among its top European picks, considering it the best stock among the top 40 dividend payers in the continent.

Since interest rates started rising, banks have been a rewarding industry for investors that has fueled overperformance. For example, since November, when I dealt with Intesa Sanpaolo's increasing distributions to shareholders, the stock has returned 22.2% versus the 12.5% returned by the S&P 500 (SP500). With its robust financial position, including a zero-NPL status and high (and safe) CET1 ratio, Intesa was poised for further growth and increased distributions. At that time, my target price was €3.10. Intesa has reached and breached it, trading as high as €3.40 and then retrace back a bit to €3.30. Meanwhile, Intesa released its FY2023 annual report and has given an updated outlook for this fiscal year. As a result, we have to go over the bull case to see if the company's fundamentals are rightly driving up the stock.

The context: Italy's fundamentals

Since The Great Financial Crisis, or GFC, and the sovereign debt crisis, the Italian economy has been known as a struggling economy, burdened by a huge public debt and a very low growth rate. However, from the pandemic onwards, several economic indicators have shown that Italy is gaining ground once again, seeming more resilient than previously anticipated. Definitely, the recovery and resilience plan funded with almost €200 billion is supporting the country's economy. But Italy's SMEs, most of which are export-oriented, have recovered quickly thanks to the historically low debt and the high amount of liquidity they carry. For example, a few months ago, I was speaking with an Italian entrepreneur who owns a little niche company making €15 million a year, and he told me that the secret of his success was that he never paid a dividend to himself, always retaining earnings to increase the company's liquidity, which helped face several crises.

Some issues remain: the Italian population is aging, and the population is decreasing. Pensions represent a big cost for the government. Moreover, the public debt/GDP ratio is now 140%. But, as far as a bank is concerned, the first issue shows that there is an ongoing wealth transfer trend that will put into the hands of fewer people many assets. This creates the need for wealth management services. Intesa, by the way, is the Italian leader.

Moreover, Italians are savers. The Italian household gross wealth at the end of FY2023 was around €11,500 billion, as Intesa reported in its presentation, €5,100 billion of which was in financial assets. Household debt is low, unlike that of other Western countries, where the government's debt is low, but household debt is high. Most Italians own their home and have fixed-rate mortgages (65% of total mortgages). Deposits are 60% higher than in 2008 and are almost double the stock of loans.

This is a favorable and rather safe environment for traditional banks.

Intesa's best year ever

Let's skip for now the description of the bank and its main branches. We will get to this later on. It is enough to know, right now, that Intesa has over €1.3 trillion in customer financial assets, a €102 billion increase YoY. Let's focus instead on a few main financial highlights Intesa reported and announced as proof of its best-ever year.

Net income increased 76% YoY to €7.7 billion, a record.

Best-ever operating income (+17% YoY), operating margin, and gross income.

Lower ever cost/income ratio of 45.1%

Record distribution: €5.4 billion in cash and a buyback equivalent to 55 bps of CET1 ratio to be launched in June 2024.

Net NPL ratio at 0.9%

Fully phased-in common equity ratio up at 13.7%.

A big driver of these results comes from NII expansion, as shown below, which increased by €5 billion YoY.

Intesa FY 2023 Results Presentation

At the same time, Intesa has taken seriously the endeavor to become leaner and more cost-effective. As a result, the cost/income ratio is also improving thanks to very good operating cost management, which increased only by €400 million YoY against a €3.7 billion increase in operating income. As a result, the company slashed its cost/income ratio by almost 6 percentage points, bringing it down to 45.1%. A true symphony to investors' ears.

Intesa FY 2023 Results Presentation

Moreover, Intesa has been laser-focused on reducing to zero its NPL stock, and currently ranks among the top-three banks in Europe from this point of view. In case investors may be afraid that higher rates could lead to the deterioration of Intesa's loans, so far, this has not been the case.

Intesa FY 2023 Results Presentation

Finally, Intesa has market leadership in Italy in most of the company's main activities.

Intesa FY 2023 Results Presentation

This shows both its diversification and its ability to use its scale and size to retain its customers in many different businesses.

Can the party go on?

The question arises: can Intesa keep on performing this well?

Here we are back to what we left aside at the beginning of the article. On one side, some macro-trends are favorable: wealth transfer and, as far as I see it, a low risk of returning to a zero-interest-rate environment. While interest rates may probably go down, I see them staying for some time between 2.5%-3%, which would create the conditions for strong NII for several years.

But we also have to consider Intesa as a company. Can it benefit from this new environment? Does it have everything aligned correctly? Surely, the bank sports a rock-solid capital position, as we have seen, with low leverage and strong liquidity. Moreover, it is a well-diversified bank, with wealth management services, a protection and advisory business segment, an insurance business, and its commissions earnings on its investing and daily operations.

This is why the company committed itself to a net income target above €8 billion for this year. This is particularly important for dividend investors: Intesa pays 70% of its net income to investors, via its semi-annual dividends (usually May and November). Since Intesa has around 18.2 billion shares outstanding, investors can expect a 2024 dividend that could exceed €0.31 a share. This is a 9.3% yield, not counting buybacks or an extra dividend, which could be linked to the strong performance the bank is reporting.

For example, some investors have also started considering Intesa's new cloud-based digital banking platform used by Isybank. In the latest report, Intesa finally revealed that Isybank is forecasted to add another €500 million to 2025 gross income that had not been previously envisaged in the 2022-2025 Business Plan.

Considering the bank's CEO, Carlo Messina, openly disclosed that the company's business plan has seen 90% of its initiatives delivering ahead of schedule, dividend investors should expect pleasant surprises down the road.

Valuation

With a net income expected to come above €8 billion both this year and in 2025, we have some important numbers to assess the company's valuation.

In fact, without counting the impact of buybacks, we can expect Intesa to reach 2024 EPS of €0.44. This is a fwd PE of 7.6. However, I expect the company to report net income closer to €8.5 billion, given the favorable trends in the economy. This makes me forecast EPS of €0.47, which leads to a 2024 fwd PE of 7.1. Compared to six months ago, the multiple has expanded (back in November, it was between 5.5 and 6), but we are still in value territory. This is confirmed by the price/book ratio, critical for banks, which is still below 1 and at 0.9, to be precise. Currently, Intesa trades a bit above its closest Italian peer Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) - stay tuned for an upcoming article - and it is more aligned with its Spanish competitor Banco Bilbao (BBVA).

Until March 28th, Intesa was awarded a strong buy rating by Seeking Alpha's Quant system, with a Quant Score of 4.97.

Seeking Alpha

I have tried to find a reason why the profitability rating suddenly switched to an F. I see no particular reason for this apart from the lack of data on the SA website. If we look at Intesa's profitability page, many metrics are missing. While we have a 33.35% net income margin, which is given an A-, we have a TTM cash from operations that were negative by €17.4 billion (around $19 billion) and this earns the stock an F. However, if we look at the cash flow statement, we see that this happened because Intesa reported €7.5 billion in financial assets measured at amortized cost versus €139 billion reported in 2022. Since 2022 there has been a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Due to the rise in interest rates, Intesa informs us that this cash is no longer deposited in the Reserve Requirement account reported in the caption “Financial assets measured at amortized cost – Due from banks,” but in overnight deposits under “Current accounts and on-demand deposits with Central Banks.”

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system apparently can't detect this change and can't assess it properly. But, in our case, we can judge it as not meaningful regarding the company's true profitability. This is why Intesa could be quite an opportunity, given its apparent downgrade while its fundamentals keep on showing strong buy grades. As for me, the stock keeps on being a Buy until it either starts trading with a price/book ratio above 1.1 or a P/E ratio above 8. This means I upgraded my target price from €3.10 to €3.70, which offers us a 10% upside, not counting the dividend.

Of course, this may not seem like an incredible upside, and investors may want to create a position step by step, dollar cost averaging. For those who prefer this strategy, I would suggest leaving some gunpowder aside until the company pays its dividend to buy the shares at a lower price without having to pay right away, the withholding tax.

