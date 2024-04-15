PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is a global technology company specializing in advanced materials and specialty glass. Founded in 1851 and headquartered in Corning, New York, the company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Corning is a compelling business as its expertise is in a niche segment of specialized advanced materials, but has a broad application across a range of industries. Through considerable investment and development over time, Corning has created a compelling competitive position, with a wide moat and relationships with leading firms.

We expect this, alongside a range of industry tailwinds such as AI adoption, to drive revenue growth above its historical average in the coming years. This will coincide with a cyclical upswing, as its current financials are depressed by weaker demand.

When considering this, in conjunction with the delivery of margin improvement, we believe Corning is a compelling investment opportunity. Even at its current level, it is trading at ~5% FCF margin, which given its competitive position, industry strength (demand will always be there) and, mature nature, is attractive in itself without growth comfortably exceeding inflation.

For these reasons, we rate the stock a buy.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Corning’s share price performance has been mild during the last decade, returning over 100% inclusive of distributions, albeit materially underperforming the wider market. This is a reflection of its inconclusive financial development.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are Corning's financial results.

Corning’s revenue has grown respectably during the last decade (CAGR: +5%) with a linearity to time of 0.8, reflecting good consistency. This has been partially achieved through historical acquisitions, utilizing the cash received when it spun off its share of Dow Corning Corp (which drove its superior financial performance pre-FY16).

Business Model

Corning operates across multiple segments, including Optical Communications (broad fiber optics requirements, such as for 5G, AI, and Cloud computing), Display Technologies (TVs and other such panel technologies), Specialty Materials (mobile and mobile-mask technology) Environmental Technologies (gasoline particulate filter adoption, etc.), Life Sciences (drug discovery and production), Emerging Technologies.

The company has a uniquely diversified revenue profile. The company essentially has a core fundamental capability, namely the market-leading application of advanced optical/glass technologies, and benefits from its broad-based application globally. Its technology can be utilized in a host of (partially) unrelated industries, allowing for demand-side diversification while maximizing supply-side economies of scale.

As the following illustrates, the company’s largest segment only generates 28% of revenue, with its segments broadly following the strength of demand at the end-user level.

Corning Incorp.

The company’s strong capabilities, discussed subsequently, have allowed Corning to develop strategic relationships with leading companies across industries, including consumer electronics manufacturers, telecommunications providers, automotive companies, and healthcare organizations.

These businesses, in exchange for regular business and growth in line with their operations, seek incremental innovation, the ability to reliably deliver at scale, and leading technologies. Corning’s market-leading position and scale ensures there are few who can match its capabilities. Given the importance of its technologies, its established clients are unlikely to churn unless Management materially missteps.

Competitive Positioning

We believe Corning has a strong competitive position, underpinned by its substantial scale (>£10b) and operational capabilities. In order to develop this globally competitive position, Corning has relied upon two key capabilities.

Firstly, the company has a strong focus on R&D and continuous innovation. Management has persistently spent 7-9% of revenue on R&D, a substantial amount (alongside 11-12% of revenue on capex). This has allowed the company to maintain its technology advantage, while progressively developing cutting-edge technologies and materials, such as Gorilla Glass for mobile devices, fiber optic solutions for telecommunications, and advanced ceramics for various applications.

Secondly, Corning holds a robust portfolio of patents and intellectual property rights, protecting its innovative technologies and products. This intellectual property, which has been developed over time as a result of the prior point, has created substantial barriers to entry in its target markets, fostering the potential for long-term growth and profitability.

Strategy - The $3bn opportunity

Management believes the business is currently underperforming, partially due to market conditions, suggesting an opportunity exists to capture sales in excess of $3bn. Importantly, this is with its cost base and product capacity already in place to deliver these incremental gains.

Supporting a re-rating toward this improved growth trajectory are the following factors:

Exploit new technologies - Various industries are seeing revolutionary technological development, namely Cloud computing adoption and growth in AI. Both technologies require substantial back-end infrastructure investment, which utilizes Corning’s products. Whilst Cloud computing is far more developed, it still has significant room to run.

Position itself for cyclical upswing - Management believes inventory has built up at its client, which is currently unwinding. This should allow for improved growth, coinciding with end-user demand improving as economic conditions improve.

“More Corning” - Management is seeking to expand its product offering by better utilizing its current technological capabilities. For example, Corning has launched Gorilla Armor, innovating upon its core Gorilla Glass technologies (for which sales have increased +41% since 2016).

Improve profitability - Underpinning these factors from a unit economics perspective is the desire (need!) to improve profitability. Whilst the business has suffered from a mix-shift change impacting profitability post-FY16, it has still suffered margin erosion from its consistent EBITDA-M of ~28%. This is expected to be achieved through both an improvement in productivity and a lifting of prices.

Capital IQ

Corning’s clients’ industries

We believe Corning is primed for a cyclical upswing beyond what has been experienced historically. Its industry is forecast to grow at an impressive CAGR of +7.9% into 2031, primarily due to this upswing.

We have already touched on the AI/Cloud trend, but this is not the only driver. The business is also primed to benefit from:

Rise of 5G Technology - Increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and connectivity globally.

Electric Vehicle Adoption - Growing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for lightweight, durable, and energy-efficient materials in EV batteries and displays.

Healthcare Technology Advancements - Technological advancements in healthcare, such as the development of diagnostic tools and medical devices requiring specialty glass and materials. Further, the complexity of research and discovery requires advanced tools.

The business has likely never seen so many individual tailwinds in play at any one time, underpinned by global investment in infrastructure as the West seeks to modernize, and the developed world seeks to maintain momentum.

This should allow for an improvement in its organic growth trajectory, with its strong competitive position ensuring minimal risks to Corning capturing the lion’s share of it.

Corning faces competition from companies such as Schott AG, Asahi Glass Co, Nippon Electric Glass Co. (OTCPK:NPEGF), and various other specialty glass and materials manufacturers.

Financials

Corning’s recent performance has been poor, with top-line growth of -13.6%, -10.3%, -9.0%, and -12.1% in its last four quarters. In conjunction with this, its margins have continued to slip, albeit with a noticeable bounce back in Q4.

This performance has been driven by a noticeable decline in demand, as the following shipment data illustrates. Its various industries, particularly consumer-facing segments (Display Technologies/Specialty Materials), have seen the largest drawdown. Producers are tempering supply and production in response to softer demand.

Corning Incorp.

We expect this near-term pain to remain in Q1-Q2’24, as rates remain elevated while inflation continues to step down. It is likely that Corning will see an improvement in demand prior to a broader economic improvement as producers gradually expand inventory levels.

Importantly, Management has utilized this opportunity to improve margins, with GM% up 3ppts in Q4. Management expects this to continue into the coming quarters, with Q1 being the lowest point for revenue.

As the following illustrates, Corning’s profitability varies quite considerably by segment. This reflects an interesting dynamic. In one way, Corning has performed exceptionally to improve margins despite Display Technologies, its most profitable segment, experiencing a revenue decline of -11%. Secondly, Optical Communications is primed for strong growth but boasts mediocre relative margins, which could make it difficult to achieve meaningful improvement without growth improving in its Environment Technologies segment.

Q4 (Corning Incorp.)

Looking ahead, as we have touched on already, we suspect Corning’s organic growth rate will improve, likely pushing toward double-digits, highlighting that its “$3b” opportunity in the coming years will take the business to ~$15b at a rate of 5-10%.

Further, we do see scope for additional margin improvement, with FCF-M primed to push toward the 8-12% region.

Analysts are more bullish, expecting revenue growth of +10% and FCF-M improvement to 10-14%. This likely reflects the belief that the $3b is deliverable, with further value above. Given the ~$1.6b decline between FY22-FY23, this appears reasonable.

Capital IQ

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Corning has broadly directed its excess capital toward distributions, with periodic opportunistic M&A. Management has expended a considerable amount of capital, while maintaining a reasonable level of debt and cash.

This is why, despite a declining NIM, its ROE has not capitulated. Whilst the amount may be slightly volatile, we expect distributions in the region of ~$0.9b to be maintainable going forward.

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of Corning's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (18 companies).

Corning’s performance relative to its peers is moderate, with slightly lower growth but better margins. Importantly, this shakes out to a lower ROE and FCF-M, which we believe (for a mature business) are the key indicators of performance.

This is almost wholly a reflection of its recent decline in performance, which implies Corning is more sensitive than its peers. We do expect a noticeable uptick in performance, which assuming its peers do not see an equal improvement, would see Corning push above average.

Valuation

Capital IQ

Corning is currently trading at 13x LTM EBITDA and 9x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A premium to its historical average is reasonable in our view, owing to the improvement in growth outlook, which should allow for more accretive forward returns. At a NTM EBITDA premium of ~9%, we see reasonable upside (~10%).

Secondly, Corning is trading at a small premium to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis (~6%) but a discount on a NTM P/E basis. Whilst the company is slightly underperforming currently, it appears primed for an upward movement. It is reasonably expected that its peers should also enjoy this, but the difference is that Corning has better visibility of easily captured gains.

Finally, at an NTM FCF yield of ~5%, while positioned for a 5-10% growth rate, the absolute returns potential is strong, particularly when Management is clearly willing to distribute lucratively to shareholders.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

FX - Corning faces considerable FX risk due to its current operational and commercial exposure, which has the potential to negatively impact reported earnings. It is worth highlighting, however, that it has posted net gains of ~$2.5b during the last decade.

Economic conditions - As previously touched on, our thesis expects Corning to see an improvement in financial performance post-Q2. Inflation has shown stubbornness, which could lead to a delay in rates declining and subsequent economic growth.

Final thoughts

Corning is a high-quality business, which enjoys a wide moat and highly competitive offering across a broad range of industries. Whilst its historical performance has not been optimal, the business is primed for an uptick in performance as a result of a number of tailwinds.

Whilst this does come with risk, particularly in the near-term economically, the business has shown positive progress, and we can see development in its end-user clients, such as in AI. This provides a degree of visibility.

With an FCF yield of ~5%, we believe Corning is priced attractively and so rate the stock a buy.