Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is a hold due to a mix of positive and negative factors impacting the fund. While QUAL has slightly outperformed the market over several time periods, its current valuation and volatility do not make it an attractive buy. While the fund has a relatively low expense ratio, other comparable funds are less expensive. Additionally, QUAL has the least diversification and lowest dividend yield among compared quality-focused funds.

Introduction: What are "Quality Factor" Exchange-Traded Funds?

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that focus on quality have been around for years. These funds predominantly consider quantifiable factors such as performance, volatility, leverage, and earnings. The funds may passively track a particular index or actively select holdings. However, do QUAL and other quality-factor funds actually capture "quality" companies? How do these quality-factor ETFs perform relative to the market overall? Do they outperform or is an investor just better off investing in an S&P 500 Index fund? These are the questions that I sought to answer when examining QUAL and several peer competitors for comparison.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

QUAL is a passively managed ETF that seeks to track the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index. With its inception in 2013, the fund has 126 holdings and $41.92B in AUM. iShares strives to achieve exposure to large and mid-cap stocks for QUAL that exhibit certain fundamental qualities. These qualities include high returns, stability, and low leverage. QUAL is heaviest by sector on information technology (31.16%), followed by financials (12.05%) and health care (11.85%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA), Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL), and Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY). JQUA is a large blend fund that is heaviest in technology with 33.1% weight. The JPMorgan fund seeks domestic equities that are profitable with return potential. FQAL focuses on large growth holdings and contains 41.08% weight on mega-cap companies. VFQY uses a quantitative model to capture companies with strong profitability and balance sheets. In addition to large and mega-cap holdings, VFQY includes a significant amount of small-cap holdings at 30.4% weight.

QUAL Holdings and Its Factors Examined

QUAL has the least diversification of compared funds at 126 holdings. As a result, the fund contains 40.82% weight on its top 10 holdings. QUAL, as we discussed in its sector weight, is heaviest on big tech companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). However, the fund also includes some top 10 holdings that may not immediately come to mind such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE).

Top 10 Holdings for QUAL and Peer Quality-Focused Funds

QUAL - 126 holdings JQUA - 260 holdings FQAL - 131 holdings VFQY - 400 holdings NVDA - 6.96% META - 2.80% MSFT - 7.09% AAPL - 1.80% META - 4.83% GOOGL - 2.34% AAPL - 5.79% NKE - 1.74% V - 4.54% NVDA - 2.18% NVDA - 5.48% KLAC - 1.71% MSFT - 4.39% MSFT - 2.04% GOOGL - 3.66% MMM - 1.70% MA - 4.08% AAPL - 2.00% META - 2.56% QCOM - 1.64% AVGO - 4.04% AVGO - 1.96% BRK.B - 2.16% BMY - 1.64% LLY - 3.76% BRK.B - 1.95% LLY - 2.11% ADBE - 1.62% AAPL - 3.54% V - 1.91% AVGO - 1.89% ABBV - 1.55% COP - 2.53% MA - 1.70% HD - 1.52% WMT - 1.53% NKE - 2.15% JNJ - 1.58% JNJ - 1.49% LRCX - 1.45% Click to enlarge

To answer whether QUAL and peer funds achieve their objectives, let us look at the three main categories these ETFs consider. These factors are performance, stability, and leverage. Examining each of these factors, we can make a better assessment of the effectiveness of QUAL and comparable quality ETFs.

Quality Factor #1: Performance

The first desired factor in common for all funds is performance. QUAL has seen an average annual return of 13.14% over the past 10 years and 14.86% over the past 5 years. QUAL is the only fund examined that has existed for over 10 years. Therefore, a 5-year window was used for comparing the performance of the other funds. By comparison, JQUA has a 5-year average annual return of 15.13%, FQAL has a 5-year average annual return of 13.46%, and VFQY has a 5-year average annual return of 13.06%. The S&P 500 Index has yielded roughly 15% over the past five years and 13% over the past 10 years. Therefore, we can conclude that while QUAL has performed well, it is not far superior to either comparable funds or the market overall.

5-Year Total Price Return: QUAL and Compared Quality Factor ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Upon closer examination of QUAL's top holdings, we can see why it has performed well over the past years. NVDA, QUAL's top holding, has seen a one-year performance of 232%, while QUAL's number two holding, META, has seen a one-year performance of 139%. However, QUAL also includes NKE which has seen a one-year performance of -25%. By comparison, JQUA does not include NKE in its top 10 holdings and has other strong holdings in its top 10 including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG). As a result, over the past 5-years, JQUA has been the winner in overall performance.

Quality Factor #2: Stability

The second factor that quality ETFs seek to capture is stability. To examine the effectiveness of quality funds examined, we can look at both standard deviation and beta value. Standard deviation is a helpful metric of volatility because it provides a measure of how widely prices vary from an average price. Looking at this metric, QUAL has a 19.06 standard deviation and once again lags JQUA.

QUAL JQUA FQAL VFQY 5 Year Standard Deviation 19.06 17.13 17.96 20.55 5 Year Beta Value 1.03 0.92 0.97 1.07 Click to enlarge

Beta value, an implied metric of volatility as it measures correlation, can also be used to measure stability. A beta value greater than 1.0 indicates that the fund will move with greater swings than the index it is measured against. While QUAL has a 5-year beta value of 1.03, JQUA has a more stable 0.92. Therefore, over the past five years, JQUA has also been the winner in terms of stability.

Quality Factor #3: Leverage

The third and final factor for quality-factor funds is leverage. Each fund, including QUAL, seeks holdings with a manageable level of borrowed capital or debt. While there are a number of leverage ratios that can be useful for measuring this factor, I examined the total debt-to-equity ratio for each of the top 10 holdings for QUAL and JQUA.

QUAL Holdings Total Debt/Equity JQUA Holdings Total Debt/Equity NVDA - 6.96% 25.72 META - 2.80% 24.76 META - 4.83% 24.76 GOOGL - 2.34% 10.54 V - 4.54% 52.11 NVDA - 2.18% 25.72 MSFT - 4.39% 46.74 MSFT - 2.04% 46.74 MA - 4.08% 235.19 AAPL - 2.00% 145.80 AVGO - 4.04% 107.99 AVGO - 1.96% 107.99 LLY - 3.76% 243.63 BRK.B - 1.95% 23.40 AAPL - 3.54% 145.80 V - 1.91% 52.11 COP - 2.53% 39.84 MA - 1.70% 235.19 NKE - 2.15% 85.09 JNJ - 1.58% 44.25 Average 100.69 Average 71.65 Click to enlarge

Looking at the average total debt-to-equity for QUAL's top 10 holdings we see a relatively high 100.69. While admittedly taking the straight-line average of top 10 holdings' total debt-to-equity is a fairly crude method, it does provide some indication of the overall leverage captured by each fund. In contrast to QUAL, JQUA has an average total debt-to-equity for its top 10 holdings at a notably lower 71.65. Therefore, I see JQUA once again as more desirable than QUAL in this category.

Additional Factors to Consider

In addition to the factors discussed so far, we must not forget other qualities such as a fund's expense ratio and dividend yield. QUAL's expense ratio is slightly high compared to peer quality factor ETFs at 0.15%. Additionally, its dividend yield is the lowest at 1.13%.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

QUAL JQUA FQAL VFQY Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.12% 0.15% 0.13% AUM $41.92B $4.07B $864.28M $332.40M Dividend Yield TTM 1.13% 1.17% 1.21% 1.34% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 3.74% 2.99% 5.56% 8.50% Click to enlarge

Current Valuation

QUAL's one-year performance, similar to its 5-year look back, has outshone the S&P 500 Index. This is likely due to its top holding of NVDA which has seen spectacular recent returns. However, this has also resulted in QUAL having the least desirable valuation of the funds examined.

One-year Performance: QUAL and Peer Quality Funds (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, we see the highest values for QUAL. Therefore, while the fund has seen the brightest recent return, I do not see it as the most attractive. Additionally, given the fund's higher volatility and the elevated leverage of its top holdings, I do not anticipate QUAL continuing to outperform JQUA.

Valuation Metrics for QUAL and Peer Competitors

QUAL JQUA FQAL VFQY P/E ratio 28.03 24.95 21.02 19.60 P/B ratio 7.79 5.94 4.18 4.10 Click to enlarge

Risks to Investors

Just because an ETF has the name "quality" in it does not mean that the fund is impervious to risk. In fact, each one of the funds discussed in this article has the same risks as most ETFs and the market overall. Just this past week, we saw a higher-than-expected inflation report sending all the funds discussed in this article downward. As a result, some economists are now introducing the possibility of zero interest rate cuts in 2024. Therefore, while numerous risk factors exist for the quality of funds, and the market overall, I see the greatest short-term risk as persistent inflation.

Concluding Summary

QUAL has performed slightly better than other quality factor ETFs and the market overall over certain time periods. However, this is one of its few advantages. JQUA, by comparison, has also performed relatively well, but includes other notable qualities. These include greater diversification, a more attractive valuation, a lower expense ratio, and a higher dividend yield. Additionally, JQUA is more successful at capturing funds with lower leverage. For these reasons, I do not see QUAL as the most desirable quality factor ETF, and the fund warrants a hold rating currently.