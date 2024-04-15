Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sysco And Grainger Among 10 Companies To Announce Annual Dividend Increases In Second Half Of April

Apr. 15, 2024 5:07 PM ETAMP, AON, AWK, COST, FFIN, FUL, GWW, IBM, JNJ, LAD, MET, PG, PH, POR, RTX, SO, SON, SYY, TRV, UGI
Summary

  • Most of the companies that I expected would announce annual dividend increases in the first half of April pushed the announcements out to the second half.
  • Despite the small number of announcements, investors in Costco and Procter & Gamble saw nice increases in their payouts. This is the 69th year of growth from Procter & Gamble.
  • The second half of the month brings increases from food distributor Sysco, investment manager Ameriprise Financial, and technology company IBM.

Sysco food truck

Food distributor will extend its dividend growth streak to 55 years in the second half of April.

Eli Unger

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend

This article was written by

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

