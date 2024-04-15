Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cementos Pacasmayo : Potential Vehicle To Access Peru's Economic Rebound

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
789 Followers

Summary

  • Equities in Peru have outperformed emerging markets, with the market poised to benefit from increased copper demand.
  • Cementos Pascamayo (CPAC) may be a solid investment opportunity due to a short-term sell-off.
  • Peru's economy is bouncing back, supported by a manufacturing rebound in China and the US, which could boost copper demand.
Oil painted panoramic aerial view of Miraflores district coastline in Lima, Peru

antorti

Opportunity Overview

Equities in Peru have massively outperformed emerging market equities in the past year. Growth has recovered substantially, and the market could benefit from increased copper demand from economies like the United States and China. Peru may be one of the better

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
789 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News