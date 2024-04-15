Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 15, 2024 8:59 PM ET4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.69K Followers

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX:FFNTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Thut - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kampian - Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Mills - Executive Vice President
Karl Chowscano - Consulting President
Ray Landgraf - President, Business Development
Brian Ehmke - Director of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates
Yewon Kang - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the 4Front Ventures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, 4Front's management may make forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These results are outlined in the Risk Factors section of the company's filings and disclosure materials. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please note that the Safe Harbor, any outlook presented speaks as of today, and 4Front management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.

Also please note on today's call we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 4Front Ventures considers certain non-GAAP measures to be meaningful indicators of the performance of its business, in addition to, but not as a substitute for our GAAP results. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measure is included in our press release issued earlier today.

Recommended For You

About FFNTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FFNTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News