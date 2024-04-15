Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Denis Phares - President & CEO
John Marchetti - SVP & Former CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity
Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets
Chip Moore - ROTH
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James
Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Denis Phares

Thank you, and thank you to everyone joining us today. 2023 was a difficult year for our core markets, which are highly dependent on consumer discretionary spending. The RV market in particular, which accounted for the majority of our revenue in 2023 continued a steady decline, which began in late 2022.

Importantly, we believe that this market has bottomed, and we are finally beginning to see a recovery not only in RV shipments, but in the reincorporation of lithium as the preferred energy storage solution for the industry. And as we noted last quarter, we continue to gain share in the market with

