Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - IR
Wayne Tupuola - CEO & Chairman of the Board

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Laser Photonics Fourth Quarter 2023 Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Brian Siegel from Hayden IR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Siegel

Thank you, Doug. With me today are Wayne Tupuola, Laser Photonics CEO; and Carlos Sardinas, the company's VP of Finance.

Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call, whether general or specific in nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the company anticipates. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, specific risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports the company periodically files with the SEC. Laser Photonics assumes no obligation to either update any forward-looking statements that are made or may make or update the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that they forecast.

I will now turn the conference over to Wayne. Wayne, take it away.

Wayne Tupuola

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. This morning, we reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. As part of our press release, I wrote a letter to investors reviewing our 2023 highlights and provide a detailed commentary on what to expect for 2024. On today's call, I will review the quarter, our highlights from 2023 and then outline some of the exciting plans we have for 2024.

Before I do this, however, I wanted to introduce Carlos Sardinas, who joined

