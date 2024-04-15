brightstars

Gold as the ultimate safe haven asset

It has been more than 50 years since gold ceased to play a crucial role in the financial system, but still today there is strong interest in this precious metal. After all, humans have been strongly attracted to it since before Christ, and millennia of history can hardly be erased in a short time.

To this day, we cannot pay in physical gold or a counterpart that has the same value, but just owning it gives us a sense of safety. We can consider it the ultimate safe haven asset, the one we would all wish to have in times of severe crisis.

Fiat currencies are backed by the government, but materially they are nothing more than pieces of paper. At the same time, a stock entitles us to dividends, also legal tender pieces of paper. Same with the interest we receive from bonds. It is all based on our trust in the government/central bank and whether they will be able to keep the value of the currency stable over time.

While I do not question the trustworthiness of the world's major governments, it is undeniable that when the economic/geopolitical situation becomes complicated, investors tend to take refuge in gold. We know that even in a dystopian future, gold will still play an important role, something that no other asset can guarantee. Supply is limited and demand has never been a problem.

Based on what has just been said, one might think that it is always worthwhile to invest in gold, but actually, it is not.

Statista

From 1971 to 2024, gold underperformed commodities in general and the U.S. stock market, and not by a small margin.

$1,000 invested in gold in 1971 would be worth $58,505 today.

$1,000 invested in the U.S. stock market in 1971 would be worth $218,687 today.

This is a huge gap and highlights a clear truth, which is that in the long run it pays to be invested in stocks rather than gold. But there is an important point to be made: in the short to medium term gold can greatly outperform the stock market, and we may be in one of those periods.

Geopolitical tension

Geopolitical tension has always been a constant, as well as wars. There has never been a time in the world of total serenity where all countries were peaceful with each other. In any case, compared to the past decades, an increase in this tension is noticeable since Russia attacked Ukraine. We all thought it was a lightning war, but unfortunately that has not been the case. The West is providing the means for Ukraine to defend itself, and Russia does not like that.

A few months ago it was the turn of the war between Israel and Palestine, and so far, there is no sign of a truce; quite the contrary. Iran's missile attack on Israel has raised not a few concerns. In fact, there is a risk of a widening conflict. For the time being, Israel has followed the advice of the United States and has not fired back, but no one can know how the situation will evolve in the coming weeks. In all of this, Iran has intensified relations with Russia in recent months.

China for the time being remains on the sidelines, but has never hidden its interest in Taiwan. At the same time, the relationship with the United States is at an all-time low.

All these issues have greatly worsened the geopolitical picture, to such an extent that we see the words "World War III" recurrently in the newspapers. Personally, I don't think it will ever come to that, so I consider it an exaggeration. However, we may come very close, and what will happen may impact world economic growth.

Oil prices are up almost 18% YTD and inflation still seems quite sticky. This could lead interest rates to remain high for a long time, and consequently significantly weaken the economy. For now, the labor market remains strong, but I have my doubts a year from now if the Fed Funds Rate stays at 5.25-5.50%.

In all this, the price of gold has accelerated sharply in the last month as the geopolitical picture has worsened. Demand is soaring and is driven mainly by central banks, which are eager to diversify their reserves.

World Gold Council

Through January 31, central banks have made net purchases for eight months in a row, and after the recent news of the Iranian attack on Israel I do not think this trend will end anytime soon. Among the most bullish central banks on gold are Turkey and China: the latter bought gold for the 17th consecutive month in March.

World Gold Council

Historically, gold demand has been driven mainly by jewelry fabrication, but since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, central banks have taken on an important role. I expect that in 2024 and 2025 they will continue to diversify their reserves by buying gold, especially if the multiple conflicts in the Middle East escalate. In addition, ETFs such as GLD (NYSEARCA:GLD) have not been a positive contributor to gold demand for the past three years; starting this year, this may change. More and more retail and institutional investors may show an interest in the precious metal to diversify their portfolios, as well as reduce their volatility. In particular, this trend is most visible among retail investors in China, who are concerned about both the real estate slump and the poor returns of the Chinese stock market.

Historical correlation analysis

We have been accustomed in recent decades to observing a marked inverse correlation between the dollar and gold. Typically, when the dollar appreciates there is less demand for gold since the latter becomes more expensive being generally traded in dollars.

TradingView

In fact, when the Dollar index (DXY) rose sharply in mid-2022, gold fell. This is a rather intuitive and straightforward correlation, but it has broken down in recent weeks since both are rising. What has changed?

In my view, the geopolitical picture has deteriorated to such an extent that the correlation with the dollar has blown up. As we have seen before, demand for gold is soaring among central banks, and I think many retail and institutional investors have also become interested in recent months. Regardless of whether the price is at an all-time high, gold remains one of the safest "risk off" assets in which to invest. But there is more. I believe it is likely that this new positive correlation between the Dollar Index and Gold may continue in the coming quarters.

Within the Dollar Index, EUR/USD has a weight of 57.60%, USD/JPY 13.60% and GBP/USD 11.90%.

ICE Futures U.S

This means that 83.10% of its value depends on the divergence between the monetary policy of the United States and that of Japan, UK and Europe.

Japan has narrowly escaped a technical recession and interest rates are close to 0%. The very low cost of money is a problem that has gripped the country for years and will not turn around in the short term, since the cause is demographic.

Europe is suffering greatly from high interest rates and some countries are almost in deflation; its GDP growth rate has been revised downward again. Germany may record its second consecutive year of declining GDP, and energy prices are still high. Although the ECB has stated that inflation remains a problem, it is unquestionable that the European economy is proving less resilient than the U.S. economy. A similar argument applies to the U.K. as well.

Based on these considerations, in my view, the Dollar Index is strengthening simply because other economies are not keeping pace with the U.S. economy. The market is gradually discounting that the United States will be the last to make the first rate cut, and this is causing the dollar to appreciate. Should Europe be forced-somewhat surprisingly-to cut rates six or seven times this year, the effects on the EUR/USD exchange rate would be significant. The Dollar Index would spike, but would not prevent gold from rising further in the event of an escalation of the war in the Middle East. In bad times, the rules of the game change.

In other words, at the end of the year, we could face a very strong dollar and the price of gold could be at an all-time high. After all, the main buyers include China, which is not directly involved in any devaluation of the euro.

Let us now take a look at another historical correlation, namely that with the real rates of the 10-year Treasury. Typically, when the latter rises, it makes bond investment more attractive, and consequently, gold depreciates since it does not provide any coupons. In contrast, in a low-interest rate environment, gold tends to perform better.

What has just been said can be seen in this graph (consider that the rates are inverted to aid visibility of the correlation).

Well, since 2022 the correlation has broken down and since the beginning of 2024 it has taken a totally opposite turn from that of the past 20 years. In fact, as the 10-year T-bond yield is rising, gold should have collapsed, but that is not happening. Again, I believe this divergence is due to the willingness of investors/central banks to buy gold to hedge against geopolitical risk, regardless of its price. It matters little if it does not issue coupons, we know that in the event of a war on a larger scale gold will be the only certainty.

Moreover, should the yield on T-bonds go down, I believe gold will benefit anyway. Correlation seems absent only on declines but not on rises. In fact, should interest rate estimates be revised downward, gold's bullish trend would have an additional driver on top of rising geopolitical risk. This has always been the case over the past 20 years and I see no reason why it should not be repeated.

This last consideration applies only if interest rate futures are wrong, and I believe they are.

TradingView

Right now, the market is discounting about 3-4 cuts of 25 basis points by the end of 2025, which seems like an unrealistic estimate to me. While it is true that inflation remains a problem, having such high rates for another 20 months could greatly increase the chances of a hard landing. The current fiscal deficit, refinanced at current rates, risks triggering a severe debt crisis. At the same time, such a high Fed Funds Rate would burden both citizens and businesses.

In addition, it is likely that the other major economies will reduce interest rates between June and July, and I doubt they will do so by only 75 basis points by the end of 2025. This would lead to a further strengthening of the Dollar Index, which would strain both the imports of U.S. companies and all foreign companies/countries that have issued dollar-denominated debt. In other words, such a strong dollar benefits no one, which is why I expect far more than 3-4 cuts in the Fed Funds Rate and a consequent rise in gold. By the way, just four months ago the market was expecting nearly nine rate cuts by the end of 2025, which highlights how volatile these estimates are.

Conclusion

Gold is at an all-time high and has attracted media attention. Everyone is talking about it, and already there are those who are talking about a bubble ready to burst. Personally, I am of the opposite opinion, partly because bullish cycles in gold have seen rises as high as 300%, and we are far from those performances. Something similar happened in 1978, following problems with inflation, wars, and revolutions. Obviously, with this, I am not predicting a gold price at $9,400 per ounce, that would be crazy. What I do expect is a rise to $3,000 per ounce by the end of 2025, which is still an ambitious price target.

Certainly, some of the geopolitical tension is already discounted in the current price and is what has allowed gold not to collapse despite the rising Dollar Index. However, an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could be a sufficient driver for further upside. In addition, I expect that real rates may decline significantly in the coming quarters, and this has always been a bullish signal for gold over the past 20 years. Should inflation spike higher again, even then, gold could do well given its function as a store of value.

Overall, I think there is more than one reason to believe that gold's uptrend could continue, at least until real rates reach the bottom. The only scenario that could almost certainly lead to the collapse of gold is the resolution of the problems in the Middle East and Ukraine, resulting in a soft/no landing. Unfortunately, we are still far from world peace.