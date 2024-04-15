Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Q1 '24 S&P 500 Earnings (And Johnson & Johnson): Expecting Another Normal Earnings Season

Summary

  • The “expected” Q1 ’24 SP 500 EPS growth has fallen to +2.7% as of Friday, April 12th, ’24 (down from +5% as of last Friday, April 5th.
  • Q4 ’23 S&P 500 EPS expected YoY growth peaked at +10.9% on 9/22/23, then fell to an expected growth rate of +4.4% as of January 12, ’24.
  • Q1 ’24’s final S&P 500 EPS growth will likely be between 5-7% ultimately. However, the “upside surprise” factor matters.

Per LSEG, only 29 companies have reported their Q1 ’24 earnings so far, and the big banks that reported on Friday morning April 12th, won’t be in the numbers so to speak until Monday, April 15th or Tuesday, April 16th. Another 41 companies are expected

