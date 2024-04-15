juliannafunk

Summary

PTC’s (NASDAQ:PTC) revenue growth profile and reluctance in transitioning to a SAAS model (to avoid competitive pressures), makes SAAS company valuations questionable. While we like the stable cash flow profile of PTC, we would not be buyers of the stock, until the valuation is much lower.

Company description

PTC provides software solutions for computer-aided design (or CAD) and product lifecycle management (or PLM) as on-premise solutions and SAAS. The company’s fiscal year ends in September.

Business segments

PLM: F2023 revenue growth of 21% was driven by ServiceMax, Codebeamer, Windchill and IIoT. 1Q 2024 revenue growth stood at 28%.

CAD: F2023 revenue declined by 4% due to adverse currency movements, impact from Europe which was partially offset by Americas and Asia Pacific. Creo is the key product here. 1Q 2024 revenue growth stood at 28%. 1Q 2024 revenue growth was 8% driven by strength in Europe and Asia Pacific.

PTC’s key competitors include Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes SA, and Siemens AG.

Investment thesis

Durability of revenue growth

PTC bills customers upfront for the annual amounts, irrespective of the contract lengths (which averaged two years at the end of 1Q 2024). Given the on-prem focused business model, which the company does not seem to be pushing to transition towards a SAAS model, both growth and margin profile should remain fairly stable. Furthermore, collection efficiency has allowed PTC to maintain its free cash profile.

We think the durability of PTC’s revenue growth is predicated on cross selling and upselling into the company’s existing client base.

While demand from the Auto industry and its suppliers are a strong driver of ALM growth, demand for ALM tools is expanding in other verticals as well due to the trend towards software-driven products of all types. Clearly, this is an interesting growth opportunity and we have been increasing our investments and focus in this area. …we've been seeing Codebeamer as a tip of the spear where we're particularly in automotive, automotive suppliers where now we're getting in the conversation as we're showing them the Codebeamer value prop, we also have a PLM system that might not be PTC, how can the two work together with hardware configuration management, with software configuration management, Codebeamer. Should we actually look at PTC for the combined offering? That's interesting to us. We're starting to see it.

Source: 1Q 2024 PTC Earnings Transcript on Seeking Alpha

The only challenge we see here is the generally sluggish sales environment, which PTC management expects to manage, through the strength in their pipeline and competitive strength in the market.

Transition to SAAS

We think a key issue for PTC is how long can the company be an on-prem software company versus a SAAS one. The management claims that the industry is still 10 years away from a complete transition and PTC with its SAAS variants of Windchill+, Creo+ etc is ahead of the industry.

PTC wants to be led by customers on the SAAS journey. The company wants to optimize the SAAS journey for customers and hence would move, as and when customers are ready.

We have visibility to solid growth in our core on-premise business; and therefore, don't need to rush things and force customers to move before they are ready. The opportunity will be with us for a long time. Therefore, our focus is making sure our SaaS transition is done with an optimized customer experience. ...But we do want to force customers, different than others out there, but it's very important philosophically as you ask for us to have a way in which we work with our customers as they need to migrate for their value prop to move from an on-prem system to a SaaS offering, we will be there hand-in-hand to do that. And our ultimate belief is, that will reward us in a meaningful way.

Source: 1Q 2024 PTC Earnings Transcript on Seeking Alpha

Since PTC operates in a close-knit industry, forcing customers to opt for SAAS before they are ready for a subscription product might have an adverse impact on PTC’s competitiveness.

The other aspect of PTC’s on-prem to SAAS transition is the impact of ASC 606.

Under ASC 606, the volume, mix, and duration of contract types (support, SaaS, on-premises subscription) starting or renewing in any given period can have a material impact on revenue in the period, and as a result can impact the comparability of reported revenue period over period. We recognize revenue for the license portion of on-premises subscription contracts up front when we deliver the licenses to the customer, typically on the start date, and we recognize revenue on the support portion of on-premises subscription contracts and stand-alone support contracts ratably over the term.

Source: 10K – 2023

Furthermore, the management states:

we primarily bill our customers annually, upfront, one-year at a time regardless of contract term lengths

Source: 1Q 2024 PTC Earnings Transcript on Seeking Alpha

Based on the company’s current accounting and revenue recognition policies, we do not see PTC facing a major revenue downtick if the SAAS transition were to be executed today. (However, the volume, mix etc. could impact revenue growth numbers due to comparability.)

Considering that the SAAS transition would take time and the PTC’s predominant growth drivers at this point are upsells and cross-sells, we think it is reasonable to expect a revenue growth 10-12%.

Capital allocation strategy

The management has stated that the primary use of FCF in fiscal 2024 will be to pay down the debt, bringing it down to $1.7 billion by year end. On a longer-term basis, PTC will use 50% of the FCF for share purchases.

We estimate PTC’s FCF could trend around 33% of its revenue, implying $860-$870 million in 2025. Given the high interest rates, we think the company will want to pare debt in 2024. However, 2025 could see some inorganic initiatives.

Financials

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Author’s calculations

We think PTC’s revenue can grow to $2.6 billion over the next couple of years and FCF could reach the $870 million levels.

Based on our estimates, the valuation ratios look as follows:

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Author’s calculations

A price to FCF of 25x implies an FCF yield of 4% (1/25x). Considering the management would only be willing to distribute 50% of the FCF to shareholders, the shareholder yield halves to 2% (4%/2). For a company growing revenue at c.12%, we think PTC is expensive.

Furthermore, a P/S of 8-9x implies the market is willing to give as many number of years of revenue growth at elevated margins in an industry that is still to fully transition to a subscription model. The faith put in this market does not account for the possibility of disruptions that can come about through technology.

We expect the ‘higher for longer’ narrative to lead of a multiple compression, and hence, would not be buyers of the stock.

Risks to our thesis

Cross-selling and upselling: PTC’s revenue growth accelerating to mid-high teens on the back of the company better penetrating its customer base would require a reassessment of the company’s valuation metrics.

Technology differentiation: PTC migrating to a SAAS model faster than expectations, bringing in the use of newer technologies or executing M&A to increase technology differentiation could lead to a markedly better cash flow profile, and hence, the valuation expectation.

Conclusion

PTC is a stable software company, whose fundamentals do not support the valuation it currently trades at. We think the business is in an interesting space but would only buy the stock at half the current valuation.