Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOV: Energy Supplier Sees Some Energy Itself

Apr. 15, 2024 5:11 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV) StockSLB, CHX, ACA
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NOV Inc. is showing signs of life with growing sales and margins, potentially opening up long-term investment opportunities.
  • The company provides technology-driven solutions for the energy sector, serving traditional oil and gas, renewables, and industrial customers.
  • Despite a history of uneven performance, NOV saw an increase in revenues and operating profits in 2023, with expectations of further growth in 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

National Oilwell Varco headquarters office building exterior and distribution center in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV), or perhaps still better known as National Oilwell Varco to many investors, has failed to provide a compelling long-term investment opportunity to many investors. After a period of nearly 10 years since

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.57K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News