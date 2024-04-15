Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) stock is rated as a Buy. In my prior April 12, 2023, initiation article, I evaluated EB's financial prospects for fiscal 2023.

The focus of this latest update is the potential re-rating catalysts for Eventbrite. Eventbrite's shares can perform well going forward if the company buys back its own undervalued shares aggressively and surprises the market with a Q1 EBITDA beat (expected around May 3rd). As such, I award a Buy rating to Eventbrite, considering the presence of positive catalysts.

New Share Buyback Program Is The Right Capital Allocation Move

In the prior month, Eventbrite announced the initiation of a new share buyback plan.

I have a positive opinion of EB's new share repurchase program for three reasons.

The first reason is that the size of the company's new buyback plan is significant at $100 million, which is equivalent to roughly 18% of Eventbrite's current market capitalization.

In other words, EB's potential annualized buyback yield could be as high as 18%, assuming that it completes the full $100 million share repurchase program within the next one year. Even if Eventbrite takes two years to execute on the full $100 million share buyback plan, this will still translate into a reasonably good buyback yield of 9%.

The second reason is that the timing of the new share repurchase program sends a strong signal about the management's views regarding the valuations of EB.

Eventbrite's stock has been trading at below 1 times consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue or EV-to-sales between the beginning of March 2024 and the middle of April this year. The market currently values EB at a consensus next twelve months' EV-to-sales multiple of 0.74 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), which is not that far from its historical three-year EV-to-sales valuation trough of 0.65 times. It is reasonable to think that EB's management has recognized the undervaluation of the company's shares and responded with a new buyback plan.

The third reason is that Eventbrite retains significant flexibility regarding the allocation of excess capital.

Unlike other companies, which usually choose to set a fixed timeline for their share buyback plans, EB's new $100 million share repurchase program has no expiry date. This means that Eventbrite can take a pause with share buybacks if its share price recovers significantly in a short period of time or other compelling value-accretive growth opportunities to allocate capital emerge.

In summary, I hold the view that Eventbrite has made the right decision to announce a substantial share repurchase program last month.

A Potential First Quarter EBITDA Beat Could Be A Re-Rating Catalyst

EB is expected to disclose the company's financial results for Q1 2024 on May 3 this year.

In late February 2024, Eventbrite shared its guidance of achieving an $84-$87 million top line in the first quarter of the current year and a "low- to mid-teens" EBITDA margin for full-year 2024. In comparison, the current Wall Street analysts' consensus Q1 2024 revenue and EBITDA margin projections for EB are $85.0 million and 11.6%, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The company indicated at the early March 2024 Morgan Stanley (MS) Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that "ticket volume has fallen a bit more than we expected" in the most recent quarter. This explains why EB's first quarter 2024 revenue guidance implies a moderation in YoY top-line expansion from +22.7% for Q4 2023 to +9.8% (mid-point of guidance) in Q1 2024.

But I think that Eventbrite's actual Q1 2024 EBITDA margin can be a positive surprise. The upper end of B's full-year FY 2024 EBITDA margin is at the mid-teens percentage range, while the sell side's consensus first quarter EBITDA margin forecast is at the low-teens percentage level.

Specifically, I believe that a larger-than-expected increase in non-ticketing revenue contribution could allow EB to report above-expectations EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of this year.

At its earlier FY 2023 earnings briefing on February 27, 2024, Eventbrite revealed that "high-margin non-ticketing revenue from organizer fees and advertising" as a percentage of its top line expanded significantly from 2% in the final quarter of 2022 to over 10% for the fourth quarter of last year.

There are two key factors to consider in projecting EB's non-ticketing revenue and operating profitability for Q1 2024.

The first factor is that Eventbrite began charging organizer fees in the final quarter of 2023, so the company's Q1 2024 financial numbers will benefit from a favorable YoY comparison.

The second factor is that the company's advertising services branded as Eventbrite Ads have exhibited positive top-line growth momentum. In Q4 2023, EB's advertising business delivered a strong +30% QoQ revenue expansion as disclosed at the Morgan Stanley investor event in March this year.

My view is that Eventbrite's shares could possibly re-rate in the early part of next month, assuming that the company registers better-than-expected Q1 2024 EBITDA. This could be potentially driven by a bigger-than-expected increase in top-line contribution from the relatively more profitable non-ticketing businesses.

Variant View

There are risk factors that could affect EB's future stock price performance unfavorably.

A risk factor to note is the misallocation of capital. If Eventbrite buys back its own shares aggressively when its shares become overvalued or acquires mediocre businesses at rich valuations, such actions will hurt shareholder value.

Another risk factor is that Eventbrite's Q1 2024 results and FY 2024 guidance disappoint the market. It is possible that EB's actual Q1 2024 financial performance turns out to be worse than expected.

Also, Eventbrite might revise its existing full-year FY 2024 EBITDA margin guidance downward in the future. One potential driver of the below-expectations results and guidance is that EB fails to grow the revenue derived from its non-ticketing businesses significantly.

Final Thoughts

Eventbrite is currently valued by the market at a consensus FY 2025 EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.2 times, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Eventbrite, Inc. shares should be able to command a higher EV/EBITDA multiple over time, considering the value creation levers that it has.

One key valuation creation lever is engaging in value-accretive capital allocation initiatives, such as buying back its undervalued shares aggressively. The other key valuation creation lever is improving the company's top-line mix by increasing revenue generated by the non-ticketing businesses.