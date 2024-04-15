ryasick

I don't know anyone who actually likes to pay taxes. If you do, please call a mental hospital. Thankfully, if you dislike taxes, there are products that can at least help you generate income and largely be tax-exempt on that cash flow. These products do that by playing in the municipal, or muni, bond space.

That's where the PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUNI) comes into play. Its ability to yield attractive tax-exempt income is a prime attraction for investors. However, the question remains: Is it the right investment for you? Or do you just love paying taxes?

MUNI is an actively managed Exchange-Traded Fund primarily focused on investment-grade municipal bonds. Launched on November 30th, 2009, MUNI seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund has a flexible strategy, with the ability to hold a broad array of fixed-income sectors. It also leverages PIMCO's credit expertise and institutional pricing power in the municipal market.

MUNI's Portfolio Composition

The portfolio of MUNI is composed of interests in U.S. dollar-denominated intermediate-term municipal bonds. These bonds are issued by states or local governments and their agencies. The fund's holdings are diversified, spanning across various sectors and geographic regions.

pimco.com

The portfolio is composed of a blend of different municipal bonds. While the exact composition can change due to active management, the fund's top positions generally consist of high credit quality bonds.

pimco.com

Performance and Risk Measures

MUNI's performance is gauged by a host of measures, including the Effective Duration, Effective Maturity, and the Number of Securities in its portfolio.

The Effective Duration, as of the latest data, stands at 5.11 years. This figure gives investors an idea of the fund's sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

The Effective Maturity of the fund is 6.90 years. This shows the average time it takes for the bonds in MUNI's portfolio to mature, giving a sense of the fund's interest rate risk.

The Number of Securities in the fund is 406, providing a diversified portfolio that spreads risk.

MUNI Vs. Other Similar ETFs

In the world of municipal bond ETFs, MUNI faces stiff competition. Some of the key competitors include the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB), iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB), and others. While each of these funds has its own strengths and weaknesses, MUNI has shown strong performance over the years. When compared to these competitors, MUNI has a higher risk in credit rating but a lower risk in maturity. The fund also has a more diversified geographical allocation, reducing its exposure to any single region's economic conditions.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in MUNI

Like any investment, MUNI comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. The pros include access to PIMCO's credit expertise, active management of capital gains and losses, and a nationally diversified portfolio of primarily high-quality, AMT-free bonds. Additionally, MUNI's active management allows for better navigation of the municipal bond market and avoidance of municipalities of deteriorating credit quality. And with a 30-Day Yield of 3.44%, it's a good fund considering the federal tax-exempt status of the holdings.

However, there are also cons to consider. MUNI's performance can fluctuate with market conditions, and the fund's shares could trade at prices other than the net asset value. Also, the fund's high turnover rate it can have as an active fund could lead to higher transaction costs and potential tax implications.

Concluding Insights: To Invest or Not to Invest?

Investing in MUNI can be a prudent choice for those seeking tax-exempt income and diversification in their portfolio. While MUNI's active management and broad exposure to the municipal bond market are attractive, potential investors must also consider the risks associated with market volatility and the fund's high turnover rate. Overall, though, I think this is a fairly strong fund that has outperformed. The credit quality doesn't worry me, it's well diversified, and can provide solid income that your friend who loves to pay taxes probably wouldn't find appealing while you would.