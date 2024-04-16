Who's Shopping For Mall REITs?

RUNSTUDIO

It was a rainy, chilly Saturday afternoon in Towson, Maryland, an affluent area 20 minutes north of Baltimore. The perfect kind of day to just sit at home, parked in front of one’s TV, eating potato chips.

Yet, that’s not what many people chose that March 2024 weekend. Instead, they chose to go to Towson Town Center.

The three-story mall bills itself as “the top fashion and luxury shopping destination in the greater Baltimore-Washington area.” It features “an unparalleled retailer mix, including over 180 stores” and “an array of signature dining experiences.”

The latter category includes a Cheesecake Factory, which – despite escalating prices – continues to attract 1-2 hour waitlists during peak dining times. Meanwhile, the “unparalleled retailer mix” features names like Apple, Armani Jewelers, Coach, Lovesac, Lucky Brand, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Round1 Bowling & Arcade, Steve Madden, and Louis Vuitton.

I mention these retailers specifically for a reason. Bear with me.

Owned by the privately held Brookfield Properties, Towson Town Center features 4,300 parking spots all told. And on that “rainy, chilly Saturday afternoon,” you had to go pretty far up the one massive parking garage to find an available space.

As for inside the actual mall… shoppers were everywhere, strolling up and down corridors, ducking into stores, and coming out with bags. It was precisely what you would have expected five or even 10 years ago.

Seeing sights like that across the country, some analysts say the American mall is reviving.

Could it really be?

The Volatile History of the American Mall

Multiple news outlets have taken recent note of malls’ possible revival, and most of them cite the same story. In which case, The Registry’s commentary is as good as any when it wrote on March 31 that, “The year is 2024, and the American mall… is making a defiant comeback.”

It details the retail category’s “1950s heyday” and subsequent “explosion” over the next decades… and how “the 21st century was less kind” thanks to previous overbuilding and the rise of online shopping.

Add in “the upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic” – where malls were shuttered for months and feared for even longer – and it seemed like they were goners. They’d have to be repurposed as warehouses or rebuilt altogether into other property classifications.

That’s what everyone said.

To be sure, some of that happened. In November 2020, Forbes reported that Amazon (AMZN) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) – a mall-focused real estate investment trust, or REIT – were partnering to turn unloved retail centers into fulfillment centers.

You can also find self-storage facilities where department stores used to be, such as at York, Pennsylvania’s Galleria Mall. Extra Space Storage (EXR) – also a REIT – now occupies a large swath of that property.

Then again, so does a Hollywood Casino and PA Fitness.

The mall – owned by yet another REIT, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) – still has standard “mallish” stores such as a Boscov’s, a Bath & Body Works, a Claire’s, and a Victoria’s Secret. But there are far fewer retailers inside than it used to boast.

The Boscov’s seems to be doing well enough. As is the relatively new Marshalls. But otherwise, it’s clear the casino, fitness center, and self-storage facility are keeping this mall around.

Reorganizations, Remodeling, and Refocus = Revitalization

This brings me back to that Registry article, which reports how:

“Data from analytics firm Placer.ai reveals that… visits to malls nationwide are surging. Though not quite back to 2019 levels, the gap is narrowing quickly.”

This is in part, no doubt, because it’s nice to still see products in person before purchasing them. However, it’s also due to a whole lot of hard work, creative thinking, and careful investment. To quote Registry again:

“Here’s the key to the mall’s comeback: It stopped being just about shopping. To survive, malls recognized they can’t just compete with the convenience of online retail. They had to offer something Amazon can’t – experience. The malls leading the charge are evolving into hybrid entertainment destinations. “Consider just one example at Chandler Fashion Center in Arizona. Visits remained flat until September 2023, when a 250,000 square-foot SCHEELS sporting goods store opened, featuring a Ferris wheel and an aquarium alongside the sneakers. Foot traffic surged, and that excitement didn’t fade – visits in February 2024 remain over 20 percent higher than the same period last year. “Other malls are playing to the power of dining and entertainment. North Carolina’s Cross Creek Mall saw foot traffic jump after adding a Main Event “eatertainment” complex with laser tag, video games, and bowling…”

That clearly applies to the York Galleria Mall, whereas Towson Town Center is also capitalizing on well-placed luxury demand. Pop-up stores that exist for a matter of days or weeks are driving interest too.

People come for their novelty and stay to see everything else.

Of course, some malls are doing better than others in these endeavors. So if you’re going to invest in them, I’d stick with the best of the best.

Simon Property Group — SPG

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and manages shopping malls, outlet centers, and other retail properties in the United States and abroad.

The company is the largest publicly traded mall REIT in the U.S. with a 183 million SF portfolio comprised of 230 properties in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The mall REIT has a stake in Taubman Centers, another large mall owner, and operates various joint ventures (“JVs”) with other real estate companies.

SPG’s portfolio mainly consists of malls, The Mills, and Premium Outlets. At the end of 2023, the company owned or had an ownership interest in 195 properties in the U.S. which consisted of the following:

93 malls

69 Outlets

14 Mills

6 Lifestyle centers

13 other retail properties.

The company owns an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group (“TRG”), which holds a portfolio of 24 regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Internationally, SPG owns a 22.4% stake in Klépierre (KLPEF, a real estate firm in Paris) that manages a portfolio of shopping centers in 14 countries throughout Europe, as well as interests in 35 outlet centers that are mainly located in Europe, Asia, and Canada.

In addition to its real estate holdings, SPG owns equity investments in J.C. Penney and SPARC Group, has a licensing venture with Authentic Brands Group, and has an e-commerce venture with Rue Gilt Group.

At the end of 2023, 71.4% of SPG’s net operating income (“NOI”) was derived from its U.S. malls and outlets, 11.3% came from The Mills, 9.4% came from its international properties, and 7.9% came from its ownership interests in TRG.

Domestically, SPG’s largest concentration is in Florida, which made up 18.7% of its U.S. portfolio NOI, followed by California and Texas, which made up 14.1% and 10.2%, respectively.

At the end of last year, SPG reported an occupancy rate of 95.8% for its U.S. properties, compared to occupancy of 94.9% at the end of 2022.

Simon Property has an investment-grade balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P Global. The company primarily finances its operations with debt, rather than equity capital, and has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 79.80%.

The company is in good shape with a total debt to total assets of ~41% and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x. For the debt to asset ratio, the company uses its estimated market value for the assets rather than book value.

Additionally, the company’s debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.70% with a weighted average term to maturity of 7.2 years. SPG reported $10.9 billion of liquidity at the end of 2023.

Since 2014, Simon Property has had an average adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) growth rate of 3.02%. Analysts expect AFFO to fall by -2% in 2024, but then to increase by 3% in 2025 and by 1% the following year.

Like all mall REITs, Simon was forced to cut its dividend during the pandemic in 2020. SPG cut its quarterly dividend from $2.10 to $1.30 per share, representing a ~38% dividend cut.

The following year, in 2021, SPG increased its quarterly dividend from $1.30 to $1.65 and then increased its quarterly dividend to $1.80 in 2022.

SPG’s most recent dividend (paid on 3/29) had a quarterly dividend rate of $1.95 per share, just ~7.1% lower than its pre-pandemic dividend rate of $2.10 per share.

Simon Property pays a 5.31% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.27% and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 13.32x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 15.92x.

We rate Simon Property Group a Buy.

The Macerich Company (MAC)

Macerich is a mall REIT that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership, and redevelopment of regional shopping malls and other retail properties in the United States.

MAC has a market cap of approximately $3.5 billion and a 46.0 million SF portfolio made up of 43 regional town centers, 3 community/power shopping centers and 1 property that is being redeveloped.

The company’s 47 properties include 156 anchor stores encompassing 21.2 million SF and roughly 5,000 mall and freestanding stores covering 23.6 million SF of gross leasable area (“GLA”).

Macerich's properties are anchored by leading department stores and feature a mix of national and international brands, as well as local and regional retailers. Some of Macerich's tenants include retailers such as Victoria’s Secret, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Apple, The Gap, and H&M.

Macerich's real estate portfolio consists of high-quality and well-located retail properties in major markets across the United States. The company focuses on densely populated and affluent areas with strong demographics.

MAC’s portfolio is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, California, Phoenix / Scottsdale, and the New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported a portfolio occupancy of 93.4%.

The mall REIT also invests in enhancing its properties through redevelopment, renovation, expansion, and mixed-use projects that add office and residential space to its malls.

One of the key components of MAC’s growth strategy is the company’s ability to redevelop / reposition its acquired properties to add value and portfolio durability.

The company’s strategy includes mixed-use densification in order to maximize space and utility at its regional town centers, and involves developing available land or demolishing underperforming department stores for redevelopment.

Macerich estimates it will spend roughly $180 million between 2023 and 2024 on its redevelopment program, which essentially converts malls to regional town centers that include mixed-use components including office, residential, and health & wellness.

Jackson Hsieh, the company’s newly appointed President and CEO, recently stated:

“I’m so pleased and proud to lead the next chapter in Macerich’s exciting story as we continue to densify and diversify our Class A portfolio to add even more value for stakeholders. Thirty years ago, when Macerich launched as a public company, the mall business was very different. While we know that physical retail is here to stay, this is a pivotal time for Macerich as we continue adding new uses and experiences to ensure that our well-located properties remain sought-after destinations for retailers, shoppers and communities for many years to come.”

The company has a high level of debt as it relates to its earnings, with a net debt to forward EBITDA of 8.8x. Likewise, it has a relatively low interest coverage ratio with an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 2.32x

At the end of 2023, the company had $7.5 billion in total assets and $4.4 billion in total debt, for a total debt to total asset ratio of 58.76%.

This is a little higher than I’d like to see, but it is in line with the company’s average over the last several years.

As of 3Q-23, the company’s debt had a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.92% and a weighted average term to maturity of 3.55 years.

Most of its debt consists of secured mortgage debt and as of its most recent update, the company had $665.0 million of liquidity available to it.

Since 2014, Macerich has had an average AFFO growth rate of negative -6.04%.

While the average growth rate was certainly impacted by the pandemic, when AFFO fell by -44%, the company also saw AFFO fall in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

I’m encouraged by the change of leadership with the appointment of Jackson Hsieh, and I’m hopeful that he can turn the mall REIT around the same way he did when he was at the helm of Spirit Realty.

The company increased its dividend each year between 2014 and 2019, but then had to make significant cuts in 2020.

In 2019, and in the first quarter of 2020, MAC paid a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. This was cut to $0.50 per share in 2Q-20, and then cut to $0.15 per share by 3Q-20. All-in-all the dividend was cut by roughly 80% during 2020.

The most recent quarterly dividend that was paid in March was for $0.17 per share, slightly above the rate paid in 2020, but still far off from what the company paid in 2019.

Macerich pays a 4.19% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 53.33% and the stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 12.49x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 15.38x.

We rate Macerich a Spec Buy.

Tanger Inc. (SKT)

Tanger is an internally managed REIT that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of outlet and open-air shopping centers.

The company was founded in 1981 by Stanley K. Tanger, who is considered to be the pioneer of the outlet industry. Since that time, SKT has grown to become one of the largest and most successful outlet operators in the world.

The company has a market cap of approximately $2.95 billion and a 15.6 million SF portfolio made up of 38 outlet centers, 1 open-air lifestyle center, and one managed center. As of its latest update, 95% of the company’s portfolio is open-air.

Tanger’s real estate portfolio consists of high-quality outlet centers that are strategically located near major metropolitan areas and high-frequency tourist destinations. As of the company’s most recent update, its properties were located in 20 U.S. states and Canada and its portfolio was ~97% occupied.

Additionally, at year-end, the company had ownership interest in 6 unconsolidated properties covering roughly 2.1 million SF.

The company has a diversified tenant base that includes some of the most popular brands in the retail industry, such as Nike, Gap, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, and Coach.

At the end of 2023, its portfolio contained more than 2,400 stores that represented ~600 store brands.

Tanger’s outlet centers have a mix of retailers that offer apparel, athletic wear, footwear, home furnishings, and health & beauty products. Additionally, SKT is in the process of adding dining and entertainment options to its centers to enhance its properties and attract new shoppers.

The company’s largest tenant is The Gap, which makes up 5.8% of its annualized base rent, or ABR, and operates under the brands: Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy. The company’s next four largest tenants are as follows:

SPARC Group, ABR: 3.9%

KnitWell, Lane Bryant, ABR: 3.5%

Tapestry, ABR: 3.3%

Under Armour, ABR: 3.2%.

In total, the company’s top 25 tenants lease almost 1,200 stores that total just over half of the portfolio’s gross leasable area and make up 57.1% of the company’s ABR.

Tanger has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P Global. The company has solid debt metrics including a net debt to EBITDA of 6.06x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 73.14%, and an EBITDA to fixed charges ratio of 4.5x.

A good portion of the company’s capital stack consists of debt, with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 73.14% and a total debt to total assets (book value) of roughly 62%. However, its leverage as it relates to earnings is well within reason (6.06x) and it can easily meet its debt obligations with a fixed charge coverage of 4.5x.

Plus, the company has no material debt maturities until 2026 and $507 million available to it under its line of credit.

Since 2014, Tanger has had an average AFFO growth rate of 1.12%. AFFO per share fell by -6% in 2023, but analysts expect AFFO per share growth of 7% in 2024 and 11% the following year.

The company’s dividend history over the last 10 years is mixed. The company increased its dividend each year from 2014 to 2020, but then had to suspend its quarterly dividend mid-way through 2020. Due to the pandemic and resulting shutdowns, it suspended the dividend in order to save approximately $35.0 million per quarter and preserve its balance sheet.

Since that time, however, the company made good progress and reinstated the dividend in 2021, albeit at a much lower rate.

Before the suspension, SKT was paying a quarterly dividend of $0.357, which was reduced to $0.177 once it was reinstated. The company has been clawing its way back and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.26 in January of this year.

While still not quite back to its pre-pandemic levels, SKT has shown good progress and just announced another dividend increase several days ago. On April 10, the company announced a 5.8% increase in its dividend. The new dividend will be $0.275 per share quarterly, or $1.10 per share on an annualized basis.

Tanger pays a 3.84% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 64.24% and the stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 17.56x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 14.06x.

Due to the premium valuation, we rate Tanger a Sell.

Final Thoughts

I’m glad I picked the right mall REIT during COVID-19:

As you can see, Tanger shares have grown by nearly 300%:

Macerich and Simon remain attractive given the arguments outlined in this article.

Now, who else is buying mall REITs?

