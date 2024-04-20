My Biggest REIT Wins And Lessons

PM Images

Last week, we shared an article highlighting all my biggest losses and lessons that I have learned from them.

There have been quite a few, and you can read it by clicking here.

But fortunately, we have had far more winners than losers over the years, and this has allowed us to earn strong positive returns even despite the occasional losses.

In today's article, I want to do the same exercise and look at some of our biggest winners because there are lessons in them as well.

This is not to show off, but rather to understand what types of investments have historically been the most rewarding for us. As we will see, there are some specific types of situations that have repeatedly led to large gains.

Finally, note that these are not our only winners. We have sold 69 positions since starting our Investing Group, and most of them have been successful. In today's article, I want to highlight ~10 examples:

STORE Capital Corporation ("STOR")

We first bought STORE Capital (since acquired by GIC and Oak Street) in the early days of the pandemic.

We had long wanted to own a position, but it was too expensive most times. When its share price crashed from ~$40 down to ~$15 per share, we loaded up on it and eventually built it as our largest holding, representing >10% of our Portfolio.

The pandemic was, of course, a severe crisis for STOR.

Everything shut down, STOR's tenants couldn't pay rent, and the market feared that STOR would face a big wave of tenant bankruptcies since it focused on weaker middle-market tenants.

We have often discussed how the "short-termism" of the market can lead to market inefficiencies, and this was the case here.

The market had priced STOR as if the only things that mattered were near-term results, but in reality, real estate should be priced based on decades of expected future cash flow.

We all knew that 2020 would be a bad year, but the impact of 1 year of weaker results does not justify a >50% crash in its share price.

STOR had a great balance sheet and plenty of liquidity to face the crisis, so it wasn't facing any major solvency issues.

Moreover, its leases were a lot stronger than what the market gave it credit for. Most investors saw that STOR had small tenants and quickly concluded that they would go bankrupt and leave STOR with empty buildings that would be costly to remodel and release, but they failed to recognize that STOR followed a unique strategy of acquiring net lease properties based on their strong unit-level profitability. This meant that most of its properties were highly profitable and easily able to cover their profits in normal market conditions. Therefore, these tenants did whatever was necessary to not lose these profitable assets because of a temporary crisis. Often, STOR ended up giving them a bit of breathing room by allowing them to pay late, but it still collected most of its rent payments. This was a great solution to a temporary crisis.

Eventually, we moved past the pandemic and private equity bought out the company. We sold our stake for ~$32 per share, which was nearly double what we had paid for about 2 years earlier when we first initiated our position. Back then, the dividend yield was also nearly 8%, so we earned substantial income while we waited for the upside.

The lessons:

1) Preparation meets opportunity. We knew that this was a wonderful company because we had long wanted to own it but couldn't because its valuation used to be excessive. So when it crashed, we were ready to take quick action to build a large position while it was temporarily discounted. This shows you the benefits of specializing in one specific sector of the market. Had I not been a REIT analyst, I probably would have missed this one, or would have learned about it by the time its share price was already a lot higher.

2) Size your positions according to your convictions. We were very confident that STOR was a remarkable investment opportunity, so we built it into our largest position, representing 12% of the portfolio by the time it got bought out. This means that this one position alone was as large as our 8-smallest holdings combined. We may have suffered large losses on some of those smaller holdings, but you can easily make up for them with one big win if you size your positions accordingly.

3) Not all high-yield securities are risky. We always hear that high-yielding stocks are risky, but there are exceptions, and STOR was one of them. It yielded 8% at one point, and yet, its business model was a lot safer than that of most other stocks. It was simply going through a temporary crisis and the market had overreacted to it.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

EPRT has been our largest position ever since STOR got bought out. We then immediately reallocated all the proceeds into EPRT and have held it ever since.

We have not earned big returns on it yet, but I still want to highlight it here because it is by far our largest holding, and it has massively outperformed the average of the REIT sector (VNQ). This essentially means that with the outperformance of EPRT, we could write down to 0 one of our smaller positions and still be even with sector averages:

Essential Properties Realty Trust

But there is another reason why I wanted to highlight EPRT on this list.

Some of you may not know this, but we actually owned EPRT for a brief 2-month period back in 2019 and earned a 40% return in just 60 days.

Back then, the company had recently IPOed, and the company's investor relations reached out to me via email to highlight some of its attractive attributes.

The REIT was essentially a copycat of STORE Capital, but it was a lot smaller and was priced at a much lower valuation. Earlier, we mentioned that we always wanted to own STORE, so we saw EPRT as a way to own a similar REIT at a much lower valuation.

However, this didn't last for long. As more investors became aware of the opportunity, EPRT quickly repriced near the valuation of STORE, and we exited it for a nice profit.

The lessons:

1) Again, position sizing is key. A single large investment that performs well can make up for many smaller losses. This is why we invest heavily in our highest conviction positions and tend to hold much smaller positions in our riskier bets.

2) Having a public voice can be helpful. The only reason why we earned this 40% gain in 2 months with EPRT back in 2019 was that their investor relations tried to reach out to me. They did so because I have a following on SA, and they were probably hoping that I would cover their stocks. This discussion made me realize that they were essentially a smaller version of STOR, and I would have probably missed out on this opportunity had I not had this public voice on SA.

3) Smaller and lesser-known REITs can be very opportunistic. Small caps have gotten a bit of a bad rep lately. We have been in a bear market or quasi-bear market for most of the past 4 years, and small-caps have done worse than sector averages under these conditions. But we should recognize that these past years have been exceptional. Under normal conditions, these smaller and lesser-known REITs can present outstanding buying opportunities because they typically trade at much smaller valuations than their better-known peers.

American Campus Communities ("ACC")

ACC was another early-COVID investment.

The leader in student housing had seen its share price crash after most universities moved to e-learning solutions to contain the spread of the virus.

We saw this as another case of "short-termism" and loaded up on the stock.

We argued that e-learning was here to stay, but it won't replace going to campuses because going to university is a lot more than simply taking classes.

Sure enough, as the world reopened, things got back to normal, ACC recovered and eventually, Blackstone bought it out at a premium.

This more than doubled our money, including the dividend, over our 2-year holding period.

The lessons:

1) This time probably won't be different. We have seen this many times in the REIT sector. A specific property type will suddenly be priced as if it would never recover. We saw this with malls many years ago and yet, class-A malls are today doing better than ever. We also saw it happen with student housing as well as senior housing, but both quickly bounced back. Today, offices are facing this same narrative, but there will again be winners and losers. Offices aren't going anywhere, and some of these REITs will eventually bounce back and richly reward their shareholders. We think that their valuations today still aren't compelling enough relative to other property sectors, but we keep a close eye on them.

2) Even the brightest minds make mistakes. In hindsight, Blackstone's acquisition of ACC was very poorly timed. It was trading near all-time highs in early 2022, and Blackstone even paid a 16% premium. Then in the following two years, residential REITs like Camden Property Trust (CPT) saw their share prices crash by about 50% as interest rates surged. It just shows you that timing the market isn't possible, and even giants like Blackstone couldn't predict the historic surge in interest rates. Otherwise, they wouldn't have bought out ACC in a $13 billion acquisition at a 3.8% cap rate. Ouch!

Urstadt Biddle Properties ("UBA")

In late 2020, most retail REITs had recovered nicely, but UBA had stagnated behind because it was heavily exposed to NYC, which was out of favor.

Back then, the narrative was that everyone was moving away from NYC and, therefore, the REITs that were heavily exposed to this market were selling off.

But what the market had missed about UBA is that it was invested in the suburbs where many people were moving. Therefore, the narrative simply didn't make sense in the case of UBA.

It did not take long for the market to realize this, and 6 months later, our investment had generated an 80%+ total return.

The lessons:

1) Real estate fundamentals matter, but patience is needed. The narrative that UBA should be avoided because it focused on NYC was quickly dismissed, as it kept reporting strong results and the management, as well as several analysts, picked up on the opportunity and explained it to the market.

2) Geographic concentration can be a blessing or a curse. Some geographic markets will go in and out of favor over time, and this can have a major impact on the market sentiment of the REIT. UBA was hated during the pandemic because people were moving away from NYC, but then later, it became loved when investors realized that people were actually moving into its suburban markets. The same applies to BSR today. It was loved for most of 2021 as everyone was moving to Texas, but today it is hated because Texas is oversupplied. You need to be prepared for higher volatility if you are buying such REITs. The narrative will likely change again in the coming years.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

We recently sold BRX after holding it for 5 years. We invested in it back in 2018 because we thought that the market had overlooked the huge mark-to-market in its leases and this was causing its valuation to be excessively low relative to its peers.

Five years later, even despite the pandemic and the historic surge in rates, those rent levels have been gradually adjusted higher, and it pushed the share price to new highs.

Recently, we finally sold it for a 155% total return because it had limited upside left, and we think that some other REITs will do a lot better in the recovery of this bear market.

The lessons:

1) REITs behave like real estate investments over the long run. As we noted earlier, real estate fundamentals do matter. The stock market can behave very irrationally over the short run, but it is the real estate that will dictate the long-term performance of the stock.

2) Patience pays off. During our near-5-year holding period, we saw BRX drop a few times by over 30% and one time by over 50%. But we held on to it, bought more shares when it was on sale, and it ultimately paid off handsomely.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)

IRT was once our favorite small-cap sunbelt apartment REIT.

In short, it used to be among the cheapest because of two key issues.

For one, it used to be externally managed, which is a big no-no these days for most investors. Secondly, it used a lot of leverage, which was causing greater uncertainty, especially following the pandemic.

But it had just internalized its management, it was gradually working down its leverage, and its same property performance was among the best in its peer group.

The market had simply been slow to recognize the transformation that was taking place, and for this reason, it was priced at a lower valuation than it should have.

Here we made two round-trips with the stock.

We first bought it in March 2020 and nearly doubled our money a year later. Then we bought it back in July 2021 after it announced a merger with another REIT that created a lot of value, but the market had failed to recognize this.

Just 3 months later, we sold it for another ~40% gain.

The lesson:

1) Transformations are often overlooked. The market can be slow to change its perception of a company and this can be an opportunity for early investors who can look a few years out. This was true following the internalization of the management and the deleveraging, and it was also true following the merger with another REIT. They created a lot of value and in both cases, the market was slow to respond. The same is true for W. P. Carey (WPC) today. It is quickly becoming a quasi-industrial REIT with better growth prospects, but the market doesn't see it.

APN Property Group ("APD")

APD is an Australian asset manager that specializes in REIT investing.

It manages funds that invest in the shares of REITs, and it is also the external manager of a few different REITs. So it earns fees on its assets under management, and then, moreover, it also owns large co-investments in its vehicles.

We identified that the company was priced at a steep discount relative to its net asset value, and that's despite being able to rapidly grow its fees. The reason why it was so heavily discounted is that this was a penny stock with zero coverage. I just knew of the company because I was often reading their research on Australian REITs so when I found out that they were publicly listed, I ended up building a position.

Less than a year later, it was bought by another asset manager, earning us a 76% total return.

The lessons:

1) It helps to be specialized. Had I not been a specialist in REITs, I would not have had the conviction to invest in such a small asset manager, but having an in-depth understanding of the asset class gave me the confidence that I needed.

2) Companies that combine traditional real estate investments and a capital-light asset management business often become mispriced and can present some great opportunities. The asset management business often won't get much, if any, value, and yet, it can be a great source of fee income and growth for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)

PLYM was a new small industrial REIT, and it traded at a steep discount relative to its peer group because of its higher leverage, small size, and class B focus.

In a way, it was a smaller version of STAG Industrial (STAG) that was even cheaper.

We had talked to their management and felt confident about their prospects. It seemed to us that they were simply not getting the credit that they deserved because few analysts covered the stock, and it appeared to be overlooked by most investors.

Just a year later, we had earned a 50%+ total return as more and more investors recognized the opportunity.

The lessons:

1) It helps a lot to talk to management teams, especially when you are dealing with small companies that don't have much coverage from analysts. Finding good research on these companies is a lot harder, and the market is less likely to price them efficiently. In a way, our recent investment in Modiv (MDV) reminds me of PLYM. It is also a newly IPOed small-cap industrial REIT that's priced at a discount, and we have recently gotten to learn much more about the company by interviewing its management.

2) Small caps underperform during bad years but often outperform during good years, and since we typically have more good than bad years, this can be a good source of alpha. Lately, the REIT market has been in a bear market, so small-caps have underperformed and most of them are down significantly, but this needs to be put into context. In the years preceding the bear market, many of our best investments were small-cap REITs.

PS Business Parks ("PSB")

PSB is the only REIT that owns business parks which are mostly composed of industrial space, but typically also include a smaller office component. They are often called "flex industrial" or "flex space."

These are multi-tenants properties that are typically leased to many smaller businesses. As a result, the market got terrified about PSB's prospects early into the pandemic.

It sold off, just like STORE Capital because the market feared that its smaller tenants would default on their leases and leave PSB with a lot of vacant space.

But what the market overlooked is that, for one, PSB was unique in that it had zero debt, so it would be just fine even if we had to go through an extended shutdown, and for two, the pandemic greatly accelerated the growth of e-commerce, which led to more demand for flex-space.

Two years later, Blackstone bought out PSB, earning us a near 70% total return.

The lessons:

1) You start to see a pattern here. A lot of our most successful investments started with a lot of fear in the public market and ended in a buyout by a private equity player a year or two years later at a 50-100% higher share price. Buyouts can be a great source of alpha in the REIT sector and are quite common due to the frequent dislocations between the public and private markets.

2) We were not scared to buy PSB even knowing that it would face many lease defaults in the near term because we knew that the lack of leverage would limit any potential downside. The same is true for NLCP today.

3) This is yet another example of a highly sophisticated private equity player investing billions at a terrible time. Shortly after this purchase, the REIT sector declined by ~30% on average. In hindsight, they overpaid for PSB as interest rates surged thereafter. You take risks to earn returns, and even the big players aren't immune to losses.

Welltower Inc. (WELL)

WELL is the leading senior housing REIT.

It has a fantastic track record and a solid balance sheet, but it had suffered for years leading up to the pandemic because the senior housing market had been oversupplied.

Then came the pandemic, which made things a lot worse for them. Suddenly, there was a lot less demand for senior housing, which made the oversupply even worse.

This pushed it to cut its dividend and valuation to crash to a historically low level because of the anticipated poor short-term results.

But we recognized that WELL had no solvency issues and eventually the oversupply would turn into undersupply because the pandemic wouldn't last forever, and new construction projects had hit a wall.

Sure enough, the narrative eventually changed, and we ended up doubling our money over the next three years.

The lessons:

1) Buy when there is blood on the streets. We got a great entry point because we invested in WELL back when no one wanted to own it. It was clear that the near-term prospects were very poor, and some patience would be needed. We fully expected to suffer a year or two or more of relatively bad results. But as we have said before, real estate should be valued based on decades of expected future cash flow and, therefore, the value of a REIT should not change by 50%+ based on a few years of worse results.

2) A strong balance sheet is what allows you to take such chances. If the balance sheet is strong, then time is on your side and an eventual recovery is likely. But the same is not true if the balance sheet is weak. That's when you often end up suffering permanent capital losses as the REIT is forced to sell assets and/or issue equity at dilutive prices just to survive. We earned large gains on Welltower, but we lost a lot with Invesque in the same property sector due to this exact reason.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN:CA / OTCPK:BOWFF)

By late 2022, most apartment REITs in the U.S. had recovered quite a bit from the early covid crash.

However, Canadian apartment REITs had missed out on this rally, and BEI.UN was still priced at just about its net asset value.

This was likely because Canada was still under tougher covid restrictions, but the U.S. market gave us a preview of what to expect when Canada reopens.

Less than 3 years later, we sold our position and earned an 80%+ total return, even despite the bear market that began in 2022.

The lesson:

1) The U.S. market can help to predict future trends for foreign markets. The U.S. REIT market is by far the biggest and best developed, and as a result, it will often be faster to respond to different news and can serve as a good leading signal for what to expect in other foreign markets.

FrontYard Residential ("RESI") & Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)

RESI and TCN were both small REIT-like entities that focused on single-family rentals but were priced at large discounts relative to their larger peers.

There were, of course, reasons for this discount.

Both REITs used more debt, and their smaller size resulted in higher G&A costs that made them less efficient than their peers.

However, we recognized that this was a desirable asset class that shouldn't be priced at such a steep discount. There were many private equity companies looking to build their own portfolios, and this made them ideal buyout targets.

Eventually, both of them got bought out.

We earned first a 52% total return in a one-year holding period with RESI, and then later, we earned another 51% return, again in a year holding period with TCN. I hope we will be presented with a similar opportunity for a third time in the future!

The lesson:

1) Small REITs that are discounted and own some of private equity's favorite asset classes are the most likely buyout targets. Not everything needs to be perfect, and they may still get their attention because it is too tempting for them to buy real estate at a discount.

Spirit Realty Capital Series A Preferred Shares ("SRC.PR.A") & RPT Realty Series D Preferred Shares ("RPT.PR-D")

Finally, I want to highlight a few of our successes in investing in preferred shares.

Firstly, we had two rounds of investments in the Series A preferred shares of Spirit Realty Capital. The first one earned us 41% in 1 year, and the second one earned a 46% return in 6 months. So in total, we roughly doubled our money in one and a half years. In both cases, we bought shares when they were priced at a large discount to par and sold after they had recovered to par value.

Secondly, we had a similar experience investing in the Series D preferred shares of RPT. We also bought it at a steep discount to par and in this case, we held for 3 years until it was bought out, nearly doubling our money.

What did SRC-A and RPT-D have in common?

Both were smaller REITs that suffered some imperfections that caused them to be less popular and trade at a discount. However, their preferred equity enjoyed a nice buffer of common equity and was considered safe relative to their return potential.

The lessons:

1) The most rewarding preferred share opportunities are typically those of REITs that suffer some imperfections but have enough common equity in their capital stack to offer safety to the preferred equity holder. In the case of SRC, it had a poor track record. In the case of RPT, it had a bit more leverage than its peers and a less desirable portfolio. Another example that we have profited from is (GNL.PR.A), which is from Global Net Lease (GNL), an externally managed REIT.

2) Sometimes, preferred shareholders have gotten screwed when the REIT got bought out, but these are exceptional cases. Most often, REIT preferred shareholders have profited from buyouts. This was the case of RPT-D, but also that of HT-E, SRC-A, and others.

Key Takeaways

There are three main takeaways:

1) Balance sheet quality allows you to play offense: Many of our most successful investments were well-capitalized REITs that we bought when there was blood on the street. STOR, WELL, PSB, and ACC are all good examples of REITs that were facing severe near-term pain but had strong balance sheets, which allowed them to rapidly recover without suffering any permanent value destruction. In that sense, a strong balance sheet not only reduces risks but can also lead to higher returns. It allows the REIT to play offense when others are playing defense, and time is ultimately on your side if you own good assets and have a strong balance sheet. Good REITs always eventually recover.

2) Small caps present numerous opportunities: It may not seem like it today because small-cap REITs have performed very poorly in the past years, but during normal market conditions, small caps have been a great source of alpha for us. UBA, PLYM, APD, BEI.UN, RESI, TCN, and IRT are all good examples. Currently, all REITs are heavily discounted and, in numerous instances, it makes more sense to pay up a bit to own a large-cap blue-chip. However, as the REIT market recovers, I expect us to again switch our focus to smaller REITs, especially if valuation discrepancies persist.

3) A focus on P/NAV helps to identify buyout targets: Finally, we have earned quite a bit of money with REIT buyouts and the key here has been to identify REITs that were priced at a steep discount to their net asset value. Such REITs are desirable for private equity players because they essentially allow them to buy real estate at a discount to what they would pay for it in the private market. So while P/FFO is useful, we think that P/NAV shouldn't be overlooked, either.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.