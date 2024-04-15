Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Urban Outfitters: Free People And Anthropologie Growth To Continue

Apr. 15, 2024 9:07 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock
Summary

  • Urban Outfitters receives a buy rating due to strong performance from the Free People and Anthropologie brands, which represent 70% of the business.
  • Despite a miss in 4Q24 earnings, URBN has consistent growth and a strong consumer base, making it well-positioned for continued growth.
  • The Urban Outfitters brand is the biggest risk to upside, but a new management team has been put in place to turn it around.
This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on Urban Outfitters' (NASDAQ:URBN) business and stock. I give a buy rating to URBN, as 70% of the business continues to show very strong fundamental performance. Both the Free People and Anthropologie

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
983 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

