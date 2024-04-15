Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rambus: Facing Competition And Lower Demand

Apr. 15, 2024 5:56 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS) StockMU, NVDA
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • Rambus is a semiconductor company that produces interface chipsets and technology for high bandwidth memory which are bundled with Nvidia's GPU accelerators.
  • The company's share price has underperformed the iShares Semiconductor ETF since the beginning of 2024, probably due to competition and low demand for traditional or non-AI server components.
  • Competitor Micron has entered the market with more powerful HBM chips, potentially impacting Rambus' sales and revenue projections.
  • The underlying theme of this thesis is that amid all the enthusiasm about AI and the semiconductor industry recovering in 2024, it is also important to exercise caution as spending patterns change in uncertain economic conditions.

Computer memory closeup

prill

As its name suggests Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is a semiconductor company that produces interface (or bus) chipsets or those located between the memory modules and the processors used in servers. It also develops the technology that some manufacturers use to build

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.37K Followers
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The company has a competitor for AI memory and is facing slower demand for non-AI chips, but all is not doomed.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RMBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RMBS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News