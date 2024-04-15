10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) is a wellness and functional beverage company. Its primary product is the Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter beverage that claims to lower blood alcohol content. While on the surface this company seems interesting, it has similarities to NewAge, Inc. (OTC:NBEVQ), a formerly hyped up small cap "wellness beverage" company that ended up going bankrupt two years ago. I became bearish on NewAge in 2019 after being an early-stage investor. While I was bearish on it, NewAge at least seemed to be gaining some traction in the highly competitive beverage space before eventually succumbing to failure. I have yet to see anything from SHOT that gets it even up to NewAge-level of success. I believe that the company has a long road ahead of dilution as it tries to grow.

SHOT is expensive at over $100 million market cap given the financials

At the peak of its hype, NewAge topped out at over $500 million in market cap. However, at its peak level of success, it approached $500 million in annual revenue through the sales of multiple beverage product lines. Gross margins were also pretty good at around 67%. It was the commissions and other operating expenses that ate away at its margins and caused substantial operating losses. The company couldn't pay off its debts and had to announce bankruptcy. People called NewAge a hype stock, but at least the company had multiple product lines that were generating significant revenue and gross margins. SHOT doesn't have anywhere near that level of success, despite trading at a market cap that is around one-fifth of NewAge's peak valuation.

SHOT generated just $200,000 of revenue in 2023, had negative gross margins and generated a $15 million operating loss. Clearly investors are betting heavily on the product being a "miracle drug" of sorts. Even so, it has a valuation of a startup tech company with a business model of a beverage marketing company. To make this product a success, SHOT is going to need to spend a lot of money on marketing and commissions, just like NewAge did. That eventually brought down NewAge, and SHOT doesn't have substantial revenue base and gross margins that NewAge had to work with.

As an example of what I am talking about, SHOT announced a deal to bring in some YouTubers called the Nelk Boys as brand ambassadors. The company clearly portrayed this as a positive event. In some ways it is. In order to stand out in the cut-throat and highly saturated beverage industry, SHOT is going to have to do deals like this. The problem is, savvy investors will know exactly what this deal will entail, in my opinion. Giving away free product, giving away lots of cash to social media "lifestyle influencers" (a.k.a. people who make a living by goofing off and who may or may not have good business skills or be responsible business partners) and having no idea how much of an impact this will have on actual sales. It's a high risk business model that usually is a way to generate hype and headlines. rather than to organically and profitably grow a business.

At the end of 2023, SHOT had only $4 million in working capital. Based on the operating loss and the business model it is undertaking that is going to require a lot of marketing dollars, one must assume a substantial need for funds. It either raises through debt and risks going the way of NewAge, or it raises through equity and undertakes significant dilution. Based on what I saw with NewAge, I estimate that SHOT is going to require a minimum of $100 million in capital before it has a reasonable chance of attaining cash flow positive operations.

The good news for the company is that it actually managed to raise some money recently at pretty good terms. $5 million by the issuance of 2.4 million shares at $2.11 with no warrants. Given that small market peers tend to raise funds at well below market prices and/or with warrants, seeing this was a pleasant surprise. However, SHOT will need a lot more money than that going forward. There is no indication of the motivation of this institutional investor or if it will be willing or able to fund further financing needs at relatively favorable terms like this going forward. So one must assume that SHOT will need to raise more funds within the next year. There is no guarantee that the next round will be at such favorable terms. Be wary of substantial dilution.

Even if SHOT is a success, the business model has unique challenges

Let's say that against all odds, SHOT does manage to break through the saturated beverage market and become a cash flow positive company that generates over $100 million in annual sales. There is another major issue with this product, and that is with its claims about the Safety Shot:

Safety Shot is a patented wellness beverage that reduces blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes. Fast acting Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol content through several factors that help process alcohol more efficiently, while also helping the body maintain hydration and improve the overall feeling of wellbeing through nootropics and vitamins.

In contrast, this is what is stated in the risk factors section of the annual report:

We face an inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims if the use of our products results in, or is believed to have resulted in, illness or injury. Our products contain combinations of ingredients, and there is little long-term experience with the effect of these combinations. In addition, interactions of these products with other products, prescription medicines and over-the-counter treatments have not been fully explored or understood and may have unintended consequences. Any product liability claim may increase our costs and adversely affect our revenue and operating income. Moreover, liability claims arising from a serious adverse event may increase our costs through higher insurance premiums and deductibles and may make it more difficult to secure adequate insurance coverage in the future. In addition, our product liability insurance may fail to cover future product liability claims, which, if adversely determined, could subject us to substantial monetary damages.

and

We do not have and may never have any products on the market that have been approved for the treatment of disease. Our business is highly dependent upon receiving approvals from various U.S. and international governmental agencies and will be severely harmed if we are not granted approval to manufacture and sell our product candidates.

and

It is uncertain whether product liability insurance will be adequate to address product liability claims, or that insurance against such claims will be affordable or available on acceptable terms in the future.

Even if the shot does have an immediate sobering impact, can it prove that it works on EVERY single person? Not every drug is as effective for one person as it is for another. Safety Shot will almost certainly be the same. With the difference being that if a drug has material negative side effects on someone, it will only impact that person. If Safety Shot has material side effects on someone or is ineffective, the potential impact is on public safety.

Conclusion: Avoid or sell this stock

Even if SHOT generates substantial revenue and profits where a company like NewAge which was in a much stronger position, failed. Even if SHOT proves that the claims it makes regarding the Safety Shot does have merit. This company is at risk for legal liability and bad press. Drunk driving is one of the most universally despised activities in Western culture. This product may be used by some people as an excuse or workaround for that behavior.

In my opinion, SHOT's business model is unlikely to succeed given the financial challenges, saturated beverage market and unique claims that may attract bad behavior. Avoid this stock.