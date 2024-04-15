Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.69K Followers

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed McGregor - Director, IR
Paul Travers - CEO
Grant Russell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Burmeister - Craig-Hallum Capital
Aaron Martin - AIGH Investment Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Vuzix's Fourth Quarter and Full Year ending December 31, 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this call is being recorded.

Now, I would now like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations at Vuzix. Mr. McGregor, you may begin.

Please hold. We are experiencing technical difficulty. Thank you for standing by.

Ed McGregor

Good afternoon everyone. And welcome to the Vuzix's fourth quarter and 2023 full year ending December 31st financial results and business update conference call. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and our CFO, Grant Russell.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that, on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that are contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements, as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, competitive factors, changes in business strategy or development plans, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel as well as changes in the legal and regulatory requirements.

In addition, any projections of performance represent management's

